Read full article on original website
Related
Justifying attack on Social Security, House Republican claims people "want to work longer"
Rep. Rick Allen, R-Ga., leaves the House Republicans caucus meeting in the Capitol on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Analysis: Classified documents being found in closets & Hunter's charges — it's not looking good for President Biden
The recent tales of confidential documents found in a random closet and his son Hunter Biden's tax and weapons charges do not bode well for President Biden. Let us look at the GOP's handling of this mess that Potus is in...
Legal expert stunned after Trump “steps in it over and over” in newly-released deposition
Former President Donald Trump gave a taped deposition in a defamation lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll, who alleged that the former president sexually assaulted her. Trump has attempted to get the case thrown out, but it was denied. Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, legal analyst and host Katie Phang...
George Soros Suddenly Pulling Out of Davos Raises Questions
The billionaire's absence at 2023's World Economic Forum has fueled fresh conspiracy theories, with one U.S. politician tweeting, "Something is brewing..."
Donald Trump's Telltale Sign He Knows He'll Be Indicted: Kirschner
The former president has been posting frequently on Truth Social about the investigations he faces.
Gov. Kristi Noem says she would "nudge" GOP governors, including Florida's Ron DeSantis, to do more to restrict abortion
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem in an interview with CBS News, continued Tuesday to pressure her possible rivals in the 2024 Republican presidential race on abortion, arguing that her state's ban on abortion is a model for the Republican Party and encouraging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others to take further action in their states.
New program lets private citizens sponsor refugees in US
WASHINGTON (AP) — Everyday Americans will be able to help refugees adjust to life in the U.S. in a program being launched by the State Department as a way to give private citizens a role in resettling the thousands of refugees who arrive every year. The State Department plans...
WAND TV
AP News Summary at 11:58 p.m. EST
US, Ukraine top military chiefs meet in person for 1st time. A MILITARY BASE IN SOUTHEASTERN POLAND (AP) — The top U.S. military officer has traveled to a site near the Ukraine-Poland border and talked with his Ukrainian counterpart face to face for the first time. The meeting underscores the growing ties between the two militaries and comes at a critical time as Russia's war with Ukraine nears the one-year mark. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army Gen. Mark Milley, met for a couple of hours Tuesday with Ukraine’s chief military officer, Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, at an undisclosed location in southeastern Poland. The leaders have talked frequently about the war and Ukraine’s military needs over the past year but had never met.
Comments / 0