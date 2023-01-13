ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IGN

The Mandalorian Season 3 Poster Revealed, New Trailer Arriving Tonight

A brand new poster has been revealed for The Mandalorian's third season ahead of its trailer debut during tonight's NFL Wild Card Game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. You can see the poster below, and be sure to tune into the game tonight, January 16, at...
IGN

The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 2 Review

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on Jan. 20, 2023. Review by Rafael Motamayor. Season 2 of The Legend of Vox Machina is bigger, meaner, and funnier than its predecessor, moving away from the prologue to a proper fantasy epic with multiple locations, a grand quest, and character side missions. Despite an overabundance of tropes, the season gets by thanks to its charming voice cast and endearing characters, which get deepened in exciting ways this season.
IGN

Apex Legends Season 16 Release Date and Details

It seems that Season 16 of Apex Legends might not only be just around the corner, but that this newest season will haul in massive changes to the game as we know it. While official updates on Season 16 have been sparse to say the least, fans and dataminers have been hard at work deciphering clues as to what we can expect in Apex Legends Season 16.
IGN

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Season 1 Review

Warning: the following review contains mild spoilers for Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury, which is now streaming on Crunchyroll. The first new mainline Mobile Suit Gundam series in about seven years (not to mention the first TV series in the franchise to feature a female protagonist), Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury is a grand return that doesn’t miss a step. It feels boldly new while maintaining the long-running franchise’s pet themes and interests, when it’s not outright disguising them. From series director Hiroshi Kobayashi (most recently on Netflix’s Spriggan adaptation) plus series composer and screenwriter Ichirō Ōkouchi (Turn A Gundam, Sk8 the Infinity) it hits all of the classic Gundam touchstones from a compelling new perspective -- for starters, with one of the most compelling twists on the formula in that the Aerial suit itself is quite probably a living thing.
IGN

How to Watch The Last of Us: Episode Release Schedule and Cast

The verdict is in, and HBO's The Last of Us has landed among the few video game adaptations that successfully transition from the interactive medium to film or television. According to our The Last of Us: Season 1 review, the series takes "the essence of what made the original tale so enduring [and] builds out the world of the game while also switching up some aspects to almost entirely stunning effect."
IGN

Ocean Boy - Official Trailer

Set in the late 1980s, Ocean Boy is told through the eyes of a 13-year-old boy, Rockit. As he grapples to understand why his Mum’s not coming home, Rockit embarks on a magical holiday with his father, Bosch, only to discover they’re actually running from the law.
IGN

The Last of Us Episode 1: TV Show vs Game Comparison

Warning: contains full spoilers for episode 1 of HBO's The Last of Us. HBO's The Last of Us is a mostly faithful adaptation of the hit PlayStation game. But just how close to its source material does it get? We've gathered images from the series premiere and put them next to stills from Naughty Dog's masterpiece to see just how similar some of it is.
IGN

Black Myth: WuKong Launches Summer 2024

Developer Game Science has announced that its Chinese folklore RPG Black Myth: WuKong will be released during summer 2024 in a wild new trailer. The bizarre two-minute short film (below) shows a young rabbit trying to install the game on an out of date PC before it finally falls apart and they're forced to buy another.
IGN

A New League of Legends Spinoff Just Leaked

A League of Legends spinoff title for PC and consoles is reportedly in the works. First reported by Polygon, the leak comes from South Korea's games rating committee. According to the leak, the game is titled Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story and has been rated for PC and console.
IGN

Naughty Dog Sets Insanely High Bar for Last of Us Multiplayer Game - IGN Daily Fix

In today's episode of The Daily Fix, Neil Druckmann wants you to be really excited for the untitled multiplayer game set in The Last of Us universe, even though we really haven't seen anything yet. But that's fine, because the first two games were bangers, and the show looks like it's gonna be a hit, so we'll take his word for it. There's a new patch coming for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but you'll be waiting at least a month for it. And the list of the best-selling games of 2022 are out, and there's a few surprises.
IGN

What's New on the IGN Store: Hades, My Hero Academia, Halo, and More

There's a ton of new stuff up for preorder at the IGN Store this week. So if you're in the mood to shop, check out our choices below! New products include anime figures from shows like My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball Z, and more. And, we're showing you some of...
IGN

The Bill Comes Due

This page of IGN's Midnight Suns wiki guide contains a walkthrough of The Bill Comes Due Story Mission. This page also covers everything that unlocks in the Abbey before and after the mission—like using the Forge during the day and exploring and interacting with characters at night. Before the...
IGN

Best Sentry Deck

Sentry was added as part of Marvel Snap’s The Power Cosmic season, alongside Knull, Darkhawk, and Silver Surfer, but he’s currently seen as the worst of the group. With that said, we’ll still provide tips on how to build the best Sentry deck if you still want to use him.

