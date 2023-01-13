Read full article on original website
War In A Heartbeat: Previewing ‘The Flash’ #791
The heroes are split after the alien speedsters known as the Fraction smashed into Central City, and must attempt to fend off attacks while trying to formulate a plan. But there’s no time for the heroes to take a breather, as besides the speedsters, Miss Murder is also hunting the team–and she has speed hounds…”
Who Watches Iron Man? Previewing ‘The Invincible Iron Man’ #2
“IRON MAN VS. IRONHEART! The assassination attempts on Tony’s life continue as a familiar foe returns to take him down. It’ll be up to Iron Man and Ironheart to stop him…but what secret is Riri Williams harboring from Tony? And will this change their relationship forever?”
Attacked On All Fronts: Previewing ‘Alien’ #5
“RUDE AWAKENING! The ship the humans stole from the Steel Team has crashed, and from the fiery wreckage emerged a swarm of Xenos led by the monstrous Hybrid! The few remaining humans fled back to their base in a futile attempt to escape slaughter. Meanwhile, with their numbers quickly dwindling, the Steel Team must make difficult decisions that could result in the possible success, or utter failure, of this disaster mission.”
Symbiote Smack Down: Previewing ‘Venom’ #15
Art by: Bryan Hitch, Scott Hanna, Andrew Currie, Alex Sinclair. “As Dylan Brock finds himself renewed and reinvigorated by his descent into the symbiote hive, BEDLAM has come calling again—looking to finish what it started by killing Dylan and Venom once and for all. Luckily, an old friend is around to lend a crimson-clad hand… (And it isn’t Spider-Man!)”
Fight The Digital Status-Quo In Your First Look At ‘Mosely’ #2
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Mosely #2, the next issue of their five-issue limited series from writer Rob Guillory, artist Sam Lotfi, colorist Jean-Francois Beaulieu, and letterer Andrew Thomas. As Mosely reels from the recent events that bestowed the Holy Hammer upon him, he’s overwhelmed by the...
Do Scientific Ends Justify Military Means?: Previewing ‘Star Trek- Resurgence’ #3
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Star Trek: Resurgence #3, out tomorrow from writers Andrew Grant and Dan Martin, artist Josh Hood, colorist Charlie Kirchoff, and letterer Neil Uyetake. Continue the story in IDW’s exclusive five-issue comic prequel to Dramatic Labs’ highly anticipated narrative adventure game, Star Trek: Resurgence!...
Cyberpunk And Film Noir Smashed Together: Previewing ‘Junction Jones And The Corduroy Conspiracy’
Scout Comics has revealed an art preview of Junction Jones And The Corduroy Conspiracy, dropping next month from writer/letterer TC Pescatore and artist locogonzales. Bio-engineered laborer Junction Jones and scruffy partner Mister Niblets stumble upon the remains of a rare Earth hobo, landing them in the middle of an intergalactic conspiracy. From maniacal carnies to bloodthirsty bounty hunters, time-travel money laundering schemes to planet-sized gambling debts, the part-time private investigator and his alien pal (trapped in the body of a junkyard cat) will have to survive the worst the multi-dimensional slums of Junction City has to throw at them, if they are to unravel the train-hopping mystery (and avoid being recycled).
The World’s Finest Reunited In ‘Batman: Fortress’ #8 Preview
The final battle for Earth is at hand and the World’s Finest are together again! But what dark connection does Superman hold to the visiting aliens, and how will his secrets forever change Batman and Earth?. Batman: Fortress #8 is out Tuesday 17th January from DC Comics.
Supergirl And The Monkey Prince Take Down Ultra-Humanite ‘Monkey Prince’ #10 Preview
“Sound the alarm bells and bow at his feet, because the legendary Monkey King is finally released from the Phantom Zone! And what timing this is, when the first thing Monkey King senses is that his oldest foe-turned-friend-turned-??? was also just released from his own captivity…Nezha! But most importantly…does Monkey King sense his own son, Monkey Prince, and does he even know of Monkey Prince’s existence? Find out here, along with the secret origin of Marcus Sun and why he is the Monkey Prince!”
