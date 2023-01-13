Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
Sycamores take part in MLK Day of Service
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Dozens of Indiana State Sycamores spent the morning supporting the community. Students volunteered at five sites for the university's MLK Day of Service. News 10 caught up with some of them at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, which offers gently used household items on Wabash Avenue.
WTHI
Vigo County residents were able to meet with Indiana Legislators
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Residents had the chance to meet Indiana legislators in Terre Haute. The Vigo County Public Library hosted the legislative cracker-barrel. Legislators shared their goals for the next legislative session. Residents were also able to share what is on their mind. Senator Jon Ford, Representatives Pfaff...
Indiana Daily Student
Hamilton announces activation of new nonprofit corporation in Bloomington
Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton announced the activation of a new 501c3 nonprofit corporation, City of Bloomington Capital Improvements, Inc., on Jan. 13. According to a city of Bloomington press release, CBCI will focus their efforts on improving arts, technology, jobs and housing in the city. According to the same press...
WTHI
Sullivan county town trying to fix near two decade old mistake
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Recently, Dugger residents were made aware that their water bills will double this next month. This comes after not having a clerk-treasurer for some time nearly two decades ago. Now, residents in Dugger are literally paying the consequences. The raised rate comes after a clerk-treasurer...
WTHI
Local students attend annual Youth Summit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Human Relations Commission hosted its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Youth Summit Monday at Chances and Services for Youth. Students heard from several speakers, including the Mayor of Terre Haute, the President of the NAACP, and the Vigo County Schools Director of Diversity and Inclusion. Participants also learned about local history, anti-Semitism, their rights, and moral dilemmas through breakout sessions.
WISH-TV
Bloomington leaders condemn attack of IU student from Carmel
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Local leaders are speaking out after what’s being called a racially motivated attack on an Asian American woman. The 18-year-old Indiana University student from Carmel was attacked as she exited a Bloomington Transit bus on Wednesday. “This is a girl who is from our...
WTHI
Community center receives donation from local hospital
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The HCA Healthcare Foundation donated to a local group Monday morning. Staff from Terre Hate Regional Hospital presented a $10,000 check to the 14th and Chestnut Community Center. The money came from a winning submission in the 2022 Healthy Food for Healthier Tomorrows Food and Nutrition Drive.
VCSC school board launches investigation on current member
TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County School Board is investigating claims that board member James Skelton inappropriately met with the mother of a student who was the subject of racial harassment at West Vigo High School. The allegation was made during the most recent board meeting on Monday by a member of the public. […]
bsquarebulletin.com
Bloomington gives $500 fine after activist writes “VOTE” on street, cites code on defacing property
Area resident Thomas Westgård has been fined $500 by Bloomington after writing “VOTE” on a city street. Westgård sent The B Square a photo of the letter that he reported receiving from the city on Friday. The letter, signed by Bloomington public works director Adam Wason,...
WTHI
Terre Haute home fully engulfed in flames
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Fire Department is working to put out a large house fire. The fire happened at around one in the afternoon on Monday at 2325 Sycamore Street behind the Advanced Auto Parts store on Wabash Avenue. News 10 will have updates from the...
WTHI
School board member responds to claim made at meeting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Legal representation for the Vigo County School Board continues to investigate a claim made against a newly sworn-in school board member during a recent meeting. The situation ties to racial harassment at West Vigo High School, in which the school corporation said several students were...
city-countyobserver.com
Indiana State Police Seeks Recruits for Motor Carrier Inspectors
The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for Motor Carrier Inspectors (MCI). The MCI positions will staff permanent scale facilities in West Harrison, Terre Haute, Richmond, and Seymour. Inspectors enforce state and federal regulations for commercial motor vehicles operating within the State of Indiana. Trainees must complete the Motor Carrier...
WTHI
Two arrested after two different shootings near the same bar on the same night
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - On January 15, around 1 a.m., officers from the Washington Police Department responded to multiple calls of shots fired near the Antique Bar on East Main Street. There, officers learned there had been a physical altercation between a man and a woman. The man 30-year-old Edwin...
WTHI
"He's the calm to our chaos." Emotional Support Skunk helps employees at Knox County Central Dispatch
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Your first instinct when you see a skunk is probably to run away. That’s not the case at Knox County Central Dispatch. Nugget the skunk was adopted from the Indiana skunk rescue in North Salem, Indiana in 2020. "My adult daughter brought him home. When...
wrtv.com
Swensons preparing to open in Avon, looking to hire 40+ employees
AVON — Get your cars and appetite ready — an Ohio-based drive in restaurant is preparing to open its first restaurant in Indiana. Swensons Drive-In is scheduled to open in early February in front of Costco, just off Rockville Road. The exact address is 8894 US Highway 36,...
WTHI
Farmers now have the right to repair their own equipment - Memorandum understanding between John Deere & American Farm Bureau Federation
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A longstanding issue has been resolved between John Deere and the American Farm Bureau Federation. The "AFBF" signed a right-to-repair memorandum of understanding with John Deere. This agreement allows farmers to repair their own equipment or take it to a local independent shop. Farmers say...
'We're numb': IU students react to recent anti-Asian violence in Bloomington
Indiana University students are speaking out against anti-Asian violence in Bloomington, after an 18-year-old was stabbed on a city bus Wednesday.
wamwamfm.com
One Vehicle Accident With Entrapment in Odon
A one-vehicle accident occurred yesterday around 2:30 p.m. near State Road 58 and US Highway 231 in Odon. One vehicle hit a pole and received heavy front-end damage. One patient was on the ground and one was entrapped when the first responder arrived on the scene, and a request for additional manpower was made.
MyWabashValley.com
Two arrested after separate shooting incidents
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people were arrested after separate shooting incidents in the same area over the weekend. According to the Washington Police Department, on Sunday at 1:15 a.m., they along with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Antique Bar on E. Main Street.
WTHI
Clay City Police Department needs your help identifying suspects in an attempted theft
CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay City Police Department needs your help identifying suspects in an attempted theft. The department posted these images on its Facebook last week. Officers say three individuals attempted to steal the First Farmers ATM. The masked suspects arrived in the truck. The department is...
Comments / 0