Michael T. Harris II delves into his passion for leadership

Michael T. Harris II currently serves as president of Beverly Bank & Trust Company, overseeing the bank’s business banking, community bank, CRA compliance and consumer lending departments. Harris is also a dedicated credit approval and referral source for the bank’s construction, architecture and engineering practice. Harris thrives in the space of leadership and stresses the importance of teamwork. Rolling out spoke with Harris about his approach to leadership and why genuine connections are important.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Felicia Davis Blakley says her purpose is effecting change in the community

Felicia Davis Blakley is president and CEO of the Chicago Foundation for Women. The Chicago native is passionate about social change and fighting for gender equality. Her experience as a young Black girl on the South Side of Chicago has informed her work and her leadership style. Rolling out spoke with Davis Blakley about the work she does and the lessons she has learned as a leader.
CHICAGO, IL
Sib’s Breakfast Club honors Black business leaders and professionals

Sib’s Breakfast Club is where Black entrepreneurs and Black professionals are celebrated. Sibyl and Sylvia Holloway started Sib’s Breakfast Club in 2008 as a day party and it has since become a full-time marketing service for Black-owned businesses. Rolling out spoke with Sibyl Holloway about the importance of celebrating Black business and the significance of the Game Changers picture.
Atlanta, GA
