Read full article on original website
Related
The New Dr. Martens and Undercover Collab Is Beyond Striking
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Reunited, and it looks so good. Dr. Martens and Japanese streetwear phenom Undercover are joining forces on another striking collaborative collection for our shoe guys and gals. Made in England, the three-piece capsule takes on the classic Dr. Martens 1461 3-eye silhouette. Arriving in “Black,” “Cherry Red,” and “Blue,” each of the new designs are stamped with Undercover’s signature grid check patterns. To offer a personal touch, the lateral side of the shoes are embossed with the slogan, “WE MAKE NOISE, NOT...
hypebeast.com
Gal Gadot Spotlights RHU Multicolor Running Trainers
In her latest shoot with photographer Tal Abudi, Gal Gadot was seen donning a pair of Redesigning Human Uniform (RHU) Multicolor Running Shoes paired with oversized suiting. The RHU project is the brainchild of RHUDE and Bally Creative Director Rhuigi Villaseñor who works with ZARA to produce affordable apparel and accessories that bring street culture and contemporary designs to the “fast fashion” realm — not dissimilar to what UNIQLO has been doing with its UT series currently lead by graphic artist Kosuke Kawamura.
hypebeast.com
The Upcoming Brain Dead x ASICS GEL-Nimbus 9 Is an Explosion of Color
If there ever was a techno-futuristic sorbet of a shoe, it would likely be the Brain Dead x. ASICS GEL-Nimbus 9. Always ones to push boundaries, Brain Dead bypasses any semblance of a neutral kick to present a flashy runner that will make a statement with every wear. Colorful and...
hypebeast.com
Official Look at the Dime x Merrell 1TRL Moab WP 2 Collab in "Birch" and "Blue Ribbon"
Dime has officially dropped its upcoming footwear collaboration with Merrell. The Canadian streetwear collective, based out of Montréal, puts its own twist on a Merrell hiking shoe classic for its latest release. Going for a functional all-weather staple footwear collaboration, the Dime x Merrell 1TRL Moab WP 2 is...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Legacy 312 Goes “Multi-Color:” Photos
This new Jordan Legacy 312 is quite colorful. One of the best Hybrid Jumpman shoes to come out over the years has been the Jordan Legacy 312. This is a shoe that contains elements of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1, and Air Trainer 2. Overall, it is a great model that fans have certainly come around on as of late.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Max Plus Adds the Toggle Lacing to Crisp, White Iteration
Is amping up its offering for its technical favorite, the Air Max Plus. The Nike Air Max Plus has now surfaced in an almost all-white crips iteration featuring the toggle lacing system. Adding to its new lineup is a model that is reminiscent of the pair that Drake wore in 2018, during his Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour back in 2018. Drake sported a white colorway of his special “Stage Use” Nike Air Max Plus model which featured a clean, white mesh base that is accented by tonal TPU caging and matching Swoosh branding. Featuring the toggle system, the shoe also featured a dash of orange around the midsole for added highlights.
hypebeast.com
Here's an Exclusive First Look at the FW23 Martine Rose x Nike Shox MR4
Martine Rose and are back together with another round of Shox MR4 sneakers. The London-based designer takes to Pitti Immagine as Pitti Uomo 103‘s Guest Designer, delivering her Fall/Winter 2023 runway show in a grand Florentine loggia that’s been given an Italo house makeover. And while the clothes stole the hearts of the showgoers in attendance, it was the shoes on their feet that brought the collection together in harmony.
Bridesmaid Gets Kicked Out of Wedding for Wearing the Wrong Dress
Bride praised for refusing to give in to bridesmaid’s demands. A bride has received an outpouring of support from online readers after she refused to give in to her bridesmaid’s demands at her wedding.
hypebeast.com
Here's a Detailed Look at the CLOT x Nike Cortez
After they were spotted on the feet of CLOT founder Edison Chen, we now get a closer look at the upcoming CLOT x. Cortez as early pairs are sent to friends and family. As shown in the original photos, the upcoming pairs are equipped with a removable sleeve, similar to that of UGG’s boot guards, which are connected to independent serrated sole units. The black elastic sleeve is loosened and tightened via a pull cord attachment on the heel which features a yin-yang lace toggle.
13-Year-Old Black Designer’s Clothing Line to Be Featured in New York Fashion Week Next Month
Langston Howard‘s admiration for the arts and his desire to inspire others through his clothing brand resulted in the 13-year-old landing an opportunity of a lifetime — a New York Fashion Week feature next month. Howard, who started as a fashion entrepreneur at the Boys and Girls Club...
hypebeast.com
Sillage Upcycles for a Unique Artisanal Collection
Nicolas Yuthanan Chalmeau likes to wear big and he invites you to do the same. His Sillage label mostly consists of one-size garments that are inspired by the many cultures of the world, but meticulously crafted by artisans in Japan. Recently, the French-born, Tokyo-based designer released capsule collections highlighted by gorgeous Harris Tweed and Sashiko fabrics, along with a down collection with subtle floral details.
