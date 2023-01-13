Magic Johnson On How To Build A Successful Business: "I Make Money When People Are Sleeping"

Magic Johnson explains the decisions and tools he's used to becoming a really successful businessman.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Magic Johnson is one of those athletes that maximized their opportunities and made wise decisions when it came to business. Yes, he liked to party and have a lot of fun, but he also made sure to save some money and invest, which made him a very successful businessman.

Knowing everything he had to go through during his life and career, Magic has done incredibly well and is now trying to pass that wisdom to the new generation of athletes or even regular people trying to make it in the corporate world. Besides being a part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Sparks, and LAFC, Magic was also linked with a move for NFL's Denver Broncos.

The 5x NBA champion knows how to do business, and as the days go by, his revenue increases. Many would like to be like Magic in the business world, but he's made it clear it's not easy to achieve.

Magic Johnson Has Become A Successful Businessman

During his recent participation on Showtime's "All the Smoke," where he talked about his infamous rejection of Nike , his relationship with Michael Jordan , and more, Magic also talked about his business and how he's managed to be really good at it.

View the original article to see embedded media.

"My father always stressed to me, anything I was going to achieve in life, I was going to have to work for it, so I'm a worker. I love the work, I got to be early like this is late for me. So I did this for you guys because I love you. I'm up at 4 o'clock every morning, I train for two hours with the weights, one hour cardio, and then I'm in the office all day. So what we have to understand when you want to build a successful business, you want to make money when people are sleeping. See, that's what I do. I make money when people are sleeping. And that's what we have to get into. So for me, ain't nothing happening good for me after 8.30 pm. Something may happen good for other everybody else at 8.30 pm, but so now for me, I'm going to sleep so I can get ready for my full day the next day."

This way, Magic has become who he is right now, and even though many people might think he's crazy for that, his recipe has been used by other successful people before and has worked wonders. Perhaps it took a while for him to learn that, but the results are there, and Magic is really good at what he does. Success takes sacrifice, and Johnson always knew that.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.