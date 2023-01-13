Read full article on original website
KFVS12
2 arrested in Paducah on drug charges
A family was displaced after a truck crashed into their home on Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
KFVS12
Carbondale man missing since Dec. 6, may be in danger
We are waiting to hear from Sheriff Dan Bullock about the nationwide search for five escaped inmates. "Not done Yet" -- That's the message from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he delivers his annual State of the State Address. State and Federal lawsuits filed against Illinois Gun Ban.
KFVS12
Confrontation led to shooting in Carbondale, Ill., police say
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police identified a juvenile believed to be responsible for a shooting that injured another juvenile. They say information on the juvenile’s identity and related charges is restricted by the Illinois Juvenile Court Act. According to Carbondale police, a juvenile was shot after a confrontation with...
KFVS12
Man on bond for possession of meth arrested after search for drugs
A family was displaced after a truck crashed into their home on Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
KFVS12
Carbondale man arrested in connection with shots fired in Arbor District
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with shots fired in the Arbor District on early Monday morning, January 16. James E. Johnson, 29, of Carbondale, was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and operation of a motor vehicle with suspended registration.
mymoinfo.com
Juvenile Arrested for Terroristic Threats to Perryville School
(Perryville) The Perryville School District, the City of Perryville, students, parents and citizens are in a better frame of mind after a tense week following terroristic threats from phone calls that were directed to the high school. The Perryville Police Department tells Regional Radio what happened through a news release.
KFVS12
School bus involved in crash at Massac Co. intersection; children uninjured
MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One driver was injured after a crash involving a school bus. According to the Massac County Sheriff’s Office, the responded to the crash around 7:51 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18 at the intersection of North Avenue and Country Club Road. They said the school...
KFVS12
Shots fire, woman arrested Carbondale Police Dept.
The public was invited to attend a town hall-style meeting to address gun control issues. First person of color to take oath as State Treasurer of Mo. The city is offering a $1,000 reward for information on the person or persons responsible for vandalizing the Herrin Doughboy Memorial Plaza.
KFVS12
Carbondale woman arrested in connection with shots fired report
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman was arrested in connection with a report of shots fired Monday morning, January 16. Jessica Williams, 33, of Carbondale, was arrested on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm. She was taken to the Jackson County Jail. According...
KFVS12
Carbondale police looking for 2 people after shots fired in crowd
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for two people after shots were fired in a crowd early Sunday morning, January 15. According to a release from the Carbondale Police Department, officers were monitoring a large crowd in the 200 block of West Main Street around 1:57 a.m. when an unidentified person fired several shots in an unknown direction.
KFVS12
Driver seriously injured after hitting deer
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man was flown to a Nashville, Tennessee hospital after he was involved in a crash with deer. The crash happened on KY 303 near Cuba at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Casey Dunaway...
KFVS12
Truck crashes into home on Big Bend Rd. in Cape Girardeau
Take a look at progress on the Capaha Park General Park Improvement project on Tuesday, January 17. Mo. Governor Mike Parson will deliver the State of the State Address on Wednesday, January 18.
KFVS12
Family reacts after truck crashes into Cape Girardeau home
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a crash into a home in Cape Girardeau on Monday night, January 16. The crash happened on the 1400 block of Big Bend Road at about 8:30 p.m. “We heard a boom and then the lights went out,” Jenny Kester, the...
suntimesnews.com
Police report juvenile taken into custody in connection with telephoned threats to Perryville schools
PERRYVILLE – The Perryville Police Department, Perry County Sheriff’s Office and Perry County School District No. 32 held its second press briefing Sunday regarding the telephoned threats which forced an evacuation of Perryville High School and Perry County Middle School on two occasions this past week. Perryville Police...
KFVS12
KFVS12 Heartland News Blood Drive testimonial
Take a look at progress on the Capaha Park General Park Improvement project on Tuesday, January 17. Truck crashes into home on Big Bend Rd. in Cape Girardeau. A family was displaced after a truck crashed into their home on Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
KFVS12
Two Paducah, Ky. residents charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia after traffic stop
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop led to drug-related charges for two Paducah, Ky. residents. On Monday, January 16, a McCracken County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on Brown Street near Broad Street. The sheriff’s office said the driver, Ronald L. Hoyle, 37, and the passenger of...
kbsi23.com
1 injured after vehicle crashes into Cape Girardeau home
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A home was heavily damaged Monday night and one person was injured after a vehicle drove into it. Police were called to the 1400 block of Big Bend around 8:30 p.m. on January 16. Cape Girardeau police believe the crash was caused by driver...
KFVS12
DRONE12: Capaha Park project 1/17
Bullets damaged property, but nobody was injured. Truck crashes into home on Big Bend Rd. in Cape Girardeau. A family was displaced after a truck crashed into their home on Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
KFVS12
Mayfield woman arrested for entering a local residence
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman in Mayfield, Ky., has been arrested after she entered a local residence without the resident’s consent. On January 13, the Mayfield Police Department responded to a woman breaking into and entering a local residence. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department,...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Mississippi River monument installed
A semi hauling trash bags crashed just north of the U.S. 68 Draffenville exit 47 interchange. There are many events taking place across the country and in the Heartland to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. Kentucky man arrested after short chase.
