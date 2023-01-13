Read full article on original website
purewow.com
Kelly Ripa Fans Thrilled to Have Her Back on 'Live' After Producer Told Her 'You Have to Leave' Last Week
After skipping out on two episodes of Live with Kelly and Ryan earlier this month, co-host Kelly Ripa made her return on Monday, January 9—except her comeback was short-lived, because she still had a lingering symptom after recovering from her illness. The symptom in question? Her raspy voice, which...
comicon.com
Do Scientific Ends Justify Military Means?: Previewing ‘Star Trek- Resurgence’ #3
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Star Trek: Resurgence #3, out tomorrow from writers Andrew Grant and Dan Martin, artist Josh Hood, colorist Charlie Kirchoff, and letterer Neil Uyetake. Continue the story in IDW’s exclusive five-issue comic prequel to Dramatic Labs’ highly anticipated narrative adventure game, Star Trek: Resurgence!...
comicon.com
Silence Is Golden: Previewing ‘Batgirls’ #14 All-Silent Issue
“This is a special all-silent issue of Batgirls featuring Cassandra Cain as she mourns her bestie, Steph Brown Batgirl, who was kidnapped by her own dad! If Cass doesn’t act fast, she might lose Steph forever…so it’s a good thing she has a single clue about where Cluemaster might’ve taken Steph from when Cass was still body-swapped with her…”
comicon.com
Superboy Unchained- Previewing ‘Titans United: Bloodpact’ #5
“Superboy in chains. Donna Troy on the warpath. Beast Boy in the thrall of Brother Blood. Can Nightwing, Starfire, and Robin keep the Titans together long enough to save Raven from the spell that has transformed her into a vengeful god? A sacrifice must be made.”. Titans United: Bloodpact #5...
comicon.com
Symbiote Smack Down: Previewing ‘Venom’ #15
Art by: Bryan Hitch, Scott Hanna, Andrew Currie, Alex Sinclair. “As Dylan Brock finds himself renewed and reinvigorated by his descent into the symbiote hive, BEDLAM has come calling again—looking to finish what it started by killing Dylan and Venom once and for all. Luckily, an old friend is around to lend a crimson-clad hand… (And it isn’t Spider-Man!)”
comicon.com
Attacked On All Fronts: Previewing ‘Alien’ #5
“RUDE AWAKENING! The ship the humans stole from the Steel Team has crashed, and from the fiery wreckage emerged a swarm of Xenos led by the monstrous Hybrid! The few remaining humans fled back to their base in a futile attempt to escape slaughter. Meanwhile, with their numbers quickly dwindling, the Steel Team must make difficult decisions that could result in the possible success, or utter failure, of this disaster mission.”
comicon.com
Are You Ready For Godball? Previewing ‘Hulk’ #11
Ryan Ottley both draws AND writes this action-packed page-turner that finds Hulk playing this planet’s favorite sport—the planet-busting GOD BALL! Now that Hulk finds himself at the center of a civilization that worships him, these other Hulks are more than eager to prove their might to their god…even if that means destroying him when the game turns lethal.”
comicon.com
TV Review: ‘Velma’ Season 1, Episode 2
The first episode of Velma more or less did its job to introduce audiences to exactly what kind of show this was going to be. It was going to take adult-oriented, witty comedy and provide a new re-imagining of classic characters from a different perspective. This involved race switching some characters and giving Velma (Mindy Kaling) a debilitating anxiety disorder that causes her hallucinations. But this doesn’t exclude it from delivering on a profound mystery. Story should still remain at the heart of this endeavor. And while it succeeds on other fronts, on this fundamental one, it flounders.
comicon.com
Troubling Visions Can’t Bode Well In ‘Wakanda’ #4 Preview
Art by: Natacha Bustos, Julian Shaw, Jordie Bellaire, A. Dalhouse. The fan-favorite new hero of Wakanda, Tosin, takes center stage in this story written by his creator, John Ridley! Forbidden romance and a dark prophecy loom in this story about what it means to be a true hero. With T’Challa in exile, Tosin must step up and protect his nation when the Abomination attacks a vibranium mine. But as Tosin strives to be a great warrior, will the pressures of his future shatter the life he is building for himself now? Plus, the next chapter of the History of the Black Panthers—starring the one and only Benhazin!”
comicon.com
Mary Marvel Is Looking For Darla In ‘The New Champion Of Shazam!’ #4 Preview
While Mary was focusing on her duties as the new Shazam, her now-powerless little sister struck out on her own to help solve the mystery of the missing persons in their city. Now it’s up to our hero to find the true villain before everyone is lost for good. Little does she know, the key to saving the day awaits her at Fawcett Community College with her mysterious mentor, Dr. G! You won’t want to miss this shocking finale!”
