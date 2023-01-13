Read full article on original website
Related
What If The Golden State Warriors Traded For This Former MVP?
I believe the Golden State Warriors should consider trading for New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose.
theScore
Magic Johnson told LeBron he'd sign Kawhi during Lakers pitch
Magic Johnson included Kawhi Leonard in his pitch to LeBron James while trying to lure the latter to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018. Johnson, who was the Lakers' president of basketball operations at the time, revealed on the "All the Smoke" podcast that he told James he intended to go after Leonard as part of his efforts to build a championship team.
Golden State Warriors Recall Player To The Roster On Saturday
On Saturday, the Golden State Warriors recalled Patrick Baldwin Jr.
theScore
NBA MVP Rankings: Luka, KD look to thwart Jokic's 3-peat chase
As we enter the second half of the 2022-23 NBA campaign, the fog around the MVP field is clearing, and familiar names are leading the charge. Here are the top 10 players in the running for the prestigious prize. 10. LeBron James, Lakers. Previous ranking: Unranked. Think the Los Angeles...
Warriors And Bulls Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
theScore
Giddey scores 25, leads Thunder to 124-110 win over Bulls
CHICAGO (AP) — Josh Giddey matched a season high with 25 points and added 10 rebounds, helping the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 124-110 win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. Rookie Jalen Williams scored 22 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 21 for the Thunder, who have won...
theScore
Sabonis has triple-double, Kings rout skidding Rockets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 19 points, a career-high 16 assists and 15 rebounds in his fourth triple-double of the season, and the Sacramento Kings beat the skidding Houston Rockets 139-114 on Friday night for their third straight win. The Kings (23-18) moved five games over .500...
theScore
LeBron becomes 2nd player to reach 38K career points in loss to 76ers
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James eclipsed the 38,000-point mark for his career Sunday, accomplishing the feat on a first-quarter jumper from the top of the key against the Philadelphia 76ers. He joins Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players to crack the milestone in NBA history. With...
theScore
2024's No. 2 prospect Ian Jackson commits to North Carolina
Ian Jackson, the No. 2 prospect on the 2024 ESPN 60, will attend North Carolina, he announced Monday, according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello. The five-star wing from New York reportedly chose the Tar Heels over Kentucky, Oregon, LSU, and Arkansas. Jackson is the latest addition to a loaded 2024 recruiting...
theScore
Jim Harbaugh staying at Michigan in 2023 amid NFL interest
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will return for his ninth season with the program, university president Santa Ono announced Monday. Harbaugh reportedly attracted interest from the NFL's Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers to fill their head coaching vacancies and interviewed with the Broncos last week, sources told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
theScore
Green, Tate suspended for leaving bench during Rockets-Kings altercation
The NBA suspended Houston Rockets wings Jalen Green and Jae'Sean Tate for one game after they left the bench during Friday's altercation involving teammates Garrison Matthews, Tari Eason, and Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk. Matthews was fined $35,000 for initiating the altercation and taunting Monk, who was fined $25,000 for...
theScore
Report: Sun trading 2021 MVP Jones to Liberty in 3-team blockbuster
The Connecticut Sun are trading Jonquel Jones, the 2021 WNBA MVP, to the New York Liberty, sources told ESPN's Alexa Philippou. The Dallas Wings are also reportedly part of a three-team deal. The Liberty will receive Jones and Kayla Thornton; the Sun will add Rebecca Allen, Tyasha Harris, and New York's sixth overall pick in the 2023 draft; Dallas will acquire two-time All-Star Natasha Howard and the rights to Crystal Dangerfield, according to Philippou.
theScore
Report: Kingsbury bought 1-way ticket to Thailand, not looking to coach in 2023
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury isn't in a rush to coach again and has purchased a one-way ticket to Thailand, according to FOX Sports' Peter Schrager. Kingsbury declined interest from several NFL teams that contacted him regarding potential interviews, reports Schrager. It's unknown at this time when Kingsbury will return from Thailand or coach again.
theScore
Cousins: Loss vs. Giants 'probably the toughest' of career
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins said falling short in Sunday's 31-24 wild-card game loss to the New York Giants might be his most bitter pill to swallow. "It hurts. ... This is probably the toughest loss I've had in my career," Cousins said postgame. Minnesota had an opportunity to tie...
theScore
Cowboys-Buccaneers player props: A breathtaking prime-time matchup
All season long we've had fun with the NFL's version of "Must See TV" Thursdays, as we've tried to keep things light, using famous Thursday night appointment television show "Seinfeld" to help with our look at the prop markets, and get us in the right state of mind. While the playoffs mean it's more serious for the players, we should be reminded that it's still just any other game for bettors and there's still lessons to be taken from Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer.
theScore
Blackhawks' Toews: Maybe change for team, myself isn't 'such a bad thing'
Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews is aware that he might not be in the Windy City for much longer, but he acknowledges that a change might not be the worst thing for all parties involved. "It's still a difficult question to answer 'cause there's a part of myself that still...
theScore
Dolphins' McDaniel: Costly delay of game due to mistaken belief we had 1st down
The Miami Dolphins almost pulled off an incredible upset over the Buffalo Bills in Sunday's wild-card matchup, but communication issues on the offense stymied their efforts throughout the contest. A delay-of-game penalty on a critical fourth-and-1 play in the final minutes proved particularly damaging. Miami failed to convert after being...
Comments / 0