Read full article on original website
Related
Has Jesse James Famous Missouri Train Robbery Loot Been Found?
Jesse James is known to have been responsible for a lot of robberies during his era, but the loot he took from a Missouri train is thought to be one of the grandest of them all and it's never been found. Or, has it? There's a new claim that at least some of the gold from the Gads Hill train robbery from January 31, 1874 has been located.
Darren Bailey on IL semiautomatic gun ban: 'I'll die on my front porch before anyone takes my guns away'
State Senator Darren Bailey took to Twitter to air his thoughts on the ban, saying: “I’ll die on my front porch before anyone takes my guns away. My message to Springfield: If you want my guns, come get them.” He told KMOX more.
Missouri woman escapes handcuffs and steals squad car before officer gets shot
Two Missouri residents were arrested last week after leading police on a chase followed by one suspect escaping handcuffs, stealing a squad car, and attempting to disarm an officer
Burning Body Found in Fire Pit Following Welfare Check on Missouri Student with Autism, and Woman Is Charged
The unidentified University of Missouri student was last seen getting into an Uber outside of his dorm before he went missing A 20-year-old woman has been charged with murder after police allegedly found a burning body in a fire pit outside her Columbia, Mo., home. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, around 5:30 p.m., campus police responded to the Hudson Hall dormitory when the mother of a University of Missouri student called for a welfare check on her son, who has high-functioning autism. She reportedly hadn't heard from him since...
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Missouri
While Missouri is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Phelps County along I-44 in central Missouri. Keep reading to learn more.
WLWT 5
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting outside southern Indiana manufacturing plant
A person is dead after a shooting outside of a manufacturing plant in southern Indiana. According to Indiana State Police, a shooting happened Thursday morning outside of Madison Precision Products plant in Madison. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this month
A beloved local grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing one of its Missouri store locations this month. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, the Missouri grocery store chain Sun Fresh Market will be closing its store location at 11212 Holmes Road in Kansas City at the end of the month.
Dollar General Opens DG Market in Missouri
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: News Leaderand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itself
A Missouri witness at St. Louis reported watching a silent, cloaking, triangle-shaped object at 2:40 a.m. on November 19, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Kentucky witness says bright circle-shaped object dropped to near ground level
A Kentucky witness at Utica reported watching a circle-shaped object that dropped to near ground level at 12:30 a.m. on December 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
“Most Haunted Road In Illinois”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Illinois is home to many haunted roads and highways, each with its own eerie history and ghostly tales. From haunted bridges to abandoned stretches of pavement, these spooky roads are sure to send a shiver down your spine. Here are four of the most haunted roads in Illinois:
WBBJ
“Kill list” discovered at West Tennessee high school
DRESDEN, Tenn. — A “kill list” was discovered at a local high school. In Weakley County, a kill list was discovered at Dresden High School in one of the bathrooms last week. The list had several students, ranging from freshman to seniors. A mother of one of...
27 Mistreated Dogs Rescued in Missouri
We’re probably all familiar with the expression used by various animal lovers: “[One’s favorite animal species] are like potato chips – you can’t just have one!”. For many pet parents, this expression is true, and even beneficial. Dogs in multi-dog households are often happier and more social than single dogs. However, there is such a […] The post 27 Mistreated Dogs Rescued in Missouri appeared first on DogTime.
Look: Deer known as 'Jughead' rescued in Indiana
Authorities in Indiana said a deer known to locals as "Jughead" was freed from the plastic jug stuck over its head.
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'
Noblesville Fire and Police Departments were called out to round up "bison" that were "loose" and roaming in the Noblesville suburb. They wanted to make sure motorists would use alternate routes, so they weren't impacted by the furry brown livestock animals running around in someone's yard. An hour and a half later that the fire department updated the public on social media that the animals were actually yaks, What are they doing in Indiana?
KFVS12
Groundbreaking scheduled for Paducah’s City Block Project
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Friday, January 27 for Paducah’s City Block Project. According to a release from the city, the ceremony will be at 2 p.m. in the block of Second Street, Broadway, Water Street and Jefferson. In 2020, the city of Paducah...
Comments / 0