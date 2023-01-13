ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Former LSU defensive back commits to SMU

By Tyler Nettuno
 3 days ago
Former Tigers cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson has found a new home.

The former three-star cornerback in the 2022 recruiting class Waxahachie, Texas, has committed to SMU. In his lone season at LSU, Davis-Robinson appeared in just three games and totaled four tackles.

He was rated as the No. 483 player in the country coming out of high school per the 247Sports Composite.

Davis-Robinson was expected to be a contributor in 2023, so his decision to transfer came as a bit of a surprise, but with additions in the secondary like Duce Chestnut and JK Johnson, as well as several blue-chip true freshmen, he didn’t have a clear path to the field.

Now, he’ll look for a new beginning in Dallas with four remaining seasons of eligibility.

