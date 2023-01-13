ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

WTHI

Sycamores take part in MLK Day of Service

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Dozens of Indiana State Sycamores spent the morning supporting the community. Students volunteered at five sites for the university's MLK Day of Service. News 10 caught up with some of them at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, which offers gently used household items on Wabash Avenue.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Vigo County residents were able to meet with Indiana Legislators

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Residents had the chance to meet Indiana legislators in Terre Haute. The Vigo County Public Library hosted the legislative cracker-barrel. Legislators shared their goals for the next legislative session. Residents were also able to share what is on their mind. Senator Jon Ford, Representatives Pfaff...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Hamilton announces activation of new nonprofit corporation in Bloomington

Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton announced the activation of a new 501c3 nonprofit corporation, City of Bloomington Capital Improvements, Inc., on Jan. 13. According to a city of Bloomington press release, CBCI will focus their efforts on improving arts, technology, jobs and housing in the city. According to the same press...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHI

Sullivan county town trying to fix near two decade old mistake

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Recently, Dugger residents were made aware that their water bills will double this next month. This comes after not having a clerk-treasurer for some time nearly two decades ago. Now, residents in Dugger are literally paying the consequences. The raised rate comes after a clerk-treasurer...
DUGGER, IN
WTHI

Local students attend annual Youth Summit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Human Relations Commission hosted its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Youth Summit Monday at Chances and Services for Youth. Students heard from several speakers, including the Mayor of Terre Haute, the President of the NAACP, and the Vigo County Schools Director of Diversity and Inclusion. Participants also learned about local history, anti-Semitism, their rights, and moral dilemmas through breakout sessions.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WISH-TV

Bloomington leaders condemn attack of IU student from Carmel

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Local leaders are speaking out after what’s being called a racially motivated attack on an Asian American woman. The 18-year-old Indiana University student from Carmel was attacked as she exited a Bloomington Transit bus on Wednesday. “This is a girl who is from our...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHI

Community center receives donation from local hospital

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The HCA Healthcare Foundation donated to a local group Monday morning. Staff from Terre Hate Regional Hospital presented a $10,000 check to the 14th and Chestnut Community Center. The money came from a winning submission in the 2022 Healthy Food for Healthier Tomorrows Food and Nutrition Drive.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

VCSC school board launches investigation on current member

TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County School Board is investigating claims that board member James Skelton inappropriately met with the mother of a student who was the subject of racial harassment at West Vigo High School. The allegation was made during the most recent board meeting on Monday by a member of the public. […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Terre Haute home fully engulfed in flames

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Fire Department is working to put out a large house fire. The fire happened at around one in the afternoon on Monday at 2325 Sycamore Street behind the Advanced Auto Parts store on Wabash Avenue. News 10 will have updates from the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

School board member responds to claim made at meeting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Legal representation for the Vigo County School Board continues to investigate a claim made against a newly sworn-in school board member during a recent meeting. The situation ties to racial harassment at West Vigo High School, in which the school corporation said several students were...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Indiana State Police Seeks Recruits for Motor Carrier Inspectors

The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for Motor Carrier Inspectors (MCI). The MCI positions will staff permanent scale facilities in West Harrison, Terre Haute, Richmond, and Seymour. Inspectors enforce state and federal regulations for commercial motor vehicles operating within the State of Indiana. Trainees must complete the Motor Carrier...
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Swensons preparing to open in Avon, looking to hire 40+ employees

AVON — Get your cars and appetite ready — an Ohio-based drive in restaurant is preparing to open its first restaurant in Indiana. Swensons Drive-In is scheduled to open in early February in front of Costco, just off Rockville Road. The exact address is 8894 US Highway 36,...
AVON, IN
WTHI

Farmers now have the right to repair their own equipment - Memorandum understanding between John Deere & American Farm Bureau Federation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A longstanding issue has been resolved between John Deere and the American Farm Bureau Federation. The "AFBF" signed a right-to-repair memorandum of understanding with John Deere. This agreement allows farmers to repair their own equipment or take it to a local independent shop. Farmers say...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

One Vehicle Accident With Entrapment in Odon

A one-vehicle accident occurred yesterday around 2:30 p.m. near State Road 58 and US Highway 231 in Odon. One vehicle hit a pole and received heavy front-end damage. One patient was on the ground and one was entrapped when the first responder arrived on the scene, and a request for additional manpower was made.
ODON, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Two arrested after separate shooting incidents

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people were arrested after separate shooting incidents in the same area over the weekend. According to the Washington Police Department, on Sunday at 1:15 a.m., they along with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Antique Bar on E. Main Street.
WASHINGTON, IN

