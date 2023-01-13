ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
Deadspin

Sunday's NFL losers explain their various terrible decisions

Hey, what a SUPER Wild Card Weekend, am I right? We might not have seen great NFL football, or great officiating, or even great decision-making from players and coaches alike, but we did see plenty of chaos. And, as we all know, chaos is where the real fun begins — unless your team is the one fumbling around in the dark despite the harsh glare of the national spotlight. But with apologies to Vikings, Dolphins, and Ravens fans, let’s take a look at some of yesterday’s truly-terrible-but-als0-kinda-hysterical game-ending decisions.
Deadspin

PSA for NFL teams picking a QB: Get a good coach first

For all of the teams vying for one of the top three quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft — or pretty much any organization in search of a new option under center — the most important factor is the coach. That’s an obvious statement, and one I felt dumb writing, but count me among the many who thought Daniel Jones wasn’t salvageable after a couple of seasons under Joe Judge and Jason Garrett.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadspin

Dallas put Tom Brady out of his misery

There isn’t much the Dallas Cowboys haven’t accomplished in their storied history. Despite not reaching the mountaintop in nearly three decades, Dallas has achieved more than most NFL franchises can imagine. The Cowboys had never beaten Tom Brady before Monday night’s wildcard game with Tampa Bay. Brady was 7-0 against Dallas in his career. America’s Team dominated Brady and the Bucs in most aspects of this game — a 31-14 rout.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Knicks' Jalen Brunson sparks outrage by wearing Eagles' Jalen Hurts jersey to game vs. Wizards

Still in the middle of his first season with the New York Knicks, newly minted star Jalen Brunson might have a thing or two to learn about the city's rabid fanbase. On Wednesday, Brunson arrived at Madison Square Garden ahead of the Knicks' matchup against the Washington Wizards, rocking a Philadelphia Eagles jersey. To Make matters worse, Brunson was rocking the No. 1 of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadspin

PFF's highest-graded Pittsburgh Steeler on offense was Mitch Trubisky — but they won't tell you that

As a former employee of Pro Football Focus, I can confidently tell you that the rating system the company built its reputation on is utter hogwash. I want to be clear, PFF is an incredible company that provides great analysis through articles, and advanced stats that only they keep track of, but their overall player ratings — the same ratings PFF has become synonymous with — are overhyped. Fans love the idea of crunching an entire player’s skill set into one easily digestible number and using that to measure who ranks who, who deserves what money, and so on. Football is more complicated than that though. With droves of different positions, each varying in relative importance, it’s impossible to judge each player’s value down to a single digit. That’s what PFF’s grades try to do though.
PITTSBURGH, PA

