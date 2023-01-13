So far, National Treasure: Edge of History has more or less been an entertaining endeavor. It showcases a group of young adults solving riddles and looking for clues all in the name of a big treasure at the end of the search. Also, it has just enough sprinkling of family drama and danger to make the show both fun and suspenseful. Nevertheless, there does appear to be something missing. The sense of adventure featured in the movies just doesn’t seem to be present in the show. This is most likely due to the fact that a lot of the clues are leading the protagonists to places average people can find in everyday life instead of, say, an ancient cave system.

