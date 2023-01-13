Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kbnd.com
Bend Council Hosts Listening Sessions
BEND, OR -- Bend City Councilors begin the process, this week, of setting goals for the next two years. Two listening sessions are scheduled for Thursday, with community groups, commissions and committees. Mayor Pro Tem Megan Perkins says in the past, Councilors were not allowed to ask questions of the speakers, "This time around, we have a couple of open sessions, where people can talk about anything they’d like. But then we have a set of four focused round tables."
Foes voice criticism of proposed Deschutes County landfill sites in Millican Valley
Three proposed Deschutes County landfill sites in the Millican Valley are getting early opposition from some members of the public, ahead of a Tuesday meeting by the county's Solid Waste Advisory Committee. The post Foes voice criticism of proposed Deschutes County landfill sites in Millican Valley appeared first on KTVZ.
kbnd.com
Solid Waste Committee Hears From 100+ On Possible Landfill Locations
BEND, OR -- Deschutes County’s Solid Waste Advisory Committee meets again Tuesday for the first time since releasing a list of 12 sites under consideration for a new landfill. More than 100 people have, so far, provided feedback on the proposed sites; many of those comments are in opposition to the inclusion of several properties near the Badlands, southeast of Bend, "We do understand the passion and concern that people have here. We are sensitive to that," Solid Waste Director Chad Centola tells KBND News, "There is no perfect site. Every site has its challenges. Some of them social; proximity to residence. Certainly, the Millican Valley, there’s people who are passionate about that, just as much as we get the fact that this could impact a residence nearby."
earnthenecklace.com
Katie Zuniga Leaving KTVZ: Where Is the Bend Meteorologist Going?
Residents of Bend, Oregon, have seen Katie Zuniga begin her broadcasting career on KTVZ and grow from there. Now the skilled meteorologist is moving on to the next career step. After announcing she is leaving KTVZ, Katie Zuniga wrapped her last day at NewsChannel 21. Her regular viewers still want to follow her career. They want to know where she is heading next and if she will remain in Bend. Find out what Katie Zuniga said about her departure from KTVZ here.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘She is at peace’: Body at Shevlin Park identified as missing Bend woman
Bend Police say a body found at Shevlin Park Sunday afternoon has been initially identified as Melissa Rosann Trench. The Bend woman was reported missing on Dec. 27. Police say searchers looking in the area of Shevlin Park found what they believed to be a body at about 12:30 p.m. The discovery was made on the south end of Shevlin Park, near Tumalo Creek and Forest Service Road 4606.
KATU.com
Missing Bend woman found dead in Shevlin Park near Tumalo Creek
BEND, Ore. — The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Melissa Trench was found dead Sunday afternoon in a part of Shevlin Park, near Tumalo Creek. People were searching the park for Trench when they came across her body at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Deputies from Deschutes County responded...
Bend PD drug-detection K-9 Ladybug retires after impressive 4-year tenure
After four years on the job, Bend police drug-detection K-9 Ladybug retired last month, having racked up quite an impressive haul of drug seizures, police said Tuesday. The post Bend PD drug-detection K-9 Ladybug retires after impressive 4-year tenure appeared first on KTVZ.
Shevlin Park searchers find the remains of missing Bend woman Melissa Rosann Trench
Nearly three weeks of searching by police, SAR teams, family, friends and community members came to a sad end Sunday, as searchers at Shevlin Park found the remains of Melissa Rosann Trench, a 38-year-old Bend woman last seen by family the day after Christmas. The post Shevlin Park searchers find the remains of missing Bend woman Melissa Rosann Trench appeared first on KTVZ.
After sad discovery of Melissa ‘Rose’ Trench’s remains, grieving family says: ‘Her spirit is free and she is at peace’
Nearly three weeks of searching by police, SAR teams, family, friends and community members came to a sad end Sunday, as searchers at Shevlin Park found the remains of Melissa Rosann Trench, a 38-year-old Bend woman last seen by family the day after Christmas. The post After sad discovery of Melissa ‘Rose’ Trench’s remains, grieving family says: ‘Her spirit is free and she is at peace’ appeared first on KTVZ.
kbnd.com
Body Of Missing Woman Recovered In Shevlin Park
BEND, OR -- The body of Melissa Trench was recovered Sunday afternoon. Authorities began searching for the 38-year-old Bend woman after she was reported missing December 27. Deschutes County 911 received a call at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday from a group searching for Trench in Shevlin Park. The caller reported finding what they believed was a body on the south end of the park, near Tumalo Creek and Forest Service Road 4606. Because the location is outside city limits, Deschutes County deputies responded with the Medical Examiner's Office and confirmed the body was that of Trench.
Crook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue comes to aid of stranded motorist south of Prineville
Crook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue crews used GPS data and new mapping software to find a stranded motorist from Bend whose car had left the road and landed in a ditch in a rural area south of Prineville. The post Crook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue comes to aid of stranded motorist south of Prineville appeared first on KTVZ.
Injured puppy who survived Bend head-on crash undergoes surgery, thanks to community assist
A puppy who survived but was seriously injured in a head-on crash on South Highway 97 in Bend on Saturday underwent leg surgery Monday at a Bend emergency vet clinic, thanks in large part to community donations. The post Injured puppy who survived Bend head-on crash undergoes surgery, thanks to community assist appeared first on KTVZ.
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Neighbors rage to City Council about trashed home on their street
The people at the house on the corner of Beverly Drive and Royal Avenue in Madras has been wreaking havoc on the neighborhood for years now. Neighbors have reported multiple fires and have filed over 40 police reports, including things like potential animal abuse, drug use, stolen goods and children left in vehicles unattended.
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Postal service explains gaps in mail delivery
Prior to Christmas, Cheryl Armitage, who lives seven minutes north of Madras, noticed she wasn’t getting any mail. Then she got a message that her mail was being held, when she hadn’t asked for it to be withheld, and another notice saying carriers couldn’t make it up her driveway when she was getting in and out of her driveway with ease.
Madras police arrest murder suspect in fatal Halloween shooting; 2nd suspect still sought
One of two suspects in the shooting death of a 24-year-old man last Halloween in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood of southeast Madras has been arrested, jail records show. The post Madras police arrest murder suspect in fatal Halloween shooting; 2nd suspect still sought appeared first on KTVZ.
Comments / 0