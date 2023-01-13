ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Has Jesse James Famous Missouri Train Robbery Loot Been Found?

Jesse James is known to have been responsible for a lot of robberies during his era, but the loot he took from a Missouri train is thought to be one of the grandest of them all and it's never been found. Or, has it? There's a new claim that at least some of the gold from the Gads Hill train robbery from January 31, 1874 has been located.
Burning Body Found in Fire Pit Following Welfare Check on Missouri Student with Autism, and Woman Is Charged

The unidentified University of Missouri student was last seen getting into an Uber outside of his dorm before he went missing A 20-year-old woman has been charged with murder after police allegedly found a burning body in a fire pit outside her Columbia, Mo., home. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, around 5:30 p.m., campus police responded to the Hudson Hall dormitory when the mother of a University of Missouri student called for a welfare check on her son, who has high-functioning autism. She reportedly hadn't heard from him since...
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Missouri

While Missouri is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Phelps County along I-44 in central Missouri. Keep reading to learn more.
“Kill list” discovered at West Tennessee high school

DRESDEN, Tenn. — A “kill list” was discovered at a local high school. In Weakley County, a kill list was discovered at Dresden High School in one of the bathrooms last week. The list had several students, ranging from freshman to seniors. A mother of one of...
27 Mistreated Dogs Rescued in Missouri

We’re probably all familiar with the expression used by various animal lovers: “[One’s favorite animal species] are like potato chips – you can’t just have one!”. For many pet parents, this expression is true, and even beneficial. Dogs in multi-dog households are often happier and more social than single dogs. However, there is such a […] The post 27 Mistreated Dogs Rescued in Missouri appeared first on DogTime.
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'

Noblesville Fire and Police Departments were called out to round up "bison" that were "loose" and roaming in the Noblesville suburb. They wanted to make sure motorists would use alternate routes, so they weren't impacted by the furry brown livestock animals running around in someone's yard. An hour and a half later that the fire department updated the public on social media that the animals were actually yaks, What are they doing in Indiana?
Groundbreaking scheduled for Paducah’s City Block Project

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Friday, January 27 for Paducah’s City Block Project. According to a release from the city, the ceremony will be at 2 p.m. in the block of Second Street, Broadway, Water Street and Jefferson. In 2020, the city of Paducah...
