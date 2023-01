Chris Ford, a former player and later head coach for the Boston Celtics credited with scoring the first 3-pointer in the history of the NBA, died Tuesday, his family said in a statement through his longtime team. He was 74. No official cause was given, though The Press of Atlantic City reported that he died in a Philadelphia hospital after suffering a heart attack earlier in the month. The family said: “Chris was beloved by his family, friends and teammates. He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans and the entire Celtics family.” Ford,...

BOSTON, MA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO