Kaylee Goncalves’ family reveal potential reason why she called ex-boyfriend before Idaho murders
A University of Idaho student stabbed to death in her sleep may have called her ex-boyfriend on the night of her murder to rekindle their relationship, her family believes. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed during a 13 November attack in the small college town of Moscow. The murders gripped the nation and a secretive investigation by the FBI, Moscow Police, and Idaho State Police eventually materialised into the 30 December arrest of Washington State University PhD criminology student Bryan Kohberger. Goncalves’ family has now shed new light on why she might have been...
Ana Walshe’s friends break their silence after her husband is charged with murder and reveal what ‘delayed her fate’
FRIENDS of Ana Walshe have revealed their devastation after the missing mom of three's husband was charged with her murder, insisting it was her "kindness" that killed her. Brian Walshe, 47, was charged with murder on Tuesday, January 17 in connection with the disappearance of Ana, who vanished from a wealthy suburb of Boston, Massachusetts, early New Year's Day.
British actor Julian Sands reported missing in California mountains
LOS ANGELES, Jan 18 (Reuters) - British-born film actor Julian Sands, known for his starring roles in such films as "A Room with a View" and "Warlock," has gone missing in the mountains of Southern California, media outlets reported on Wednesday, citing local authorities.