comicon.com
‘Jaws’ Meets ‘Arachnophobia’: Dark Horse Comics Announces ‘All Eight Eyes’ For April 2023
Dark Horse Comics has announced All Eight Eyes from Steve Foxe and Piotr Kowalski, presenting a new vision of creature-feature terror. This brand-new series reunites the team of Foxe, Kowalski, colorist Brad Simpson, and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou. All Eight Eyes takes readers back to the forgotten corners of post-9/11 New York City, where college dropout Vin Spencer floats through life in a drug-and-party-fueled haze until one terrible night sweeps him into a drifter’s reckless war against the giant eight-legged horrors stalking the city’s most vulnerable residents.
comicon.com
Jumping On: New Story Arcs Kicking Off On January 18, 2023
One of the hardest and most frustrating things about finding new comics to read and enjoy is finding a good jumping on point. It can be confusing and disheartening to pick up a single issue from the middle of an arc without having the context of the previous chapters. With...
comicon.com
Cyberpunk And Film Noir Smashed Together: Previewing ‘Junction Jones And The Corduroy Conspiracy’
Scout Comics has revealed an art preview of Junction Jones And The Corduroy Conspiracy, dropping next month from writer/letterer TC Pescatore and artist locogonzales. Bio-engineered laborer Junction Jones and scruffy partner Mister Niblets stumble upon the remains of a rare Earth hobo, landing them in the middle of an intergalactic conspiracy. From maniacal carnies to bloodthirsty bounty hunters, time-travel money laundering schemes to planet-sized gambling debts, the part-time private investigator and his alien pal (trapped in the body of a junkyard cat) will have to survive the worst the multi-dimensional slums of Junction City has to throw at them, if they are to unravel the train-hopping mystery (and avoid being recycled).
comicon.com
Maximum Carnage Is Unleashed On Marvel 2099 This May In ‘Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis’
Last year, Marvel Comics celebrated the 30th anniversary of its first venture into the dystopian far-future of 2099 with Spider-Man 2099: Exodus, kicking off a new era of this iconic Marvel timeline with new heroes, fresh threats, and thrilling insights into the twisted corporate-run society that fans know and love. And the wild new age of 2099 is just beginning.
comicon.com
Celebrating 60 Years Of Janet Van Dyne In ‘Wasp’ #1 Preview
“Fashion designer, businesswoman, founding Avenger—Janet Van Dyne has worn many hats over the course of her super heroic career. But when an old enemy threatens Janet and her fellow Wasp, Nadia, seemingly against his will, the Van Dynes will have to confront the ghosts in their shared history to get to the bottom of the mystery. Join fan-favorite creators Al Ewing (IMMORTAL HULK, X-MEN: RED) and Kasia Nie (MOCKINGBIRD; AGE OF CONAN: BELIT) as they celebrate sixty years of the Wasp!”
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Black Adam’ #7 And The Dark Crisis
“Malik White — now the super-powered Bolt — has contracted the same mysterious plague that killed Black Adam! However, Black Adam has vanished under mysterious circumstances, leaving our new hero alone, dying, and trapped by the Mirror Master! The Black Adam series catches up to Dark Crisis in this pivotal issue!”
comicon.com
Preview: Artemis’ Deadly Rampage In ‘Hunt. Kill. Repeat.’ #1
Mad Cave Studios has revealed a preview of Hunt. Kill. Repeat. Mark London, artists Francesco Archidiacono and Marc Deering, colorist Lee Loughridge, and letterer Rus Wooton. It’s Kill Bill meets Clash of the Titans in Hunt. Kill. Repeat. The all-new, action packed series by Mark London (Battlecats, Knights of the Golden Sun). When the Greek gods invade Earth, society is quickly forced to comply with their new rulers.
comicon.com
Supergirl And The Monkey Prince Take Down Ultra-Humanite ‘Monkey Prince’ #10 Preview
“Sound the alarm bells and bow at his feet, because the legendary Monkey King is finally released from the Phantom Zone! And what timing this is, when the first thing Monkey King senses is that his oldest foe-turned-friend-turned-??? was also just released from his own captivity…Nezha! But most importantly…does Monkey King sense his own son, Monkey Prince, and does he even know of Monkey Prince’s existence? Find out here, along with the secret origin of Marcus Sun and why he is the Monkey Prince!”
comicon.com
‘Marvel Future Fight’ Launches New Content For Shadow Shell, War Tiger And Spider-Man (Miles Morales)
Following Destiny of X last month, players of the blockbuster mobile RPG Marvel Future Fight can get excited for all new content in the latest update. Some of the additions include uniforms, another area to explore, and additional hero tier upgrades. Shadow Shell and War Tiger will receive the Moon...
comicon.com
Sorcerers Supreme Battle The Blasphemy Cartel In ‘Strange’ #10 Preview
Art by: Marcelo Ferreira, Roberto Poggi, Javier Tartaglia. “SORCERERS SUPREME UNITE! Clea and Stephen Strange team up to take down the Blasphemy Cartel and their dreaded super-powered weapon! But will two Sorcerers Supreme be enough for this final battle? And what will finally become of Stephen Strange by the end of it? As one chapter closes, a new one is about to begin in the house of Strange…”
