Bend, OR

kbnd.com

Bend Council Hosts Listening Sessions

BEND, OR -- Bend City Councilors begin the process, this week, of setting goals for the next two years. Two listening sessions are scheduled for Thursday, with community groups, commissions and committees. Mayor Pro Tem Megan Perkins says in the past, Councilors were not allowed to ask questions of the speakers, "This time around, we have a couple of open sessions, where people can talk about anything they’d like. But then we have a set of four focused round tables."
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Solid Waste Committee Hears From 100+ On Possible Landfill Locations

BEND, OR -- Deschutes County’s Solid Waste Advisory Committee meets again Tuesday for the first time since releasing a list of 12 sites under consideration for a new landfill. More than 100 people have, so far, provided feedback on the proposed sites; many of those comments are in opposition to the inclusion of several properties near the Badlands, southeast of Bend, "We do understand the passion and concern that people have here. We are sensitive to that," Solid Waste Director Chad Centola tells KBND News, "There is no perfect site. Every site has its challenges. Some of them social; proximity to residence. Certainly, the Millican Valley, there’s people who are passionate about that, just as much as we get the fact that this could impact a residence nearby."
BEND, OR
earnthenecklace.com

Katie Zuniga Leaving KTVZ: Where Is the Bend Meteorologist Going?

Residents of Bend, Oregon, have seen Katie Zuniga begin her broadcasting career on KTVZ and grow from there. Now the skilled meteorologist is moving on to the next career step. After announcing she is leaving KTVZ, Katie Zuniga wrapped her last day at NewsChannel 21. Her regular viewers still want to follow her career. They want to know where she is heading next and if she will remain in Bend. Find out what Katie Zuniga said about her departure from KTVZ here.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ ‘She is at peace’: Body at Shevlin Park identified as missing Bend woman

Bend Police say a body found at Shevlin Park Sunday afternoon has been initially identified as Melissa Rosann Trench. The Bend woman was reported missing on Dec. 27. Police say searchers looking in the area of Shevlin Park found what they believed to be a body at about 12:30 p.m. The discovery was made on the south end of Shevlin Park, near Tumalo Creek and Forest Service Road 4606.
BEND, OR
KATU.com

Missing Bend woman found dead in Shevlin Park near Tumalo Creek

BEND, Ore. — The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Melissa Trench was found dead Sunday afternoon in a part of Shevlin Park, near Tumalo Creek. People were searching the park for Trench when they came across her body at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Deputies from Deschutes County responded...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Shevlin Park searchers find the remains of missing Bend woman Melissa Rosann Trench

Nearly three weeks of searching by police, SAR teams, family, friends and community members came to a sad end Sunday, as searchers at Shevlin Park found the remains of Melissa Rosann Trench, a 38-year-old Bend woman last seen by family the day after Christmas. The post Shevlin Park searchers find the remains of missing Bend woman Melissa Rosann Trench appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

After sad discovery of Melissa ‘Rose’ Trench’s remains, grieving family says: ‘Her spirit is free and she is at peace’

Nearly three weeks of searching by police, SAR teams, family, friends and community members came to a sad end Sunday, as searchers at Shevlin Park found the remains of Melissa Rosann Trench, a 38-year-old Bend woman last seen by family the day after Christmas. The post After sad discovery of Melissa ‘Rose’ Trench’s remains, grieving family says: ‘Her spirit is free and she is at peace’ appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Body Of Missing Woman Recovered In Shevlin Park

BEND, OR -- The body of Melissa Trench was recovered Sunday afternoon. Authorities began searching for the 38-year-old Bend woman after she was reported missing December 27. Deschutes County 911 received a call at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday from a group searching for Trench in Shevlin Park. The caller reported finding what they believed was a body on the south end of the park, near Tumalo Creek and Forest Service Road 4606. Because the location is outside city limits, Deschutes County deputies responded with the Medical Examiner's Office and confirmed the body was that of Trench.
BEND, OR
Madras Pioneer Newspaper

Neighbors rage to City Council about trashed home on their street

The people at the house on the corner of Beverly Drive and Royal Avenue in Madras has been wreaking havoc on the neighborhood for years now. Neighbors have reported multiple fires and have filed over 40 police reports, including things like potential animal abuse, drug use, stolen goods and children left in vehicles unattended.
MADRAS, OR
Madras Pioneer Newspaper

Postal service explains gaps in mail delivery

Prior to Christmas, Cheryl Armitage, who lives seven minutes north of Madras, noticed she wasn’t getting any mail. Then she got a message that her mail was being held, when she hadn’t asked for it to be withheld, and another notice saying carriers couldn’t make it up her driveway when she was getting in and out of her driveway with ease.
MADRAS, OR

