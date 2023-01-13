Read full article on original website
What's Happening in Affordable Housing in Bend?
Affordable housing in Bend continues to be a hot topic. And for good reason. As we are all very aware of, starting in the spring of 2019 Bend, along with our neighboring communities, experienced exponential growth in population fostering fierce competition especially in the first-time home market. Pricing went up, on average, over 30% within this short timespan which made housing extremely competitive. Thankfully, we are beginning to see an adjustment largely in part to interest rates and buyer fatigue. Still, for many, pricing at current levels can be unattainable.
Oregon Water Projects Receive Federal Funds
Oregon projects aimed at increasing water efficiency will receive $198,668 in federal funding. The grants, announced last week by Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, will help the Arnold Irrigation District in Bend, the Van Brimmer Ditch Company in Klamath Falls, and the West Extension Irrigation District in Morrow County.
Solid Waste Committee Hears From 100+ On Possible Landfill Locations
BEND, OR -- Deschutes County’s Solid Waste Advisory Committee meets again Tuesday for the first time since releasing a list of 12 sites under consideration for a new landfill. More than 100 people have, so far, provided feedback on the proposed sites; many of those comments are in opposition to the inclusion of several properties near the Badlands, southeast of Bend, "We do understand the passion and concern that people have here. We are sensitive to that," Solid Waste Director Chad Centola tells KBND News, "There is no perfect site. Every site has its challenges. Some of them social; proximity to residence. Certainly, the Millican Valley, there’s people who are passionate about that, just as much as we get the fact that this could impact a residence nearby."
Foes voice criticism of proposed Deschutes County landfill sites in Millican Valley
Three proposed Deschutes County landfill sites in the Millican Valley are getting early opposition from some members of the public, ahead of a Tuesday meeting by the county's Solid Waste Advisory Committee. The post Foes voice criticism of proposed Deschutes County landfill sites in Millican Valley appeared first on KTVZ.
BPD K9 Ladybug Retires
BEND, OR -- After four years on the job, K9 Ladybug retired in December 2022. A drug detection K9, Ladybug is a 9-year-old Belgian Malinois. She trained as a passive alert detection dog, meaning she sits and stays or lays and stares when she detects the source of narcotic odors.
Nearly three weeks of searching by police, SAR teams, family, friends and community members came to a sad end Sunday, as searchers at Shevlin Park found the remains of Melissa Rosann Trench, a 38-year-old Bend woman last seen by family the day after Christmas. The post After sad discovery of Melissa ‘Rose’ Trench’s remains, grieving family says: ‘Her spirit is free and she is at peace’ appeared first on KTVZ.
Missing Bend woman found dead in Shevlin Park near Tumalo Creek
BEND, Ore. — The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Melissa Trench was found dead Sunday afternoon in a part of Shevlin Park, near Tumalo Creek. People were searching the park for Trench when they came across her body at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Deputies from Deschutes County responded...
Nearly three weeks of searching by police, SAR teams, family, friends and community members came to a sad end Sunday, as searchers at Shevlin Park found the remains of Melissa Rosann Trench, a 38-year-old Bend woman last seen by family the day after Christmas. The post Shevlin Park searchers find the remains of missing Bend woman Melissa Rosann Trench appeared first on KTVZ.
Body Of Missing Woman Recovered In Shevlin Park
BEND, OR -- The body of Melissa Trench was recovered Sunday afternoon. Authorities began searching for the 38-year-old Bend woman after she was reported missing December 27. Deschutes County 911 received a call at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday from a group searching for Trench in Shevlin Park. The caller reported finding what they believed was a body on the south end of the park, near Tumalo Creek and Forest Service Road 4606. Because the location is outside city limits, Deschutes County deputies responded with the Medical Examiner's Office and confirmed the body was that of Trench.
Neighbors rage to City Council about trashed home on their street
The people at the house on the corner of Beverly Drive and Royal Avenue in Madras has been wreaking havoc on the neighborhood for years now. Neighbors have reported multiple fires and have filed over 40 police reports, including things like potential animal abuse, drug use, stolen goods and children left in vehicles unattended.
Crook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue comes to aid of stranded motorist south of Prineville
Crook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue crews used GPS data and new mapping software to find a stranded motorist from Bend whose car had left the road and landed in a ditch in a rural area south of Prineville. The post Crook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue comes to aid of stranded motorist south of Prineville appeared first on KTVZ.
Katie Zuniga Leaving KTVZ: Where Is the Bend Meteorologist Going?
Residents of Bend, Oregon, have seen Katie Zuniga begin her broadcasting career on KTVZ and grow from there. Now the skilled meteorologist is moving on to the next career step. After announcing she is leaving KTVZ, Katie Zuniga wrapped her last day at NewsChannel 21. Her regular viewers still want to follow her career. They want to know where she is heading next and if she will remain in Bend. Find out what Katie Zuniga said about her departure from KTVZ here.
▶️ Puppy injured in Bend collision has leg saved thanks to rush of donations
A fundraiser has been launched to help a puppy who suffered multiple injuries in a head-on collision in Bend on Saturday. His former owner is now in jail, police say. The puppy, named Diligence, has as a broken femur, a possible dislocated pelvis, and a small fracture of the nasal bone. There are also lung contusions.
▶️ 1 suspect in deadly Madras Halloween shooting in custody
One of the two men identified as suspects in a deadly shooting that happened Halloween night in a Madras neighborhood is now in jail. Police were looking for Andre Sterling James Spino, 18, and Chance Corey Lee Stwyer, 22, in the Oct. 31 death of Edgar Miguel Torres-Aguilera. Oregon State...
