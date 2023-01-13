As a former employee of Pro Football Focus, I can confidently tell you that the rating system the company built its reputation on is utter hogwash. I want to be clear, PFF is an incredible company that provides great analysis through articles, and advanced stats that only they keep track of, but their overall player ratings — the same ratings PFF has become synonymous with — are overhyped. Fans love the idea of crunching an entire player’s skill set into one easily digestible number and using that to measure who ranks who, who deserves what money, and so on. Football is more complicated than that though. With droves of different positions, each varying in relative importance, it’s impossible to judge each player’s value down to a single digit. That’s what PFF’s grades try to do though.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO