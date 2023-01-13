Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Child falls from chairlift at Boyne Mountain Resort
BOYNE FALLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A child was rushed to a hospital after falling from a chairlift at the Boyne Mountain Resort over the weekend.Officials at the resort say at about 5 p.m. on Jan. 14, the child was with family when they fell between towers seven and eight. The chairlift is a triple that services beginner terrain.A bystander who witnessed the incident informed ski patrol, who responded to the scene and began assessment and treatment. The child was taken to McLaren North Michigan Hospital in Petosky before being transported to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids.Officials did not release details on the child's condition but said they were wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.Resort officials say they inspected the chair and restraint bar and found it to be working in order."This was a scary incident for all involved," Jason Perl, general manager of Boyne Mountain Resort, said in a press release. "We have been in regular contact with the family and our thoughts will remain with them as this child recovers. The safety of our guests is a top concern and we're grateful that a helmet was being worn."
Where is the Best Affordable Place to Retire in the U.S? It’s in Michigan!
If you are thinking of retirement or close to it, you may also be thinking of where you would like to retire. You would like a great place to live with lots of things to do, scenic, friendly, and most of all affordable. The website Realtor.com put this question to...
A Michigan Woman Claims She Bit into a 'Very Sharp Piece of Metal' in Her Walmart Chicken Wings, Breaking Tooth
A woman purchased “hot boneless chicken wings” from the deli counter of a Walmart location in Gaylord, Michigan and got a surprise that would sent most people straight to the dentist. She bit into a piece of metal (that was "not aluminum foil") in her chicken wings, so she contacts Walmart customer service online. They offer her a $5 refund on the price of her chicken wings.
UpNorthLive.com
23-year-old Traverse City man dies in crash
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 23-year-old man died in a crash early Monday morning in Peninsula Township, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. At 2:24 a.m., central dispatch received a report of a fire in the woods near Center Road near Rue De Vin, the sheriff's...
Traverse City Man Dies In Jeep Rollover Crash
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says a 23-year-old Traverse City man died in a crash on Monday morning. Deputies got a call after 2 in the morning that there was a fire in the woods in Peninsula Township. When Peninsula Township Fire and EMS responded, they found a...
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office Says They Found Missing Woman
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says that they have found Tristan Cole. No further details have been released at this time. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing Traverse City woman. Tristan Cole is 36 years old. She was last known to...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves the Largest Breakfast Plates in all of Michigan
We've always been told breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking to fully indulge, look no further than this tiny little restaurant in Missaukee County. Keep reading to learn more.
Up North Voice
Mio man arrested for CSC after third victim comes forward
OSCODA COUNTY – In August 2021, a trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Alpena Post was contacted by the medical coordinator from the Northern Michigan Child Advocacy Center to investigate an alleged sexual assault. The suspect was identified as 82-year-old Richard Bernard Walser from Mio. Walser was arraigned in Oscoda County last year for several counts of criminal sexual and home invasion regarding this case. A second victim came forward and another investigation was launched. The report was turned over to the Oscoda County Prosecutor’s Office.
Comments / 0