Rihanna Is 'Crushing Hearts and Snappin' Necks' in Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day Campaign
On Thursday, the singer and lingerie brand released the sexy ad campaign across social media Rihanna is ready for Valentine's Day. On Thursday, the 34-year-old musician shared a steamy video announcement for Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day campaign where she posed seductively in a black lace see-through bodysuit. A s the words "V-DAY 2023" came on screen, the video cut to different poses of Rihanna as the sound of glass breaking played in the background against a mid-tempo beat. "phuck yo roses ♥️," wrote Rihanna as the lingerie brand also...
Tracee Ellis Ross Styles Bodycon Dress With Gucci x The North Face Hiking Boots
Tracee Ellis Ross gave her winter wardrobe an edgy boost in her latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, the “Black-ish” actress uploaded a series of carousel-style images on the social media site, which sees her posing in the corner of a neutral room. “2023 is already feeling hot,” Ross wrote under the photos. The Golden Globe winner kicked off the new year in casual style, wearing a long-sleeve black bodycon dress. The staple piece included puffy shoulder pads, structured contoured boning details on the bodice and a fitted skirt. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ross initially...
hypebeast.com
STAPLE, atmos and PUMA Engage for a New Footwear and Apparel Collaboration
Has put a heavy emphasis on collaborative projects in recent memory. It capped off 2022 with a two-pronged sneaker capsule alongside JJJJound, recently introduced the second drop of its team-up with Dapper Dan and crafted a limited-edition Lunar New Year jersey capsule with Manchester City, and now it’s slated to reunite with STAPLE and atmos for a new footwear and apparel assemblage.
hypebeast.com
On-Feet Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Glow in the Dark"
Is already gearing up for spooky season, revealing a new Dunk Low colorway, “Glow in the Dark.” Nike is giving a vibrant color-blocking makeover to one of its most classic low-top silhouettes, this time dressing it with a phosphorescent makeover. The shoe comes dressed in a venom green,...
Emily Ratajkowski Goes for Denim-on-Denim in Acid-Washed Jacket & Converse Chuck Taylor Sneakers
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Emily Ratajkowski took her dog Colombo for walk in edgy style. The 31-year-old model was photographed today in New York City, while wearing a white cropped top layered with a black zip-up hoodie. She added an acid-washed jean jacket that featured a fur-embellished lining surrounding the cuffs and collar. She paired the look with matching bell-bottom jeans. Ratajkowski accessorized with black oval sunglasses. She opted for gold-toned jewelry with a pair of hoops, a beaded choker, and a bulky ring. The...
Hypebae
Here's A First Look at Beyoncé and adidas' New IVY PARK Top Ten 2000 Shoe
Adidas is seemingly shifting its focus to its other, less problematic partnerships this year, one of which is Beyoncé‘s dynamic IVY PARK range. The design duo are continuing their successful 2022 with the release of an all-new sneaker silhouette, dubbed the adidas IVY PARK Top Ten 2000. Seemingly taking inspiration from outdoor hiking boots, the refreshed silhouette features all of the classic basketball sneaker’s signature detailing, reimagined with futuristic design details.
hypebeast.com
Nike Celebrates "Lunar New Year" 2023 With the Dunk Low
Has shared an official release date for its women’s exclusive 2023 Dunk Low “Lunar New Year.”. Set to arrive on January 18, the seasonal iteration is crafted with its traditional leather material and arrives with a white base and black overlays. The teal panel swoosh is accompanied by several other swooshes in pink, yellow and orange, while other branding details can be found on the embroidered Nike heel logo, the swoosh graphic on the tongue and the insoles. The model rests on speckled midsole and black outsole, and is tied together with white laces for a clean finish.
hypebeast.com
The Nike Air Max CB 94 Surfaces With an Airbrush Design
Following word of bringing back the Air Max CB 94 in its OG form, Nike has now given Charle Barkley’s signature show an airbrush design. The new colorway shoe is accented by black spray effects that panel line the overlays found on the upper. The airbrush design Nike Air...
hypebeast.com
PUMA and Dapper Dan Are All About Logo Mania
During September’s New York Fashion Week, Harlem’s very own Dapper Dan debuted a collaborative capsule with. on the German sportswear label’s FUTROGRADE runway. Following a successful first drop, the collaboration’s much-anticipated second installment, galvanized by the notion of pre-game style with an emphasis on luxury upcycling and knitted materials, is scheduled for delivery this week.
Comments / 1