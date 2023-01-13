BEND, OR -- Deschutes County’s Solid Waste Advisory Committee meets again Tuesday for the first time since releasing a list of 12 sites under consideration for a new landfill. More than 100 people have, so far, provided feedback on the proposed sites; many of those comments are in opposition to the inclusion of several properties near the Badlands, southeast of Bend, "We do understand the passion and concern that people have here. We are sensitive to that," Solid Waste Director Chad Centola tells KBND News, "There is no perfect site. Every site has its challenges. Some of them social; proximity to residence. Certainly, the Millican Valley, there’s people who are passionate about that, just as much as we get the fact that this could impact a residence nearby."

BEND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO