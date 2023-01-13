Read full article on original website
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma cowboys continue the decades-old family business
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (KFOR) – Horns, cantle backs, and seats. The saddle family tree starts with a base. Add skirting, latigo, and harness. Bret Mock and his brother Greg learned to toll leather from their dad ‘Buzz’ Mock, who learned from his dad ‘Ab’, who learned from his Uncle Claude, who was always very careful to whom he showed his tricks.
news9.com
Colorado Family Makes Annual Trip To Chili Bowl In Tulsa
A Colorado family is in Tulsa for the Chili Bowl Nationals for the 10th year in a row. People in Green Country make it possible by purchasing tickets, food and hotel rooms. For 10 years now, Brett Marine makes the 10 hour trip to the Chili Bowl to make sure his son has a special seat to watch the races.
news9.com
Turkey Mountain's New Natural Stone Staircase Is Largest In State
The Turkey Mountains in Tulsa are showing off a new feature that could draw even more visitors to the area. The unique landmark is now home to Oklahoma's largest natural stone staircase. It's more than 600 feet long with the elevation going up as tall as a 10-story building. The...
KOKI FOX 23
3 women hospitalized after car crash on Turner Turnpike
SAPULPA, Okla. — Three women were hospitalized after a car crash on the Turner Turnpike in Sapulpa, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 15 on the Turner Turnpike, at mile marker 215 in Sapulpa. According to OHP, a...
Unsecured trailer causes crash in Sand Springs
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Authorities say a crash in Sand Springs was caused when a trailer came off its hitch on U.S. Highway 412. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, a Ford F150 was pulling a trailer headed eastbound on US-412, when the trailer came off its hitch, traveled across the median and hit a Land Rover Discovery head on.
news9.com
Tulsa Regional Chamber On The Impact Of Tulsa King, Filmmaking In Oklahoma
The Paramount+ series "Tulsa King" is bringing a lot of attention to Tulsa and the state of Oklahoma. The Vice President of Tourism for the Tulsa Regional Chamber Renee McKenney joined News On 6 to discuss the show's impact on the city from a film and tourism perspective.
news9.com
Alpha Phi Alpha Honors Dr. King At Tulsa Church He Spoke At In 1960
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. spoke at the First Baptist Church of North Tulsa back in 1960, eight years before he was killed. Both the church and King’s former fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha, came together to honor his legacy Monday. Carol Singleton was only 12 when she heard Dr....
Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Concludes In Tulsa With New Winner For 2nd Straight Year
News On 6's Dan Hawk has a recap of the 37th annual Chili Bowl in Tulsa that included a first-time champion for the second-straight year and a fitting call back to one of the greats of the past as well.
KOKI FOX 23
Fire destroys south Tulsa playground
TULSA, Okla. — A fire destroyed a south Tulsa playground early Friday morning. The fire was called in at a playground at Helmerich Park near East 71st Street and Riverside Drive around 1:15 a.m. The Tulsa Fire Department said the playground is a complete loss and the cause of...
news9.com
Thousands Honor MLK Jr. With Parade In Downtown Tulsa
Tulsans are honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior. Tulsa’s parade is one of the largest in the country and more than 180 organizations filled the streets for the celebration. The excitement and energy were matched by the weather, with sunshine and blue skies serving...
news9.com
Broken Arrow Events Park Hosts Trout Fishing Clinic
Several families gathered at Events Park pond in Broken Arrow on Saturday to learn how to trout fish. Experts with Trout Unlimited demonstrated fly rod casting, fly tying, cleaning and how to catch and release a fish. Broken Arrow Parks and Recreation sponsored the events and said it's a great...
City and tribal leaders announce lake along Arkansas River
City and tribal leaders say this 96 million dollar lake project will include a marina, a trail system, and a new reinforced shoreline. The idea is to bring tourists and investors to the area.
48-year-old woman dies at City of Tulsa Municipal Jail
TULSA, Okla. — A 48-year-old woman died at the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail on Saturday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they responded to a trespassing call at WinCo Foods, near E. 71st St. and S. Memorial Dr., around 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 12. When TPD got there, they spoke with loss prevention officers who had a 48-year-old woman in custody.
news9.com
City Of Tulsa Preparing For Martin Luther King Jr. Parade
Hundreds of people are preparing for the Martin Luther King Jr. parade that will stretch all through downtown Tulsa Monday morning. News On 6's MaKayla Glenn gave a preview of the event and its impact on the community during News On 6’s Sunday morning newscast.
KTUL
Neighbors battle club over loud music in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The color of the Midnight Rodeo building happens to be exactly what residents see when you ask them about the club behind their homes. NewsChannel 8 asked a resident who lives near the club what they would like to see happen. "A physical relocation," said...
Truck hits house in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A truck went into a house in east Tulsa Friday morning. The truck was seen partially inside a house in a neighborhood near East 41st Street and South Garnett Road. Tulsa police said the driver of the truck told officers he has issues with the brakes,...
KOKI FOX 23
Sobering Experience; Welltown Brewing pauses alcohol sales
TULSA, Okla. — Welltown Brewing announced Friday they are temporarily pausing alcohol sales. “This decision was not made lightly,” the brewery said in a statement. Due to a “clerical error by a third-party partner,” Welltown’s liquor license was not renewed on time. The brewery said they are working with Oklahoma’s ABLE Commission to resolve the issue.
Tulsa man dead after Osage County crash
A Tulsa man was killed in a car crash in Osage County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the accident took place on Jan. 14, around 2:00 p.m. on State Highway 20, about two miles west of Hominy. According to OHP, a 2004 Chevrolet...
news9.com
The Bros. Houligan Closing Midtown Location After 36 Years Of Service
Longtime customers are getting their last taste of The Brothers Houligan at the restaurant's 15th Street location. The owners are closing the location on Saturday, Jan. 14. The Bros. Houligan owners said they were presented a business opportunity they just couldn’t pass up leading to this weekend’s closure.
Property owner who helped revitalize downtown Tulsa dies
Michael Sager, who is widely considered to be one of the driving forces behind the resurgence of downtown Tulsa, has died. Sager owned several properties in the Blue Dome District and even owned the Blue Dome building at one time. He’s largely credited for creating what we know today as the Blue Dome District.
