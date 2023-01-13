Read full article on original website
City of Marshfield Parks and Recreation Department Announces the Passing of a Timber Wolf at Wildwood Zoo
The City of Marshfield Parks & Recreation Department regretfully announces the passing of Smokey, one of the male timber wolves, at the Wildwood Zoo. At the time of his death, he was almost 12 years old and considered a senior wolf. The Athens Vet staff performed a necropsy to determine the cause of death. Preliminary findings indicate that Smokey experienced a heart attack from natural causes, but further lab work is being completed to confirm the initial diagnosis.
City of Marshfield Implementing New Salting Practices
The salt we apply to roads and sidewalks ends up in our freshwater. Salt prematurely ages roads and bridges and degrades freshwater lakes and streams. Salt can be an effective deicer, but more isn’t always better. The Street Division staff attended the Salt Wise salt reduction training program in 2022 and is working this winter to implement the following innovative salting practices: calibrating equipment, operator training, and the incorporation of salt brine to reduce the over-application of salt.
City of Black River Falls Looking for New First Ward Alderperson
City of Black River Falls First Ward Alderperson Cynthia Mathews has moved out of the First Ward and has therefore resigned her position on the Common Council effective January 13, 2023. The City of Black River Falls will be accepting letters from First Ward residents interested in serving as an...
Marathon County Sheriff's Department Reminds Drivers to Obey Bus Laws
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is experiencing an increase in citations issued for motorists not obeying bus laws. Wisconsin State Statute 346.48 (1) states The operator of a vehicle which approaches from the front or rear any school bus which has stopped on a street or highway when the bus is equipped according to s. 347.25 (2) and when it is displaying flashing red warning lights, shall stop the vehicle not less than 20 feet from the bus and shall remain stopped until the bus resumes motion or the operator extinguishes the flashing red warning lights.
Management Plan for Emerald Ash Borer in Marshfield's Braem Park
The forestry section in Braem Park, roughly 20 acres in size, revealed that 50 percent of the standing timber is comprised of ash trees. These trees are susceptible to Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) and become extremely dangerous once infected. This is a significant concern due to the use this park attracts. A management plan set in place breaks the park up into five different harvest zones.
Marshfield Medical Center Credit Union and Weiler's Convenience Stores Recognize Marshfield's School Crossing Guards
Each day, dedicated adult crossing guards show up at their assigned crossings to assist students in their journeys to or from school. The City of Marshfield honors adult crossing guards for their commitment to child pedestrian safety during School Crossing Guard Recognition Week. MMCCU (Marshfield Medical Center Credit Union) and Weiler's Convenience Stores teamed up to thank local crossing guards this week, presenting them with coffee mugs and other goodies.
Individuals Involved in Milwaukee Police Chase Caught in Wood County
On January 6th, the Milwaukee Police Department was involved in a vehicle pursuit with a stolen vehicle. During that vehicle pursuit suspects began shooting at officers who were involved in the pursuit. The pursuit was terminated by the Milwaukee Police Department and they started an investigation into identifying the shooters.
Pet of the Week: Percival
Age: 10-Weeks-Old Breed: Golden Retriever. It's a "Golden" time to adopt a new puppy! Meet Percival, the CCHS Pet of the Week! Percival is a 10-week old Golden Retriever puppy and he weighs 16#. Percival came to CCHS from a local farm with 17 of his siblings/friends. They are all simply spectacular puppies!
Marshfield Police Department Arrests Man for Engaging in Inappropriate Behavior in Festival Foods Parking Lot
The Marshfield Police Department responded to a report of a man engaging in inappropriate behavior in his vehicle in the Festival Foods parking lot. According to the Department, they received the call of a 49-year-old Marshfield male actively engaging in inappropriate behavior within his vehicle. Officers located the man inside Festival Foods.
Brown Has Career High 43 In Neillsville Win/Other Area Scores
Senior Andrew Brown poured in a career high 43 points as Neillsville downed Spencer 85-45 in Eastern Cloverbelt boys basketball on Tuesday night. Brown came out hot, hitting 8 three's in the first half enroute to 31 points and a 53-29 lead for the Warriors at the break. Brown would hit two more 3's in the second half to finish with 10 from beyond the arc. Cameron Kennedy added 10 points for Neillsville who improved to 7-5 overall and 3-3 in the ECC. Spencer dropped to 2-4 in the ECC.
Marshfield Police Department Has Brief Standoff with Man in an Apartment
The Marshfield Police Department had a brief standoff with a man in an apartment. According to the Department, a woman living in an apartment on E. Harrison Street called and stated a 49-year-old Marshfield male walked into her apartment with a weapon and would not leave. Officers responded and a perimeter was established. Officers had a brief standoff with the male and he was ultimately taken into custody.
Stratford Woman Arrested in Marshfield for Drug Charges
A Stratford woman was arrested for drug charges in Marshfield on Monday. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 8:45 they observed a vehicle on North Peach Avenue near Central Avenue with its hazard lights on. Officers made contact with the driver, a 47-year-old Stratford female, and observed multiple items providing reasonable suspicion of drug activity.
City of Marshfield Accepting Applications for District 7 Alderperson
The City of Marshfield Clerk's Office is accepting applications for the position of District 7 Alderperson. This will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Adam Fischer. Any qualified elector of District 7 of the City of Marshfield may apply. A qualified elector is defined as a U.S. citizen,...
Applications Now Available for Clark County Community Foundation's Scholarship Program
Applications are now available for the Clark County Community Foundation, Inc. (CCCF) 2023 Scholarship Programs. For the ninth year, the Foundation will award several scholarships to eligible seniors graduating in 2023 from Clark County Wisconsin area high schools. Students may apply for the following Scholarship programs, depending on various criteria:
Thorp FCCLA Complete Fundraiser/Service Project
Members of Thorp FCCLA have been busy. They recently completed a combination fundraiser and service project with We Help Two. Socks were sold in the high school and middle school and through an online store. It was very successful as they earned 72 pairs of socks which have been donated to the school.
Marathon County Man Pleads Guilty to First-Degree Intentional Homicide
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A Marathon County man pled guilty to first-degree intentional homicide on Tuesday. David Morris was handed the mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole for stabbing Renee Hindes in the spring of 20-21 at a Weston Apartment, then threatening police with the knife as they responded to the scene.
Granton School Board Discusses Spring Election Candidates
The Granton School Board discussed the candidates for the Spring Election. The 2023 Spring Election School Board Candidates were announced and they drew for ballot order. Incumbents Doug Eichten, Mark Elmhorst, and Sheryl Young have filed candidacy paperwork for the Spring Election on April 4th. No one else filed paperwork.
Weston Man Accused of Having Inappropriate Contact with Children Will Go to Trial
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A Weston man accused of having inappropriate contact with children at a daycare facility will go to trial. Shawn Wilde entered a not guilty plea to a dozen charges including five counts of first degree sexual assault involving someone under the age of 13. Wilde is accused of inappropriately touching and photographing the girls while telling them they were playing a "Game" that he had invented.
