Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
teslarati.com
North America’s largest lithium supply to be developed with DOE help
The U.S. Department of Energy has announced that it will loan $700 million to mining company Ioneer to develop lithium reserves found in Nevada. As the U.S. “battery belt” continues to develop, the demand for raw lithium to produce batteries has rapidly increased. Nowhere has this been better seen than in the price of raw lithium, which has skyrocketed over the past few months and has, in turn, contributed to the elevated prices of electric vehicles. Now, a new source of lithium, found within the state of Nevada, will be developed by the mining company Ioneer, with help from a $700 million loan from the Department of Energy.
RideApart
CAKE States Interest In Entering India’s Electric Two-Wheeler Market
Auto Expo 2023 just kicked off in Greater Noida, India, and to our surprise, electric mobility brand CAKE is in attendance. The Swedish manufacturer makes headlines on a regular basis, but Auto Expo 2023 marks the first time CAKE has indicated an interest in entering India’s electric two-wheeler market.
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
CNBC
Swiss company that counts Microsoft as a customer says it's removed CO2 from the air and put it in the ground
Climeworks says it has successfully taken carbon dioxide out of the air and put it in the ground where it will turn into rock in a process that has been verified by third party certifiers — a first. Companies like Microsoft, Stripe and Shopify had previously paid Climeworks in...
The Advancement of Robotics: How Robots are Changing Manufacturing and Service Industries
Robots have been a fixture in manufacturing industries for decades, but in recent years, the advancement of robotics technology has allowed them to take on an increasingly wider range of tasks and responsibilities. In this article, we will explore how robots are changing manufacturing and service industries, and consider the potential benefits and drawbacks of this trend.
Grocery Growth Means More Home Cooks Using Digital Channels
New data shows that 51% of U.S. adults are now ordering groceries online each month for delivery or pickup. Let that sink in as we consider how remote work and convenience-seeking are driving a digital transformation in how we buy groceries, even though many of the same consumers still like going to the grocery store themselves.
Jalopnik
Customers Are Really Not Impressed With Kia Dealers
It would seem that Kia dealers have some work to do for the sake of the customers. A recent J.D. Power study shows that customers haven’t been enjoying the Kia dealer experience, which is kind of essential to selling cars. Those interactions and impressions have landed the Korean automaker dead last in customer satisfaction across all mass-market brands.
mpo-mag.com
BD Introduces 3rd Generation Kiestra Total Lab Automation System
BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) introduced a new robotic track system for its BD Kiestra microbiology lab solution that automates lab specimen processing. The 3rd generation total lab automation system lets labs create a custom, flexible total lab automation configuration to connect multiple BD Kiestra modules and is scalable. It has multiple track options and choice of instruments to employ so labs can choose their automation entry point and configure the system to fit individual workflow and lab space.
electrek.co
Ultrafast battery maker StoreDot launches a US hub
StoreDot, makers of ultrafast Tesla-like 4680 cells, today announced that it’s opening a research facility in Irvine, California – its first in the United States. The new US lab facility will be used to speed up StoreDot’s development of semi-solid battery technology and battery material research. StoreDot...
Ryan Cohen Takes Stake In Alibaba — Nudges Board To Boost Share Buybacks By Another $20B: WSJ
Activist investor Ryan Cohen has reportedly acquired a stake in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA worth hundreds of millions of dollars and is privately nudging the company to hasten its share-repurchase program. Cohen and others built the stake during the second half of last year, reported the...
TechCrunch
Locad lands Series A to expand its “logistics engine” across Southeast Asia and Australia
Founded in Singapore and Manila by Robertz, fellow Zalora alumni Jannis Dargel and former Grab lead product manager of maps Shrey Jain, Locad announced today it has raised $11 million in Series A funding led by Reefknot Investments, a joint venture between Temasek and logistics company Kuehne + Nagel. Returning investors Sequoia India and Southeast Asia’s Surge, Febe Ventures and Antler also participated, along with new backers Access Ventures, JG Summit and WTI.
financefeeds.com
GCEX MENA appoints Olivier Honsberger to further deliver crypto trading solutions in region
“I am confident that my experience, combined with Mehtap’s experience, will enable us to drive the business forwards in the Middle East. I also have an extensive network of institutional investors in the region which I will leverage to help GCEX with its ambitious growth plans.”. GCEX MENA, the...
salestechstar.com
Swiftly Systems, Inc. Digitally Enables 15,000 SMBs to Compete with E-Commerce and Retail Giants
Swiftly’s industry-leading retail media technology and solutions drive digital transformation and accelerate growth across thousands of food retailers and convenience stores. Swiftly, a best-in-class retail technology company that delivers omnichannel tools for enterprise retailers, today announced the release of its new, much-requested SMB platform. This launch democratizes access to...
Supply Chain Tech Firm Flexport Lays Off 20% of Workforce
Supply chain tech firm Flexport is laying off 20% of its global workforce. Flexport Co-CEOs Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen said in a note to employees that the company is not immune to the macroeconomic downturn and that it must make hard decisions to prepare for long-term success. “Our customers...
salestechstar.com
Lexmark to Showcase AI-Driven Smart Retail Solution Suite and other Print and Digital Signage Solutions at NRF 2023
Lexmark Smart Retail Solution Suite helps optimize store performance and deliver an outstanding customer experience while increasing Conversion Rates and Average Transaction Value. Lexmark, a global imaging and IoT solutions leader, today announced it will showcase their award-winning, retail-ready printers and solutions at NRF 2023, Retail’s Big Show and Expo,...
NRF Taking Its Big Show to Asia-Pacific
The National Retail Federation’s “Big Show” is getting bigger. On Sunday, at the annual NRF Big Show convention and trade fair at the Javits Center in New York, officials from the NRF and Paris-based event organizer Comexposium said the two organizations will collaborate to bring the Big Show to Asia-Pacific beginning in 2024.More from WWDCritics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsThe 2023 BAFTA Tea PartyBackstage at JW Anderson Men's Fall 2023 It will be a new annual conference and exhibition that is expected to draw thousands of retailers and business partners from across the region. The inaugural NRF 2024: Retail’s Big Show Asia...
takeitcool.com
Chlorine Production Cost Analysis Report 2022-2027: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements and Cost Breakups
The latest report titled “Chlorine Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Chlorine. Report Features Details. Product Name Chlorine. Process Included. Chlorine Production from chlor-alkali process. Chlorine Production from Electrolysis of...
TravelPulse
G Adventures Makes Executive Changes, Forms New Holding Company
G Adventures has announced the formation of a new holding company to bring its existing companies and new acquisitions under a parent brand dubbed G Travel Community (GTC). The company says the purpose of the GTC formation is to create a community of travel companies that have ‘community-led growth’ at the core of their strategies, and a shared belief in the power of changing peoples’ lives through travel.
salestechstar.com
NCR Named Number One POS Software Vendor Worldwide
NCR Corporation, a leading enterprise technology provider, has been recognized as the number one global point of sale (POS) software vendor in research and consulting firm RBR’s Global POS Software 2022 report. “The NCR Commerce Platform enables quick innovation so stores and restaurants can easily and efficiently meet consumer...
