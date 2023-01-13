Cetronia Ambulance Corps - Allentown, Pennsylvania. Provides emergency and non-emergency ambulance inter facility transport operations in conjunction with a partner, demonstrating excellent judgment and due regard for personal, as well as, public safety and inter-agency cooperation and effectiveness. Posiiton also provides BLS patient care by ensuring BLS operating and clinical practices, and adheres to established guidelines, treatment protocols, policies and procedures. You'll be administering first aid treatment to and transports sick or injured persons to medical facilities working as a member of an emergency medical team. You'll work with and follow instructions of Paramedic, Health Professional and/or in-charge public agency officials.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO