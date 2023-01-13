The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is experiencing an increase in citations issued for motorists not obeying bus laws. Wisconsin State Statute 346.48 (1) states The operator of a vehicle which approaches from the front or rear any school bus which has stopped on a street or highway when the bus is equipped according to s. 347.25 (2) and when it is displaying flashing red warning lights, shall stop the vehicle not less than 20 feet from the bus and shall remain stopped until the bus resumes motion or the operator extinguishes the flashing red warning lights.

