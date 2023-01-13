ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

2 arrested in Paducah on drug charges

A family was displaced after a truck crashed into their home on Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Mo. Governor Mike Parson will deliver the State of the State Address on Wednesday, January 18. KFVS12 Heartland News Blood Drive testimonial. Updated: 55 minutes ago. |. The Red Cross needs...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Carbondale man missing since Dec. 6, may be in danger

We are waiting to hear from Sheriff Dan Bullock about the nationwide search for five escaped inmates. "Not done Yet" -- That's the message from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he delivers his annual State of the State Address. State and Federal lawsuits filed against Illinois Gun Ban. Updated: 2...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Confrontation led to shooting in Carbondale, Ill., police say

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police identified a juvenile believed to be responsible for a shooting that injured another juvenile. They say information on the juvenile’s identity and related charges is restricted by the Illinois Juvenile Court Act. According to Carbondale police, a juvenile was shot after a confrontation with...
CARBONDALE, IL
mymoinfo.com

Juvenile Arrested for Terroristic Threats to Perryville School

(Perryville) The Perryville School District, the City of Perryville, students, parents and citizens are in a better frame of mind after a tense week following terroristic threats from phone calls that were directed to the high school. The Perryville Police Department tells Regional Radio what happened through a news release.
PERRYVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Shots fire, woman arrested Carbondale Police Dept.

The public was invited to attend a town hall-style meeting to address gun control issues. First person of color to take oath as State Treasurer of Mo. The city is offering a $1,000 reward for information on the person or persons responsible for vandalizing the Herrin Doughboy Memorial Plaza. The...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Carbondale woman arrested in connection with shots fired report

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman was arrested in connection with a report of shots fired Monday morning, January 16. Jessica Williams, 33, of Carbondale, was arrested on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm. She was taken to the Jackson County Jail. According...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Carbondale police looking for 2 people after shots fired in crowd

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for two people after shots were fired in a crowd early Sunday morning, January 15. According to a release from the Carbondale Police Department, officers were monitoring a large crowd in the 200 block of West Main Street around 1:57 a.m. when an unidentified person fired several shots in an unknown direction.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Driver seriously injured after hitting deer

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man was flown to a Nashville, Tennessee hospital after he was involved in a crash with deer. The crash happened on KY 303 near Cuba at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Casey Dunaway...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Truck crashes into home on Big Bend Rd. in Cape Girardeau

Take a look at progress on the Capaha Park General Park Improvement project on Tuesday, January 17. Mo. Governor Mike Parson will deliver the State of the State Address on Wednesday, January 18. KFVS12 Heartland News Blood Drive testimonial. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Red Cross needs your help....
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

KFVS12 Heartland News Blood Drive testimonial

Take a look at progress on the Capaha Park General Park Improvement project on Tuesday, January 17. Truck crashes into home on Big Bend Rd. in Cape Girardeau. A family was displaced after a truck crashed into their home on Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Mo. Gov. Parson...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

1 injured after vehicle crashes into Cape Girardeau home

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A home was heavily damaged Monday night and one person was injured after a vehicle drove into it. Police were called to the 1400 block of Big Bend around 8:30 p.m. on January 16. Cape Girardeau police believe the crash was caused by driver...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

DRONE12: Capaha Park project 1/17

Bullets damaged property, but nobody was injured. Truck crashes into home on Big Bend Rd. in Cape Girardeau. A family was displaced after a truck crashed into their home on Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Mo. Gov. Parson to deliver state of the state address. Updated: 6 hours...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Mayfield woman arrested for entering a local residence

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman in Mayfield, Ky., has been arrested after she entered a local residence without the resident’s consent. On January 13, the Mayfield Police Department responded to a woman breaking into and entering a local residence. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department,...
MAYFIELD, KY
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau Mississippi River monument installed

A semi hauling trash bags crashed just north of the U.S. 68 Draffenville exit 47 interchange. There are many events taking place across the country and in the Heartland to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. Kentucky man arrested after short chase. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. A Kentucky man was...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy