WAND TV
Macon County Health Department Public Health Administrator announces resignation
MACON COUNTY, (WAND)-The Macon County Health Department Public Health Administrator, Brandi Binkley submitted her resignation to the the Board of Health on January 11, 2023. Binkley told WAND her last day will be February 7, 2023 and that she will be leaving for another job opportunity. Binkley has been with...
WAND TV
Champaign-Urbana celebrates and honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at annual citywide event
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — Residents of Champaign-Urbana gathered at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr. During the citywide event, three community members were honored with prestigious awards in recognition of their hard work to uphold the ideals of Dr. King.
WAND TV
Mt. Zion High School hosts Midwest Invitational for Show Choir
MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) — Groups from all over the Midwest descended upon Mt. Zion over the weekend to sing and dance. Now in its 41st year, the Midwest Invitational for Show Choir is one of the top competitions for schools in the Midwest. The two-day event consists of...
WAND TV
Team of the Week: Central A&M Girls Basketball
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The WAND Team of the Week is Central A&M Girls Basketball. Brent Weakly and company have opened the campaign with a 12-6 record, including the Macon County Tournament Championship. The competition in the CIC is as fierce as any, so the Raiders are locked in to...
WAND TV
1-14 Girls Basketball Highlights
(WAND) - Warrensburg-Latham High School hosted the 2023 CIC/NTC Girls Basketball shootout. Below are the scores and highlights for Saturday's action.
