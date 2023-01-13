Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Rockies' Harold Castro: Joins Rockies on minors deal
Castro signed with Colorado as a non-roster invitee Saturday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of El Extrabase reports. Any hitter who has the opportunity to earn playing time at Coors Field is worth a second look, and that's true for Castro even with the caveat that he's yet to earn a roster spot, let alone regular at-bats. He doesn't hit for much power, homering 15 times in 351 career games, but his .284/.309/.377 lifetime slash line is fine for a utility infielder. A starting role in Colorado may not be on the table, but a good spring could earn him a bench spot, putting him one injury away from consistent playing time.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Behind schedule but feels good
Hendricks' shoulder, which he strained last July, feels "amazing," but his availability for Opening Day remains up in the air, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Hendricks struggled to a 4.80 ERA in 16 starts before suffering the injury, which was eventually revealed to be a capsular tear. He's...
CBS Sports
Yankees' Wandy Peralta: Signs one-year deal
Peralta and the Yankees agreed to a one-year deal Saturday, avoiding arbitration. The 31-year-old lefty is coming off a career year, as he finished 2022 with a 2.72 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 56.1 innings of relief. He saved four games and could be one of the options for saves again this season if Clay Holmes struggles or gets hurt, though the Yankees may instead want to match Peralta up against opposing team's toughest lefties. Left-handed hitters slashed just .155/.211/.211 in 77 plate appearances against him last season.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Ian Happ: Agrees to one-year deal
Happ signed a one-year, $10.85 million deal with the Cubs on Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Happ's deal with the Cubs means he avoided arbitration and will now be a free agent following the 2023 season. He slashed .271/.342/.440 in the 2022 campaign, while accumulating 17 home runs and 72 RBI. The 28-year-old also went 9-for-13 on stolen base attempts. He projects to start in left field entering the year.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Red Sox interested in Jurickson Profar, Elvis Andrus; Cardinals possible Pablo López destination
We are only a month away from spring training, baseball fans. Here is each team's spring training reporting date. Now here are Monday's hot stove rumors as you await baseball's return in a few weeks. Red Sox interested in Andrus, Profar. The Red Sox have interest in free agents Elvis...
CBS Sports
Chicago White Sox top prospects 2023: First-round pick Colson Montgomery headlines list
Major League Baseball's offseason is in full swing, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means next season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.
CBS Sports
Yankees starter Frankie Montas to miss first month of season with shoulder injury, per report
The Yankees' expected rotation has already suffered a blow. Right-hander Frankie Montas, who dealt with shoulder issues last season, is 8-10 weeks behind and is now expected to miss the first month of the regular season, according to the New York Post. Shoulder inflammation is the malady and it is...
CBS Sports
Texans' Jonathan Owens: Free agency awaits
Owens recorded eight tackles in a 32-31 win over Indianapolis in Week 18. Owens was second on the team with 125 tackles. It was the best of four seasons in Houston and puts the safety in a good position for becoming an unrestricted free agent in March.
