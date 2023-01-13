Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lebanon-Express
High school roundup: Harrisburg wrestlers win 3A title at Oregon Classic
Luke Cheek pinned all three of his opponentsat 115 pounds Saturday to lead Harrisburg to the 3A championship bracket at the Oregon Classic wrestling tournament in Redmond. The Eagles defeated North Valley (68-6), Yamhill-Carlton (66-9) and Burns (42-32). Harrisburg won just one of eight contested matches in the championship dual but was also awarded six wins by forfeit.
Lebanon-Express
High school roundup, Sautel, Vought lead Sweet Home swimmers at District Sprint Meet
Sweet Home’s Kirsten Sautel and Alyssa Voight each won two individual girls events and competed on a winning relay to lead the Huskies’ swimming teams at the District Sprint Meet at Albany Community Pool. Sautel was first in the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 6.03 seconds) and 50 butterfly...
Lebanon-Express
High school roundup: West Albany wrestlers third at Lebanon tournament
Derrek Sossie won the 152-pound title to lead seven total top-four placers for West Albany as the Bulldogs placed third at the 19-team Burton 5 Enterprises Invitational wrestling tournament at Lebanon. Sossie won three of his five matches by fall. Also for the Bulldogs, Owen Hoyt (106) and Jarron Huebner...
philomathnews.com
PHS wrestlers see top competition at Oregon Classic
The Philomath High School wrestling team went up against some of Class 4A’s best competition on Friday and Saturday at the Oregon Classic in Redmond and came away with three wins and two losses in the duals tournament. Sophomore River Sandstrom, freshman Porter Compton and freshman Riley Barrett won...
Lebanon-Express
High school girls basketball: The present and the future are bright for the RedHawks
When a high school starts three freshmen on a varsity basketball team it is typically a sign that the program is willing to sacrifice immediate success for a better future. That is not what is happening for the South Albany High girls team under head coach Marc Cordle. The RedHawks are starting three freshmen — point guard Madeline Angel, forward Taylor Donaldson and post Kaylee Cordle. But the team is 10-2 this season and is No. 2 in the current OSAA 5A rankings and is ranked fourth in the most recent coaches poll.
Lebanon-Express
South Albany girls basketball: Karsen Angel and Taylor Donaldson on fast start
High school girls basketball: The present and the future are bright for the RedHawks. When a high school starts three freshmen on a varsity basketball team it is typically a sign that the program is willing to sacrifice immediate success for a better future.
Wrestling: Newberg, Mountain View and Thurston girls the big winners in the Oregon Classic
Two-time reigning Class 6A wrestling team champion Newberg has made it clear that it is still the team to beat in Oregon’s largest classification with a 40-31 win over West Linn to take first place in the Oregon Classic Saturday in Redmond. Newberg opened the dual with five straight...
Lebanon-Express
OSU wrestling: Beavers rout Arkansas-Little in Pac-12 Conference opener
The 28th-ranked Oregon State wrestling team completed an undefeated weekend following a 35-3 win over Little Rock in the Pac-12 opener on Sunday afternoon in the Arkansas capital. The Beavers (5-5, 1-0 Pac-12) took nine of the 10 bouts to even their season record through 10 matches. Mateo Olmos (174)...
Boys basketball: Benson survives 72-66 shootout with Tigard in non-league matchup
Benson held on and thwarted Tigard’s attempt at a comeback in the fourth quarter to win 72-66 Friday night at the Marshall Campus in Portland. With Friday’s result, Benson (7-4) now rides a four-game win streak.
osubeavers.com
Carey Post Pair of 10s as Oregon State Scores 196.850 at Wasatch Classic
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – It was surely a night to remember for Oregon State gymnastics sophomore Jade Carey, as she posted 10s on floor and vault, to guide the Beaver to a second-place finish in the night session of the Wasatch Classic at the Maverik Center on Saturday evening.
Lebanon-Express
OSU wrestling: Beavers earn dual meet win over Princeton
The 26th-ranked Oregon State wrestling team defeated Princeton in a neutral-site dual meet Friday night in Austin, Texas. The Beavers won four of the first five matches and seven of 10 overall to take a 22-9 victory in the team's final tuneup before opening its Pac-12 Conference schedule on Sunday at Arkansas-Little Rock.
azdesertswarm.com
What Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona’s blowout loss at Oregon
Arizona came into Saturday’s game having won by 12 on the road two days earlier, while Oregon had lost by 17 at home. You wouldn’t have known those were the teams’ previous scores based on how this one went. “The more desperate team was the better team...
Video: Oregon DE Matayo Uiagalelei talks about his first week on campus in Eugene
We had a chance to catch up with former Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete and Oregon edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei at Polynesian Bowl check-in earlier today. Uiagalelei made a Signing Day decision, announcing for the Oregon Ducks in what was one of the most heavily contested races all year.
Lebanon-Express
OSU gymnastics: Offseason work leads to strong start for Gonzales
Oregon State gymnast Sydney Gonzales opened the season with strong performances in three events last weekend at the Super 16 meet in Las Vegas. The junior from Newport Beach, California, posted her career-high score in the floor routine with a 9.875. Gonzales also scored a 9.850 on the balance beam and 9.800 on the vault.
Lebanon-Express
Volunteers purposely make a mess in Albany park
Students from a handful of majors at Oregon State University including creative writing, forest engineering, and graphic design all had something in common Saturday morning, Jan. 14:. They got down in the mud together. About 15 students and other volunteers gathered, dripping, under gray skies in Albany where they were...
Oregon State forward Timea Gardiner, one of nation’s top 2022 recruits, makes her college debut Friday
The long-awaited college debut of Oregon State freshman standout Timea Gardiner is expected to take place Friday night against Washington State in Gill Coliseum. The 6-foot-3 Gardiner is one of the most heralded recruits in OSU women’s basketball history. Gardiner, from Utah, was listed by many recruiting services as a 5-star prospect, and ranked No. 6 nationally for the 2022 class by ESPNW. Gardiner picked Oregon State over UCLA and Stanford when she decided on a college in March of 2021.
Oregon rep suffers concussion after being hit by car Friday night
Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-Ore.) suffered a concussion on Friday night after being hit by a car. Natalie Crofts, the congresswoman’s communications director, said in a tweet on Saturday that Bonamici and her husband were struck by a car while crossing the street at a crosswalk in Portland, Ore. Bonamici was treated for a concussion and…
KATU.com
Washington County hit by early-morning power outage after tree falls on line
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Residents of Beaverton and Aloha were faced with a large power outage early Monday morning, according to reports. As of 5 a.m., nearly 3,900 customers were left without power after a tree fell onto power lines, per Portland General Electric's website. The outage was first reported...
Driver goes down embankment near Vista House, rescued
A driver drove over an embankment near Vista House and had to be rescued Saturday night, fire officials said.
Channel 6000
Surface lows push Pacific Ocean moisture into Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of heavy rain takes aim at the western half of the country Sunday. Two surface lows will help push moisture from the Pacific Ocean inland throughout the day. The parade of storms will continue to help increase Portland’s monthly rainfall totals. As of...
Comments / 0