Girls wrestling notebook: Top teams in the state heading for Kingsway Duals Saturday
While there have been more and more competitive tri and quad meets for girls wrestling over the past year, there has probably never been one as competitive at so high a level as last Saturday’s quad at Lakewood that included the top three ranked teams in the NJ.com Top 10 as well as then No. 9 Perth Amboy.
Times girls hoops notes, Week 4: last of the area unbeaten teams falls
While there are still area boys basketball teams unbeaten (for the moment), Ewing–which entered Saturday’s state top 10 clash with St. Rose at 13-0–lost its first contest of the season. The Blue Devils now have some Colonial Valley Conference company in the one-loss category. Allentown is still...
11th-seeded freshman among 21 N.J. wrestlers to reach Escape the Rock semifinals
St. Joseph (Mont.)’s 11th-seeded freshman Johnathon McGinty is among 21 New Jersey wrestlers headed to the semifinals of the elite Escape the Rock Tournament at Council Rock South (Pa.) High School on Sunday. The wrestlers reached the semifinals with their work on the first day of the two-day tournament...
Girls basketball: Highland Park outlasts Iselin Kennedy
Vanessa Kohler tallied 13 points to help Highland Park outlast Iselin Kennedy 39-33 in Iselin. Anasia Kambitsis chipped in with 10 points for Highland Park (6-6), which won its second straight game after four consecutive defeats. Paula Antunes led Iselin Kennedy (3-10) with 16 points, nine rebounds and three steals...
Times boys hoops notes, Week 4: Irish, Hornets, chase CVC foes Trenton and Ewing
Another week has passed on the Times area boys basketball scene, and we still have the two unbeaten teams left Mercer County and the Colonial Valley Conference. While one of the teams–NJ.com No. 17 (and rising quickly) Trenton–looks like it might not lose all year, the other–Ewing–has been in two weeks worth of scraps in and out of the CVC. Will both teams still be undefeated on January 31? That contest is shaping up to be the biggest CVC contest in years, whether or not the two teams have losses or not, and could be a preview of the 2023 Mercer County Tournament final.
Girls basketball: Holy Cross Prep downs Maple Shade for 6th straight win
Molly Frith finished with 15 points to help lead Holy Cross Prep tp a 43-24 win over Maple Shade in Maple Shade. Claire Zimmermann tallied eight points while Jessica Wojnar chipped in with six for Holy Cross Prep (8-3), which won its sixth straight game. Addison Yackel led Maple Shade...
See N.J. gymnasts soar, twist and flip at Star Struck Invitational
Hundreds of young gymnasts flipped, twisted and tumbled during the 26th annual Star Struck Invitational in Atlantic City this past weekend. Gymnasts of all levels competed on the uneven bars, balance beam, vault and floor exercises. The weekend-long event, hosted by Star Bound Gymnastics Academy in Deerfield Township, was held...
Boys Basketball: Check out these can’t-miss games for Jan. 16-22
The New Jersey high school boys basketball season is getting closer to the midway point of the regular season. There have already been a number of big games, with plenty more on the schedule over the next few weeks. Scroll down to see some of the can’t-miss games for Jan....
Can’t-miss girls basketball games for the week of Jan. 16-22
A host of compelling Top 20 matchups highlight the fifth week of the season as some of the best teams in New Jersey will face tough contests from both in - and out - of the state.
East Orange over West Orange - Boys basketball recap
Carlyle Adams scored 12 points in East Orange’s low-scoring 38-19 victory over West Orange in West Orange. East Orange (6-5) used its defensive ability to gain control. It totaled 13 steals in the win, including four from Rashan Sampson. After being tied at the end of the first quarter,...
The State and the Shore Fight for a Cure recaps for Jan. 14: No. 10 St. Rose edges No. 7 Ewing
Amanda Castro netted a game-high 18 points as Marlboro downed Middletown North in the first game of the State and The Shore Fight for a Cure showcase at Donovan Catholic in Toms River. Eric DiSimone added 10 points for the Mustangs, which broke the game open with a 16-5 third...
Old Bridge downs No. 15 South Plainfield in an upset years in the making
It might have taken four years, but there’s no denying it anymore — Old Bridge is every bit the GMC title contender as St. Joseph (Met.) and South Plainfield. And the cost of counting the Knights out? Well, do that at your own peril as South Plainfield, No. 15 in this week’s NJ.com Top 20, learned the hard way on Friday night, falling to Old Bridge 48-21.
Girls basketball: Sparta upends No. 8 Immaculate Heart (PHOTOS)
Ally Sweeney recorded 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists to help Sparta hold off Immaculate Heart, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, by a score of 52-49 at the Zack Latteri Foundation benefit at Pascack Valley High School in Hillsdale. Bailey Chapman tallied 15 points while Molly Chapman...
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
This New Jersey Restaurant Has Been Named One Of The Best In America
We all know that there are some amazing restaurants in every corner of New Jersey, but one, in particular, has been placed among the best in the entire nation. It is high enough praise and a big enough honor to be named among the best restaurants in New Jersey since the Garden State is a mecca of amazing eateries.
New Jersey′s 33 best old-school restaurants, ranked
Editor’s note: This story was originally published in 2018 and has been updated. Nobody does old-school restaurants like New Jersey. (Shaddup, Brooklyn.) Ancient-wallpaper, faded-menu, Naugahyde-booth kind of places, where the waitresses have been around forever, the furnishings untouched for decades, and the words “Twitter” and “Facebook” might as well be in a foreign language.
5 New Jersey Obsessions That Have To Be Explained To Outsiders
If you're from the Garden State, then you already know that there's plenty that sets us apart from everywhere else. It's not that we think our poo doesn't stink, it's just that there are so many funny Jersey-specific things that nobody else has experienced or would understand. Since so many...
UGA football player from N.J. killed in crash after title celebration
ATHENS, Ga. -- A New Jersey native and star college football player tragically died in a car accident early Sunday morning.Devin Willock was an offensive lineman at the University of Georgia. Those who knew him told CBS2 the accident happened just as he achieved a major life goal.On Saturday, Willock looked like he was on top of the world at the national championship parade for Georgia's football team.However, Georgia police say the 20-year-old died hours later while riding in an SUV driven by 24-year-old Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. Police say the SUV struck two power poles and several trees...
Want a Snowy Getaway in New Jersey, Try This Snowy NJ Town
We did just see some snow in Ocean County over the weekend. For snow lovers, this winter has been a rather warm one, so far with more rain than snow. Some parts of New Jersey see snow more than they see rain. This state is so strange because even in...
‘The Ground Shook!’ — Widespread Reports of Shaking Ground Friday Afternoon Across South Jersey
Whoa! We've seen literally HUNDREDS of reports that the ground in South Jersey shook for nearly 30 seconds Friday afternoon. It raises the question: did an Earthquake just strike New Jersey on Friday, January 13, 2023?. The reports of the ground shaking have stretched across a large swath of South...
