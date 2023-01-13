ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Vintage Footage of Drummer Robbie Bachman with Bachman-Turner Overdrive

By Alli Patton
 5 days ago
The galloping force behind Bachman-Turner Overdrive’s classic ’70’s sound was Robbie Bachman. The drummer always tore it up behind the kit, giving the iconic rock band their sturdy, in-the-pocket backbone, and adding power to their biggest hits.

Here is some classic footage of the band in honor of Robbie’s passing on Jan. 12.

“Let It Ride”

Peppering the subtle strums of “Let It Ride” with hearty drum hits, Bachman adds an explosive element to the steady-burning groove. About three minutes into the video, the drummer takes over, dominating the song with an effortless solo full of vicious heat and ripping rhythm. His reserved confidence explodes with each crash and bang.

“Roll On Down The Highway”

The frenzied “Roll On Down The Highway” exudes energy from the entire band, but only by the instruction of the beat. Bachman lets it rip on the drums. His percussive chops punctuate the song with a fiery heartbeat and the occasional animated hit, raising his arms high as if playing conductor.

“You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet”

In the background of the video below, the drummer shines through a wall of frontmen as he gives “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” some heat. The song gallops, the drums hitting the verses like hooves on cracked earth. Bachman peppers in the perfect amount of cowbell, texturing the tune with a hollow beat.

“Takin’ Care Of Business”

Bachman gives the screaming crowd nothing but bass, opening “Takin’ Care Of Business” with a stiff beat. Not even breaking a sweat, the drummer lets it fly, carrying the band with every snare hit and cymbal crash.

As the crowd does most of the work belting out every word of the tune, Bachman holds court behind the kit, sending unfaltering energy through the room and urging the audience onward.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns/Getty Images

