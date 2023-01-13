ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

This Is The Most Underrated Town In Tennessee

By Sarah Tate
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wb5ex_0kDvps7600
Photo: Getty Images

In Tennessee, you may be more familiar with big, bustling cities like Nashville or Memphis, but the small towns dotting the Volunteer State are worth exploring just as much .

Cheapism took a look at lesser-known cities around the country to find the most underrated and overlooked city in each state, from small mountain towns with a booming nightlife to cities that look straight out of a magazine about idyllic American towns. According to the site:

"We scoured online reviews and rankings to uncover desirable destinations that don't typically get extensive national attention, yet offer tremendous value to visitors and locals alike. Our selections took into account towns with a range of attractive offerings, including cultural attractions, outdoor activities, great dining and shopping options, low cost of living, and high quality of life, among other factors."

So which town in Tennessee is one of the most underrated cities in America?

Pigeon Forge

Gatlinburg may be the town most people escape to when visiting the Smoky Mountains, but nearby Pigeon Forge offers plenty of food and attractions to keep visitors fed and entertained, including Tennessee treasure Dolly Parton 's Dollywood theme park.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"Smoosh together the Tennessee versions of Las Vegas and Disneyland, plop it in the middle of the most scenic stretch of the Great Smoky Mountains and you've got Pigeon Forge, home to Dolly Parton's wildly popular Dollywood. It is, first and foremost, a tourist destination, but the stunning natural scenery, charm and carnival-esque spectacle of the place is enough to make visitors decide to hang around."

Check out Cheapism 's full list to see the most underrated cities in the country.

Comments / 45

Hello There...
3d ago

Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg and the Great Smoky Mountains have nothing on my Cumberland Gap Mountain. I am looking out my window which is 1700 ft above sea level, watching the biggest snowflakes as the spring in the back slowly freezes into ice cycles. I went out this morning and the only person I found was Jesus. Naw... Sevier county aint got nothin on Sequatchie. pffft lol

Reply(9)
13
Snowman
3d ago

I lived in pigeon forge and Gatlinburg in the 90’s and in my opinion they are the most overrated towns in America. As far as the most beautiful stretch of mountains, I would have to disagree. Along I-26 headed towards Asheville is amazing. The Blue Ridge Parkway is beautiful. Roan Mountains Grassy Ridge is breath taking. Pigeon wand Gatlinburg are nothing more than a cesspool of corruption for the Almighty Dollar!

Reply
12
Tango India Mike
3d ago

How much did their Chamber of Commerce pay for THIS article. It's a tourist trap. Sure, it gets you in proximity to the Great Smoky Mountains, but so does Sevierville, and lot of other small towns, without the overpriced hotels, shopping, and restaurants. If you're drawn to gimmicks and cheesey, you'll love it.

Reply
8
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Beyond bourbon, blues and backwoods: A place to hang your hat in Tennessee

It was summer of 2022 when the mass exodus went into full gear — Californians packing up for Tennessee in search of lower taxes, affordable housing and a change of pace. From our neighbors and friends to family and coworkers, we heard tales of the bold and brave leaving behind the Golden State in a quest for their own precious metal.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Tennessee This Week at 12:30 on Sunday

WATE's Tennessee This Week at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 5:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 5:30 a.m....
TENNESSEE STATE
wjle.com

Smithville Fiddlers’ Jamboree Helping to Promote Tennessee Songwriters Week

The Smithville Fiddlers’ Jamboree is partnering with The Harvester for a Tennessee Songwriters Week. Helmed by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, Tennessee Songwriters Week was established in 2019 to support music venues, celebrate songwriters with live performances in all genres of music, drive visitation and inspire travelers to experience the state’s music stores, history, attractions and venues. During the first two weeks of February, more than 50 music venues are hosting qualifying rounds across the state from Memphis to Northeast Tennessee. Songwriters chosen to advance from the qualifying rounds will perform at one of seven pre-determined showcase events.
SMITHVILLE, TN
WATE

Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. on Sunday

WATE News at 5 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2023. WATE's Tennessee This Week at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2023. WATE News at 9 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2023. WATE News at 7 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2023. WATE News at 6 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2023. News at 11...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Center Square

Tennessee ranks low as state to raise a family

(The Center Square) – Tennessee ranks in the bottom half of states in terms of best places to raise a family, according to a recently released report. WalletHub, a personal finance website, put together the state rankings based on 51 indicators of family-friendliness, ranging from median annual family income to housing affordability and unemployment rates Its report said the ideal city is one that’s affordable to live in during this time of high inflation but also offers quality schools, healthcare and entertainment. ...
TENNESSEE STATE
travelawaits.com

In-N-Out Burger Is Coming To Tennessee — When You’ll Be Able To Buy Your First Double-Double

The promise of a burger is causing quite a stir in Tennessee. The ever-popular In-N-Out Burger is moving east, bringing one of its headquarters to Middle Tennessee. While typically known for its large presence in the Western United States, In-N-Out Burger is planning on expanding eastward, with a big investment in Tennessee. The family-owned restaurant announced plans to open a corporate hub just south of Nashville in Franklin, Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Knoxville lottery player wins $640K jackpot on Friday the 13th

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday the 13th wasn’t unlucky for everyone! One Knoxville lottery player scored hundreds of thousands of dollars off the state’s newest drawing-style game, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual played Daily Tennessee Jackpot, a Tennessee-only game with drawings every day. Lottery...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Winter trout stocking continues in Tennessee

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s 2022-23 winter trout stocking program resumed in early January at selected locations as the New Year began and will continue through the middle portion of March. The program provides numerous close to home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSAZ

Kentucky has a new millionaire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was won in Maine Friday, but the second-place prize was won in Kentucky. The $1 million second prize was sold in Louisville. In addition to the $1 million win in Louisville, two $10,000 winning tickets were also sold in the Commonwealth, one in Franklin and one in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wilsonpost.com

Reelfoot Lake and its history of terrorism

The next time you go fishing or boating, contemplate this fact: Use of a lake was once the cause of a violent chapter in Tennessee history. It happened more than a century ago, on what was Tennessee’s only natural lake. During the New Madrid Earthquakes of 1811-1812, water overflowed the banks of the Mississippi River and inundated present-day Lake and Obion counties. Much of the water eventually receded, but a lot of it stayed, forming a body of water that became known as Reelfoot Lake.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

Nashville, TN
13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville #1 For New Country

 https://thebig98.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy