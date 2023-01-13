Read full article on original website
Culture shift: Reducing lights and siren vehicle operation
In early 2022, 14 international EMS, patient safety, quality and fire associations released a joint position statement encouraging EMS systems to reduce the incidence of lights and siren (L&S) vehicle operations. This represents a significant alignment by these associations on the risks and benefits of L&S EMS vehicle operations. Most...
Is EMS-on-demand the next big transformation for the profession?
Learn how MedStar made the jump to an on-demand subscription service that utilizes MIH/CP clinicians You’ve likely heard the term or read the book, “Emergency Medical Services at the Crossroads,” but the reality of that concept has never been more salient than it is right now. For...
ALS Transport Truck EMT
Cetronia Ambulance Corps - Allentown, Pennsylvania. Provides emergency and non-emergency ambulance inter facility transport operations in conjunction with a partner, demonstrating excellent judgment and due regard for personal, as well as, public safety and inter-agency cooperation and effectiveness. Posiiton also provides BLS patient care by ensuring BLS operating and clinical practices, and adheres to established guidelines, treatment protocols, policies and procedures. You'll be administering first aid treatment to and transports sick or injured persons to medical facilities working as a member of an emergency medical team. You'll work with and follow instructions of Paramedic, Health Professional and/or in-charge public agency officials.
