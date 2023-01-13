Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade
A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
comicon.com
Doing That Hero Thing: Reviewing ‘Captain America: Symbol Of Truth’ #9
Things in Mohannda have taken an unearthly turn in ‘Captain America: Symbol of Truth’ #9 as the shield-carrying hero and his allies fight back against the White Wolf’s increasingly growing plans for domination. An action-packed issue that continues to move the story forward while reaching back to mix in elements from Captain America stories of the past decade. A fast-paced and exciting series continues to fire on all cylinders.
comicon.com
Silence Is Golden: Previewing ‘Batgirls’ #14 All-Silent Issue
“This is a special all-silent issue of Batgirls featuring Cassandra Cain as she mourns her bestie, Steph Brown Batgirl, who was kidnapped by her own dad! If Cass doesn’t act fast, she might lose Steph forever…so it’s a good thing she has a single clue about where Cluemaster might’ve taken Steph from when Cass was still body-swapped with her…”
comicon.com
Something For The Weekend: Your Regular Dose Of Popular Posts
We had some great interviews this week from Liam Sharp on The ICE-Cast Live…. … to the writers of TCM Underground from Rachel Bellwoar. Rachel also interviewed writer Amy Chu, and artist Soo Lee about their new graphic novel, Carmilla: The First Vampire (here). Frank Martin’s TV Reviews prove essential...
comicon.com
The World’s Finest Reunited In ‘Batman: Fortress’ #8 Preview
The final battle for Earth is at hand and the World’s Finest are together again! But what dark connection does Superman hold to the visiting aliens, and how will his secrets forever change Batman and Earth?. Batman: Fortress #8 is out Tuesday 17th January from DC Comics.
comicon.com
Jumping On: New Story Arcs Kicking Off On January 18, 2023
One of the hardest and most frustrating things about finding new comics to read and enjoy is finding a good jumping on point. It can be confusing and disheartening to pick up a single issue from the middle of an arc without having the context of the previous chapters. With...
comicon.com
Hot New Anime To Look Out For In 2023
Another year means another year of great anime. So whether you’re a long time otaku or are interested in diving into anime for the first time, here are some shows you should look out for this year. NieR: Automata. Based on the hit video game, NieR: Automata takes place...
comicon.com
‘That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime The Movie: Scarlet Bond’ English Speaking Territories And Mexico Theatrical Release Dates
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond will be receiving a theatrical release in English speaking territories along with Mexico. Recently, Crunchyroll revealed the dates for the popular fantasy adventure. January 19 in Australia. January 20 in the United States and Canada. January 26 in...
comicon.com
‘Marvel Future Fight’ Launches New Content For Shadow Shell, War Tiger And Spider-Man (Miles Morales)
Following Destiny of X last month, players of the blockbuster mobile RPG Marvel Future Fight can get excited for all new content in the latest update. Some of the additions include uniforms, another area to explore, and additional hero tier upgrades. Shadow Shell and War Tiger will receive the Moon...
comicon.com
TV Review: ‘National Treasure’ Season 1, Episode 5
So far, National Treasure: Edge of History has more or less been an entertaining endeavor. It showcases a group of young adults solving riddles and looking for clues all in the name of a big treasure at the end of the search. Also, it has just enough sprinkling of family drama and danger to make the show both fun and suspenseful. Nevertheless, there does appear to be something missing. The sense of adventure featured in the movies just doesn’t seem to be present in the show. This is most likely due to the fact that a lot of the clues are leading the protagonists to places average people can find in everyday life instead of, say, an ancient cave system.
comicon.com
The Full Destructive Potential Of Storm’s Omega-Level Powers In New Solo Series
This May, Storm will headline a brand-new solo series that spotlights why she’s one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Universe. A thrilling five-issue limited series, Storm will be written by Ann Nocenti, known for her run on Daredevil and her career as a X-Men editor. In...
comicon.com
Art From Art’s Sake #191: The Brilliance and Beauty of Blutch
Art For Art’s Sake – this week we take an extended look at one of Europe’s greats, Blutch (Christian Hincker). Well, as these Art For Art’s Sakes sometimes do, this one evolved from a few of Blutch’s amazing pieces to something rather bigger… after all, when the work looks this good, you really want to cover it all. So this week, it’s an all Blutch A4AS…
