Broward County, FL

Cold Weather Emergency Declared In South Florida

By Grace Blazer
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=134v12_0kDvgh7C00
Photo: Getty Images

(Fort Lauderdale, FL) -- Temperatures are expected to dip into the 40s this weekend in South Florida, so Broward County has declared a two-day Cold Weather Emergency. As a result, emergency shelters are opening in Fort Lauderdale. The Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust is also activating its Cold Weather Emergency Plan, meaning outreach teams will work to bring people in need of shelter in from the cold.

Meanwhile, with wind chills in the lower 30s expected, all of east-central Florida will be under a wind child advisory overnight tonight.

