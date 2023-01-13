ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Dierks Bentley to Drop New Album ‘Gravel & Gold’ on February 24

By Cillea Houghton
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago

Dierks Bentley is digging into gravel and gold on his upcoming record.

On February 24, the hit singer will release his 10th studio album, Gravel & Gold, which features a collaboration with Ashley McBryde on “Cowboy Boots.” The 14-track album is a journey of introspection, as evidenced by the already released songs “Gold,” “High Note,” featuring Grammy Award-winning bluegrass artist Billy Strings, and “Same Ol’ Me,” the latter of which was released on the day of the album announcement on Friday (Jan. 13).

In “Gold,” Bentley reflects on the fact that life is a “winding road” that can be tough at times as we tend to race through the journey. “High Note,” co-written by Charlie Worsham and Jim Beavers, is a play-on-words as Bentley sings of how he finds peace in between the chaos of life, whether it’s the music of legendary bluegrass duo Flatt and Scruggs or driving through Telluride, Colorado. “Same Ol’ Me” sees him embracing the aging process, while still acknowledging that much of him still remains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=163Pwb_0kDvigsN00
Photo Courtesy of Capitol Records Nashville

Bentley’s last studio album, The Mountain, was released in 2018. The project included hit singles “Woman, Amen,” “Burning Man” featuring Brothers Osborne and “Living.”

“It’s been four years since I put out an album, and part of the reason for that is that I wrote and recorded two records that I didn’t feel were good enough and had to start over…twice,” Bentley said in a press release. “I’m going to be able look back on it for the rest of my life and be like, yeah, that was harder than I thought it would be, but zero regrets. I had to get it right. That’s the Gravel & Gold of it all.”

This marks the first time Bentley has produced an album. The lead single, “Gold,” is currently in the top 20 on country radio.

Photo by Jim Wright / Greenroom PR

