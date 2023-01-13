Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
New Zealand vs USWNT: How to watch live, stream link, team news
The USWNT will officially kick off the 2023 World Cup year when they face one of this summer’s host nations, New Zealand, in Wellington on Tuesday. Fresh off the heels of a record-breaking presentation of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and the U.S. Soccer Federation today announce a multimedia rights agreement that will make Telemundo the new exclusive Spanish-language home of the Women’s and Men’s National Teams across all platforms, including Peacock, in the United States.
NBC Sports
USMNT roster: Squad announced for Serbia, Colombia friendlies
United States men’s national team interim coach Anthony Hudson has named his roster for January’s friendlies against Serbia and Colombia. Hudson has been an assistant to Gregg Berhalter and is at the helm as the program sorts out its direction at head coach, as Berhalter’s contract expired on Dec. 31.
Comments / 0