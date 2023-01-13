Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Cruze Farm to celebrate Dolly Parton’s birthday with discounted ice cream
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton will soon turn 77, and businesses in East Tennessee are eager to celebrate. Cruze Farm, which makes ice cream with milk from their family farm, is excited to celebrate East Tennessee’s queen with discounted ice cream. On Parton’s birthday, Thursday, Jan. 19, guests...
Friday’s snow in East TN caught on camera
Some areas of East Tennessee caught a glimpse of the snow that fell on Friday.
Bojangles hard sweet tea coming to stores later this year
Beloved chicken chain Bojangles has announced they will enter store isles with a new alcoholic sweet tea that will launch later this year.
wjhl.com
Breakfast With Daytime: Rheatown Country Store & Deli
For our very first Breakfast With Daytime, Chris takes us for a visit to Rheatown Country Store & Deli in Greene County, for great food, fun, and folks at this wonderful local business!. For more information call 423-257-5784.
wvlt.tv
Knox Co. Commission proposes new highway bypass around Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s no surprise if you drive to work—or anywhere—on I-40 or I-75, you have to battle an enormous amount of traffic at any time of the day. The Knoxville County Commission, at Tuesday’s meeting, recognized that traffic congestion throughout Knox County is becoming a more predominant issue that requires long-term solutions.
wbtw.com
Tennessee man shares warning after gift card funds stolen
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Loudon County man has a warning after funds on a gift card were stolen while he had the card in his possession. Brian Vaughan’s fiancée was given a Vanilla prepaid Visa gift card as a Christmas gift. However, when the couple went to use it, the funds were gone.
I-40 bridge work to impact traffic in Knoxville near Alcoa Highway starting Friday night
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Road crews will be implementing lane closures in a busy section of I-40 in Knoxville starting this Friday. The Tennessee Department of Transportation said crews will be conducting bridge work at the section of I-40 in downtown Knoxville over 17th Street. Starting the night of Jan....
WATE
Knoxville state lottery winner
A lucky lottery player in Knoxville hit it big on Friday the 13th, winning a $640,000 jackpot. A lucky lottery player in Knoxville hit it big on Friday the 13th, winning a $640,000 jackpot. News at 5 on 1/17. News at 4 on 1/17. News at Midday on 1/17. WATE...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville bakery adjusts as egg prices remain high
Egg prices have risen affecting consumers and businesses. The average price for a dozen eggs surpassed $3 for only the second time ever.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In North Carolina
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in North Carolina.
WBIR
Campground 'wiped out' after storms on Thursday
People across East Tennessee are seeing the destruction after Thursday's storms. An owner of a campground in Dandridge talks about the damage.
1 dead, children fighting for their lives after SUV hit during drag race
Crews are at the scene of the 'significant motor vehicle accident' in East Knoxville.
WATE
Knollwood' 1851 House in West Knoxville
Learn about a historic house is West Knoxville. Learn about a historic house is West Knoxville. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6...
'You know something's different, and you feel different' | How sound bathing can improve your health
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The soothing vibration of gongs and singing crystal bowls fill the basement of Jan Coe's West Knoxville home. The former Oak Ridge scientist turned sound therapist has performed healing sound baths for her clients for years. "That was a bit of an odd route," Coe said....
Storm leaves damage through East Tennessee
Areas of East Tennessee are without power following storms moving through the region.
Knoxville facility named to 2023 Best Nursing Home list by Newsweek
A Knoxville nursing home has been recognized in Tennessee according to the Newsweek Best Nursing Homes 2023 list. According to a news release, this is the fourth time the facility received national recognition.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WATE
Family, friends hold candlelight vigil for man found dead at Anderson Co. detention center
Family and friends gathered Sunday night for a vigil remembering a man found dead at an Anderson County detention center. An investigation is ongoing. WATE Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. Family, friends hold candlelight vigil for man found …. Family and friends gathered Sunday night for a vigil remembering...
