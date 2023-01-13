ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Rockies' Harold Castro: Joins Rockies on minors deal

Castro signed with Colorado as a non-roster invitee Saturday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of El Extrabase reports. Any hitter who has the opportunity to earn playing time at Coors Field is worth a second look, and that's true for Castro even with the caveat that he's yet to earn a roster spot, let alone regular at-bats. He doesn't hit for much power, homering 15 times in 351 career games, but his .284/.309/.377 lifetime slash line is fine for a utility infielder. A starting role in Colorado may not be on the table, but a good spring could earn him a bench spot, putting him one injury away from consistent playing time.
CBS Sports

Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Behind schedule but feels good

Hendricks' shoulder, which he strained last July, feels "amazing," but his availability for Opening Day remains up in the air, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Hendricks struggled to a 4.80 ERA in 16 starts before suffering the injury, which was eventually revealed to be a capsular tear. He's...
CBS Sports

Yankees' Wandy Peralta: Signs one-year deal

Peralta and the Yankees agreed to a one-year deal Saturday, avoiding arbitration. The 31-year-old lefty is coming off a career year, as he finished 2022 with a 2.72 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 56.1 innings of relief. He saved four games and could be one of the options for saves again this season if Clay Holmes struggles or gets hurt, though the Yankees may instead want to match Peralta up against opposing team's toughest lefties. Left-handed hitters slashed just .155/.211/.211 in 77 plate appearances against him last season.
CBS Sports

Cubs' Ian Happ: Agrees to one-year deal

Happ signed a one-year, $10.85 million deal with the Cubs on Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Happ's deal with the Cubs means he avoided arbitration and will now be a free agent following the 2023 season. He slashed .271/.342/.440 in the 2022 campaign, while accumulating 17 home runs and 72 RBI. The 28-year-old also went 9-for-13 on stolen base attempts. He projects to start in left field entering the year.
CBS Sports

Chicago White Sox top prospects 2023: First-round pick Colson Montgomery headlines list

Major League Baseball's offseason is in full swing, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means next season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.
CBS Sports

Texans' Jonathan Owens: Free agency awaits

Owens recorded eight tackles in a 32-31 win over Indianapolis in Week 18. Owens was second on the team with 125 tackles. It was the best of four seasons in Houston and puts the safety in a good position for becoming an unrestricted free agent in March.
