Georgia State

The Comeback

Georgia commit has a bold message for Alabama

The Georgia Bulldogs just won their second consecutive national championship, becoming the first team to win back-to-back titles in the College Football Playoff era and the first team overall to do it since the Alabama Crimson Tide did it back in 2011 and 2012. The Bulldogs are the clear kings of college football right now, Read more... The post Georgia commit has a bold message for Alabama appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

5 college football teams with best chance to stop Georgia 3-peat

Looking ahead to the 2023 college football season, here are five teams with the best chance to stop Georgia from winning a third straight national championship. People have been debating where the Georgia Bulldogs’ recent runs ranks them among all-time college football dynasties. It’s hard to say exactly but...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Alabama Reportedly Makes Notable Coaching Hire

Shortly after losing defensive coordinator Pete Golding to Ole Miss, Alabama added some firepower to its coaching staff.  According to Brandon Marcello of 247Sports, Alabama has hired Southern Miss defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong.   Southern Miss finished the 2022 season ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

More drama emerges in Cormani McClain recruitment

Multiple posts have emerged on social media that five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is in Boulder this weekend to visit with Deion Sanders and the Colorado football program. The reports occurred a day after Inside the U and On3 changed their projections that McClain would sign with Miami to Colorado. The...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Predicts College Football's 'Next Georgia'

Paul Finebaum's pick is in. While Georgia appears to be ready to dominate college football for years to come, the ESPN college football analyst sees one program as the "next Georgia." Finebaum believes Ohio State is best situated to do so. "They have everything you need to contend," Finebaum said ...
ATLANTA, GA
theScore

Jim Harbaugh staying at Michigan in 2023 amid NFL interest

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will return for his ninth season with the program, university president Santa Ono announced Monday. Harbaugh reportedly attracted interest from the NFL's Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers to fill their head coaching vacancies and interviewed with the Broncos last week, sources told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
ANN ARBOR, MI
theScore

2024's No. 2 prospect Ian Jackson commits to North Carolina

Ian Jackson, the No. 2 prospect on the 2024 ESPN 60, will attend North Carolina, he announced Monday, according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello. The five-star wing from New York reportedly chose the Tar Heels over Kentucky, Oregon, LSU, and Arkansas. Jackson is the latest addition to a loaded 2024 recruiting...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
theScore

Houston, Kansas stay atop Top 25 while FAU enters for 1st time

Houston and Kansas remained firmly atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll Monday after a record weekend of Top 25 losses, while Florida Atlantic took advantage of the chaos to crack the ranking for the first time in school history. Eleven teams in the Top 25 went down on...
HOUSTON, TX
DawgsDaily

Watch: Kirby Smart Talks Leaked Audio from Pre Game Speech

There were many great moments that occurred this past weekend for the Georgia football program. For starters, they became the first team to win back-to-back national titles in the college football playoffs, but not all of these great moments happened on the football field.  At some point on ...
ATHENS, GA

