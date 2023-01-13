Global airline traffic will reach pre-pandemic levels by June, according to a paper published Monday by Ireland-based aircraft leasing company Avolon. After a 70 percent recovery in passenger traffic last year led by Europe and North America, Asia will drive growth in 2023 as Chinese airlines re-enter international markets, it said. Out of every two seats of airline capacity added in the world, Asia now accounts for one, the report notes.

