ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Soto ($23M), Hader ($14.1M) reach deals with Padres

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DARV0_0kDvkFAS00

All-Star outfielder Juan Soto agreed to a $23 million, one-year contract with the San Diego Padres on Friday, a raise from his $17.1 million salary last season.

San Diego also reached a $14.1 million, one-year agreement with Josh Hader, the largest salary for an arbitration-eligible relief pitcher.

The 24-year-old Soto hit .242 with 27 homers, 62 RBIs and a major league-leading 135 walks for Washington and San Diego, which acquired the 2020 NL batting champion from the Nationals in a blockbuster trade on Aug. 2.

The two-time All-Star and winner of last year's Home Run Derby hit .236 with six homers and 16 RBIs in 52 games for the Padres. San Diego reached the playoffs and beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series before losing to Philadelphia in the NL Championship Series.

Soto is eligible for salary arbitration again after next season and can become a free agent following the 2024 World Series. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time after the 2020 season as a so-called Super 2 — players with more than two but fewer than three years of arbitration — and had an $8.5 million contract in 2021.

Hader, a hard-throwing 28-year-old left-hander, was obtained from Milwaukee on Aug. 1 and went 1-1 with a 7.31 ERA and seven saves for San Diego. He finished 1-1 with a 4.24 ERA and 29 saves overall last year, when he had an $11 million salary.

A four-time All-Star with Milwaukee, Hader has 132 saves in six big league seasons. He is eligible for free agency after this year's World Series.

San Diego also agreed to one-year contracts with all five other players who were eligible for arbitration: All-Star infielder Jake Cronenworth ($4,225,000), center fielder Trent Grisham ($3,175,000), catcher Austin Nola ($2.35 million) and left-handers Tim Hill ($1.85 million) and Adrián Morejón ($800,000).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat

When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
OnlyHomers

San Diego Padres Sign Former All-Star

The San Diego Padres have had an offseason of additions, and it just keeps coming. Today, the team has signed another all-star. According to MLB reporter Hector Gomez, the San Diego Padres have signed designated hitter Nelson Cruz to a one year contract.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Boston

Red Sox reportedly interested in Andrus, Profar

BOSTON -- The Red Sox obviously need an infielder or two following Xander Bogaerts' departure in free agency and Trevor Story's elbow surgery this offseason. A pair of names have entered the mix as potential additions to the Boston roster.According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Boston has expressed interest in free agents Elvis Andrus and Jurickson Profar to "compensate for the loss of Story." Story was preparing to move back to shortstop this offseason following Bogaerts' departure for San Diego, but will likely miss the entire 2023 season after undergoing elbow surgery in early January.Andrus is a veteran shortstop who...
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured

The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres Sign Domingo Tapia To Minor League Deal

The Padres have signed right-hander Domingo Tapia to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. He will presumably be invited to major league Spring Training. Tapia, 31, had some major league success in 2021, split between the Mariners and Royals. Between those two clubs, he tossed...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

AP source: Trey Mancini, Chicago Cubs agree to 2-year deal

Trey Mancini and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a two-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity late Saturday night because the agreement is pending a successful physical. Mancini, a cancer survivor, helped the Houston Astros...
CHICAGO, IL
True Blue LA

Dodgers 2023 international signing period tracker

MLB’s 2023 international signing period began on January 15 and runs through December 15. The bulk of activity begins immediately, as most of these deals for literal kids are agreed to well beforehand while everyone looks the other way. The Dodgers on January 15 signed a pair of ranked...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Report: Red Sox bring in Alfaro on minor-league deal

The Boston Red Sox have added some catching depth, agreeing to a minor-league contract with free-agent backstop Jorge Alfaro, a source told Chris Cotillo of MassLive. Alfaro, 29, will earn a base salary of $2 million if he's on the major-league roster, according to Cotillo. If he's playing in Triple-A, he'll have a pair of opt-out clauses that can be used June 1 and July 1.
BOSTON, MA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
81K+
Followers
125K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy