Titanic Will Be Back On The Big Screen In 3D For Its 25th Anniversary

Photo: Paramount Pictures

Titanic is coming back to the big screen for its 25th anniversary!

In 1997, the iconic Titanic movie graced us on the big screen and at one point was released in a two-part DVD package due to the length of the film. Now 25 years later, the film will be remasters and released in theaters on February 10th. You'll be able to celebrate Valentine's Day or 'Galentine's Day' with your friends watching the movie!

James Cameron , the filmmaker is currently celebrating the release of Avatar 2 and will now have more to celebrate for the 25th anniversary of his film Titanic . Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as Jack and Rose will return to theaters and hopefully we'll get to see press moments from the duo as their friendship is goals in real life.

It has been 111 years since the sinking of the Titanic.