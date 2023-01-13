CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for two people after shots were fired in a crowd early Sunday morning, January 15. According to a release from the Carbondale Police Department, officers were monitoring a large crowd in the 200 block of West Main Street around 1:57 a.m. when an unidentified person fired several shots in an unknown direction.

CARBONDALE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO