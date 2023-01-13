Read full article on original website
Related
6 Ways Illinois Residents Can Overcome the Dieting Struggle Bus
It's the beginning of a brand new year, and it seems like everyone I know (including myself) is on a mission to get their health back on track/lose some weight, but why are so many of us doomed to fail before we even begin?. Is it the overcoming allure of...
7 Skills For Surviving Life In Illinois
Illinois can be a tricky state to live in for numerous reasons. The Land of Lincoln is no walk in the park, even though there are thousands. Weather forecast critiquing, driving, and brain power are just a few of the skills needed to survive in Illinois. Political Signs, Political Signs...
Foodie Bucket List: Illinois’ Best Diner (Is Not In Chicago)
Let's get one thing straight from the start. I love eating in a place that calls itself a diner. I have since I was a kid, because my parents were diner fans. We traveled a good chunk of this country via automobile, and no matter where you went, you could always find a diner (although I thought they were misspelling "dinner" when I was a kid).
Here’s What The Average Rockford Resident Spent On Bills In 2022
A company called doxo, a third-party online bill-payment website that lets you manage all your bills and due dates in one place, recently did a rather large amount of number-crunching on our bills and how much we pay on them. They looked at the things we all need, like utilities...
Here Are 6 Hilarious Reasons To Marry Someone From Illinois
Are you tired of dating people from bland, uninteresting states and looking for someone who can bring some excitement and personality to your life?. I've lived in Illinois my entire life and I've always told myself I would never settle for someone who also lives here. I have now lowered my standards significantly because it's a pretty unrealistic goal and narrows my chance at happily ever after.
5 Unwritten Rules for Surviving Winter in Illinois
It's winter in Illinois, but at the moment it sure doesn't feel like it. (Knock on wood!) Mother Nature may be currently treating us to early Spring weather conditions, but there's one thing you can count on in Illinois, bitter cold, snow, and ice, will ravage us again soon. In fact, winter may start its comeback later this week according to the National Weather Service;
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois
A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
What Illinois Made This List of ‘Angriest’ in American? Son of a…
Well SON OF A... There's a list of the "Angriest" cities in America, and one f****** city in Illinois made this M&%# F@+$% list! Thrillist. America the Beautiful, and filled with piss and vinegar. There are some places across the country that have a bit of an attitude. I get it, I do. There's a lot out there that can get under your skin for sure. I mean just look at the price of eggs, what the hell. See I'm angry already! Grr!
Food Network Says One Of America’s Best BBQ Joints Is In Illinois
BBQ is like a love letter to your taste buds, slow-cooked to perfection with wood-smoked flavor, and a side of saucy goodness. It's the perfect combination of tender meat and bold flavors, basically, it's like a flavor explosion in your mouth. It's like a fireworks show for your taste buds.
Where’s Illinois on the List of Best States to Raise a Family?
Is Illinois a good place to raise a family? A website ranked the states from Best to Worst for raising a family, and you may be shocked to see where the Land of Lincoln lands on the list... According to WalletHub.com's, 2023's Best & Worst States to Raise a Family...
11 Illinois Towns Out-of-Staters Can’t Pronounce Correctly
Let's face it there are some towns in America that I can't even think about pronouncing. There's Calais, Maine; Chipeta, Colorado; Ossippi, New Hampshire and hundreds more. Illinois has its fair share of hard-to-pronounce towns that sometimes I find myself second-guessing how it should be pronounced. See how many you can "try" and pronounce. Good luck!
Guess Who Tops The 5 Most Popular Athletes from Illinois List?
All the online and social media activity has been calculated and it's a far-and-away winner for the top spot of the most popular athlete from Illinois list. Someone or something measures everything you and I do online, if it isn't Google, it's every social media account you have. Some number-crunching sports fans wanted to see who the most popular athletes from the state of Illinois might be and they used our online activity to find out.
WI Man Stands Up To Thief & Saves $40K Worth Of Photography Gear
I definitely wouldn't expect an armed robbery at a photo shoot but it happened in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Photographer Takes Pictures Of Rare Duck. I have a couple of friends that are photographers. They love going out and taking pictures. Especially, of unique things. They're always looking to make upgrades with the latest and greatest equipment. It's not cheap so I don't blame them for being very protective of it. It doesn't matter if they are professionals or amateurs. It's all about taking the perfect photo.
Illinois Police Arrest Comedian Over Scary Road Rage Freak Out
This ugly road rage incident by a popular Illinois comedian is no laughing matter. I believe we all have our bad moments when driving. Another person behind the wheel can make an inappropriate move that rubs us the wrong way and the natural reaction is to get angry. Some drivers will take serious offense and it could elevate to a road rage incident. That's when it gets scary because you don't know exactly what people are capable of.
IL Crossing Guard And Mail Truck Caught In Middle Of Gun Fight
It's just like the old west where a gunfight breaks out in town in the middle of the street with innocent bystanders running for their lives. The world is becoming a scary place. Crime is a big problem everywhere including in Illinois, especially in Chicago. It's no longer just bad neighborhoods or at night. The trouble can happen anywhere during any part of the day. I have friends and family that won't go to Chicago because it's one of the worst places.
Bed Bath & Beyond Announces 3 More Illinois Store Closings
At one point, there were over 20 Bed Bath & Beyond stores here in the state of Illinois. However, given the heaps of bad news BB&B got toward the end of last year, that number is dwindling--as you can see with the addition of more stores to their list of Illinois locations about to be shuttered permanently.
Wisconsin Woman Gets Trapped and Dies in Burning SUV with Locked Doors
A 73-year-old Wisconsin woman recently died after her SUV's electric system malfunctions and the doors wouldn't unlock, trapping her inside the burning car. This story is the stuff driving nightmares are made of. On December 9, 2022, Mary Frahm of McFarland, Wisconsin was driving along Highway AB in the town...
Wisconsin Police Arrest Woman For Causing Ruckus In Restaurant
A woman from Wisconsin causes a major scene in a restaurant and ended up getting arrested for battery and stealing. I just don't get it. People don't seem to know how to act in public anymore. They treat life like it's a free for all out there. The rules don't apply. It's okay for them to be an idiot. When you're an innocent bystander, it gets really annoying. Sometimes, those situations can even get a little scary too.
New Map Reveals Which 80 Illinois Counties Defy State’s Assault Weapons Ban
The state of Illinois has recently enacted a ban on assault weapons, but it seems that enforcement of this ban may be a challenge. According to a recent report, sheriffs in 80 counties in Illinois have stated that they will not enforce the state's ban on assault weapons. This is a significant portion of the state and highlights the deep divisions that exist on the issue of gun control.
Lisa Marie Presley’s California Mansion Is Spectacular [Pictures]
Lisa Marie Presley's final home was a spectacular estate in California, and pictures show an ultra-luxurious property that was a fitting residence for rock music royalty. As celebrity real estate Dirt.com reports, Presley spent the final years of her life in a 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 7,440-square-foot mansion in an exclusive area of Calabasas, Calif. She began renting that house after selling off her family home in Calabasas in 2021, after her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in that house.
Q985
Rockford, IL
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0