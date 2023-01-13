Read full article on original website
New Coaches Poll Top 25 released after another week of college basketball
Another week of college basketball has come and gone, with plenty of excitement again hitting the hardwood. After the last week of action, a new Coaches Poll Top 25 has been released with plenty of movement inside the rankings. Four ranked teams went 0-2 on the week, including No. 6...
Georgia commit has a bold message for Alabama
The Georgia Bulldogs just won their second consecutive national championship, becoming the first team to win back-to-back titles in the College Football Playoff era and the first team overall to do it since the Alabama Crimson Tide did it back in 2011 and 2012. The Bulldogs are the clear kings of college football right now, Read more... The post Georgia commit has a bold message for Alabama appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former elite recruit Smoke Bouie announces transfer destination
Former Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Smoke Bouie has transferred to the Georgia Bulldogs. Bouie was once committed to Kirby Smart and Georgia during his time in high school. During Bouie’s freshman season at Texas A&M, he recorded four total tackles and played in seven games for the Aggies. Bouie announced he was entering the transfer portal via Instagram.
5 college football teams with best chance to stop Georgia 3-peat
Looking ahead to the 2023 college football season, here are five teams with the best chance to stop Georgia from winning a third straight national championship. People have been debating where the Georgia Bulldogs’ recent runs ranks them among all-time college football dynasties. It’s hard to say exactly but...
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Alabama Reportedly Makes Notable Coaching Hire
Shortly after losing defensive coordinator Pete Golding to Ole Miss, Alabama added some firepower to its coaching staff. According to Brandon Marcello of 247Sports, Alabama has hired Southern Miss defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong. Southern Miss finished the 2022 season ...
More drama emerges in Cormani McClain recruitment
Multiple posts have emerged on social media that five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is in Boulder this weekend to visit with Deion Sanders and the Colorado football program. The reports occurred a day after Inside the U and On3 changed their projections that McClain would sign with Miami to Colorado. The...
Georgia OL Devin Willock, recruiting staffer die in car crash
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash Sunday. Bulldogs lineman Warren McClendon was also injured, a source told ESPN's Mark Schlabach.
Paul Finebaum Predicts College Football's 'Next Georgia'
Paul Finebaum's pick is in. While Georgia appears to be ready to dominate college football for years to come, the ESPN college football analyst sees one program as the "next Georgia." Finebaum believes Ohio State is best situated to do so. "They have everything you need to contend," Finebaum said ...
Why this was the best Georgia team of all time
Former Fox 5 sports anchor Bill Hartman joined Sam & Greg on Saturday morning ahead of the Georgia parade in Athens to discuss why the 2022 edition of the Dawgs are the best ever.
Eleven ranked men's basketball teams lose Saturday; tie mark
Fifth-ranked Tennessee was the highest of the 11 ranked teams in the AP poll to lose Saturday, tying a nearly 12-year record.
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football Schedule
While the Alabama Crimson Tide had some fairly tough road games in 2022, their schedule in 2023 lays at nicely for another run at a championship. Here is the Alabama Crimson Tide's 2023 football schedule.
Mark Richt Asked If Georgia Can Win 3-Straight National Titles
Georgia flexed its muscles on Monday night, dismantling TCU to win back-to-back national championships. Next up for Georgia is a chance to three-peat. It won't be easy, especially with Stetson Bennett moving on. During an appearance on Sirius XM Radio, former Georgia head coach Mark ...
Jim Harbaugh staying at Michigan in 2023 amid NFL interest
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will return for his ninth season with the program, university president Santa Ono announced Monday. Harbaugh reportedly attracted interest from the NFL's Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers to fill their head coaching vacancies and interviewed with the Broncos last week, sources told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
NFL coaching predictions 2023: Projecting next Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos head coaches
There were five NFL coaches fired this season, kicking off an active coaching carousel as teams hope to find the
2024's No. 2 prospect Ian Jackson commits to North Carolina
Ian Jackson, the No. 2 prospect on the 2024 ESPN 60, will attend North Carolina, he announced Monday, according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello. The five-star wing from New York reportedly chose the Tar Heels over Kentucky, Oregon, LSU, and Arkansas. Jackson is the latest addition to a loaded 2024 recruiting...
Houston, Kansas stay atop Top 25 while FAU enters for 1st time
Houston and Kansas remained firmly atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll Monday after a record weekend of Top 25 losses, while Florida Atlantic took advantage of the chaos to crack the ranking for the first time in school history. Eleven teams in the Top 25 went down on...
College Football Head Coach Apologizes For Controversial Rant
A former NFL star turned college football head coach has apologized for his troubling rant. Former NFL star turned college football head coach Ed Reed issued an apology. “I(n) regards to my social media and comments about the University, staff and other institutions, I would like to sincerely ...
Georgia football: Justus Terry commitment gives Dawgs 2025 4-star DL addition
Georgia picked up its third commitment of the 2025 class on Monday and it was a big one as Manchester (Ga.) Top 20 defensive lineman Justus Terry announced his decision to play for the Dawgs. Terry chose Georgia over Oregon, USC, Penn State, and seven other offers. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound...
Watch: Kirby Smart Talks Leaked Audio from Pre Game Speech
There were many great moments that occurred this past weekend for the Georgia football program. For starters, they became the first team to win back-to-back national titles in the college football playoffs, but not all of these great moments happened on the football field. At some point on ...
