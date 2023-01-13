ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

fox42kptm.com

Omaha Tattoo Arts Festival returns for 5th annual show, ends Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) – The Tattoo Arts Festival returned to Omaha this weekend for its 5th annual appearance. “We have tattoo artists from all over the country, some international artists, all tattooing live this weekend,” said Troy Timpel, organizer & promoter of Omaha Tattoo Festival. With over one...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Laughs, plants, and MLK Day among the things to do the week of January 16

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — MLK Jr. Day, Classic Laughs Movie Monday, music bingo, rare houseplants, and Read to a Dog are among the fun, free things to do the week of January 16. The Durham Museum is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with free admission, according to a press release from the museum.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Show Choir may not be a sport, but the principles are still there

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Winning in sports is all about teamwork. It's the same for members of show choir squads. Fox 42's Bill Steckis reports the Skutt High School Show Choir is made up of athletes who play just about every sport at the school. Show choir isn't considered...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Here's a cap-tivating holiday: National Hat Day!

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — January 15 is National Hat Day, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Hats have multiple uses - some functional and others fashionable. They can protect people from the elements or harm. Examples: hard hats, winter hats, helmets, ETC. Other hats can have religious reasons: i.e., yarmulkes, Hijab, veils,...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Models fill Oak View Mall in hopes of walking in Omaha Fashion Week

OMAHA, Neb. — Hundreds of models showed up to Omaha's Oak View Mall Saturday afternoon in hopes of eventually hearing their name called to take part in Omaha Fashion Week. "Model Call" was held in the atrium of Oak View and open to models of all genders, size, race and age. Something a long-time Omaha Fashion Week participant praises the event for.
OMAHA, NE
Ted Rivers

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lincoln

Lincoln, Nebraska is the birthplace of several famous actors, writers, and musicians, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Lincoln: Lindsey Shaw, Brandon Sanderson, Hilary Swank, Daniel Whitney, and Nathaniel Motte. These individuals have achieved success in a variety of genres and have left a lasting impact on pop culture.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Now Serving Omaha: Virtuoso Pizzeria by David Losole

OMAHA, Neb. — Nestled along 60th and Maple, you'll find an artisan pizzeria packed with flavor. Virtuoso Pizzeria by David Losole opened in 2017 and has built a reputation for signature recipes anchored by fresh, local ingredients. "We pride ourselves on the artisanal way," owner David Losole said. "We...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Local group hosting workshop in making soaps, perfumes for visually impaired

OMAHA, Neb.—Paulette Monthei is the executive director of Outlook Enrichment, a nonprofit agency that serves those who are blind or visually impaired. She said she was born legally blind. “I have congenital cataracts and both of my parents are actually visually impaired, too," Monthei said. She said she’s been...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, here are a few ideas compiled by Visit Lincoln. You don’t want to miss this! Cabin Fever Antique Show is an annual show of Lincoln’s largest and finest antiques shows! There will be 60 dealers representing multiple states. This event is at Lancaster Event Center.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Drawing tonight for second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history

OMAHA, Neb. — It's the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history and it's at $1.35 billion. Many here in Omaha are hoping to win big. People like Steven E. Smetter are buying multiple tickets. "Twenty dollars worth," Smetter said. His confidence is high. "When Mega Millions gets that –...
OMAHA, NE
siouxlandproud.com

Some heavy midweek snow showers?

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Updates on the new system have snow making their way through Siouxland in a heavy band. We currently have the track going straight through the region with the heaviest accumulation expected to the south of of the viewing area. Lower snow totals to north.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
klkntv.com

Lincoln nonprofit remains committed to southeast Nebraska amid rebranding

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Despite a new name, the BraveBe Child Advocacy Center hasn’t changed its commitment to serving southeast Nebraska. BraveBe, a nonprofit that works with children who have been abused, changed its name from the Child Advocacy Center last year. Executive Director Paige Piper said the inspiration for...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

Food For Thought: Everyone needs a special restaurant

This isn’t a story about high-end restaurants, or fancy Continental cuisine. This is a story about comfort food, friendly faces, and a gathering place to catch up with family and friends, and make new friends. This is The Special Restaurant in Bellevue. It’s the kind of place that is...
BELLEVUE, NE
fox42kptm.com

Omaha Welcomes the Stranger is ready to help those seeking asylum

(Omaha, Neb.) — Asylum seekers from the southern border were going to arrive in Omaha at the end of the month to get help to get to their destinations. As of now that has been put on hold, but the local group Omaha Welcomes the Stranger is ready to help them out once they do arrive.
OMAHA, NE
ourchanginglives.com

Life In The Past Lane – Nebraska State Museum Morrill Hall

Imagine being at a dig site, when suddenly you uncover volcanic ash from 12 million years ago. As you carefully dig through the layers, you discover the remains of elephants, rhinos, and horses that roamed the lands long ago. The excitement must have seized their hearts as they made these amazing discoveries. Now fast-forward to today, and we have the opportunity to see many of these artifacts with a visit to the Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall. Located in the heart of Lincoln, this museum offers visitors a chance to see life in the past lane.
NEBRASKA STATE