Celebrating 60 Years Of Janet Van Dyne In ‘Wasp’ #1 Preview
“Fashion designer, businesswoman, founding Avenger—Janet Van Dyne has worn many hats over the course of her super heroic career. But when an old enemy threatens Janet and her fellow Wasp, Nadia, seemingly against his will, the Van Dynes will have to confront the ghosts in their shared history to get to the bottom of the mystery. Join fan-favorite creators Al Ewing (IMMORTAL HULK, X-MEN: RED) and Kasia Nie (MOCKINGBIRD; AGE OF CONAN: BELIT) as they celebrate sixty years of the Wasp!”
Are You Ready For Godball? Previewing ‘Hulk’ #11
Ryan Ottley both draws AND writes this action-packed page-turner that finds Hulk playing this planet’s favorite sport—the planet-busting GOD BALL! Now that Hulk finds himself at the center of a civilization that worships him, these other Hulks are more than eager to prove their might to their god…even if that means destroying him when the game turns lethal.”
‘Jaws’ Meets ‘Arachnophobia’: Dark Horse Comics Announces ‘All Eight Eyes’ For April 2023
Dark Horse Comics has announced All Eight Eyes from Steve Foxe and Piotr Kowalski, presenting a new vision of creature-feature terror. This brand-new series reunites the team of Foxe, Kowalski, colorist Brad Simpson, and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou. All Eight Eyes takes readers back to the forgotten corners of post-9/11 New York City, where college dropout Vin Spencer floats through life in a drug-and-party-fueled haze until one terrible night sweeps him into a drifter’s reckless war against the giant eight-legged horrors stalking the city’s most vulnerable residents.
Deadly Threats On All Sides: Previewing ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ #136
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #136, dropping tomorrow from writer Sophie Campbell with consultants Kevin Eastman and Tom Waltz, artist Fero Pe, colorist Ronda Pattison, and letterer Shawn Lee. Official Armageddon Game tie-in! As Donnie, Angel, and Carmen fight desperately to save the Regenta...
Loki Forges A Weapon That Curses The Marvel Universe In New Solo Comic Series
This June, Loki will unleash his unique brand of mayhem on the Marvel Universe again as he takes center stage in a brand-new solo series. Loki will be a four-issue limited series written by Dan Watters and drawn by Germán Peralta. This exciting new chapter for the God of...
Maximum Carnage Is Unleashed On Marvel 2099 This May In ‘Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis’
Last year, Marvel Comics celebrated the 30th anniversary of its first venture into the dystopian far-future of 2099 with Spider-Man 2099: Exodus, kicking off a new era of this iconic Marvel timeline with new heroes, fresh threats, and thrilling insights into the twisted corporate-run society that fans know and love. And the wild new age of 2099 is just beginning.
There’s A Party Here In Blüdhaven: Reviewing ‘Nightwing’ #100
DC Comics celebrates one-hundred issues of ‘Nightwing’ in style, finding a perfect way to bridge the past and present together in a story that is truly about creating a whole new bright future for the character and his allies. Every page is dripping with the love for this character from everyone involved, a must-read for any fan of Nightwing and the Titans.
Hot New Anime To Look Out For In 2023
Another year means another year of great anime. So whether you’re a long time otaku or are interested in diving into anime for the first time, here are some shows you should look out for this year. NieR: Automata. Based on the hit video game, NieR: Automata takes place...
Jumping On: New Story Arcs Kicking Off On January 18, 2023
One of the hardest and most frustrating things about finding new comics to read and enjoy is finding a good jumping on point. It can be confusing and disheartening to pick up a single issue from the middle of an arc without having the context of the previous chapters. With...
Fee, Fi, Fo, Fun – Reviewing ‘Billionaire Island: Cult Of Dogs’ #3
Another satirical swipe at Emperors and their new clothes with one of this issue’s targets being a deserved one at that. ‘Billionaire Island: Cult of Dogs’ #3 continues to entertain with both the satire and story as reporter Shelly Bly seems to forever stepping into danger in a world gone to pot with very few places left to turn.
House Of X: Previewing This Week’s ‘X-Men’ Comic Books
“TRAPPED IN THE DARK WEB! When Jean Grey returned from the dead, Scott Summers left his wife and child to be with her. The fact that she was revealed to be a clone of Jean didn’t make her feel any better. Maybe the cold sting of revenge can?”. Immortal...
