Urbana, IL

Mt. Zion High School hosts Midwest Invitational for Show Choir

MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) — Groups from all over the Midwest descended upon Mt. Zion over the weekend to sing and dance. Now in its 41st year, the Midwest Invitational for Show Choir is one of the top competitions for schools in the Midwest. The two-day event consists of...
Team of the Week: Central A&M Girls Basketball

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The WAND Team of the Week is Central A&M Girls Basketball. Brent Weakly and company have opened the campaign with a 12-6 record, including the Macon County Tournament Championship. The competition in the CIC is as fierce as any, so the Raiders are locked in to...
