Ex-worker sues N.J. cannabis operator for racial discrimination

A former employee of Ascend Wellness Holdings is suing the multi-state cannabis operator, claiming she was harassed and discriminated against by management because of her race and unfairly fired. The ex-employee, who is Black, filed the lawsuit in Passaic County against Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc., its subsidiary New Jersey Management...
New Jersey′s 33 best old-school restaurants, ranked

Editor’s note: This story was originally published in 2018 and has been updated. Nobody does old-school restaurants like New Jersey. (Shaddup, Brooklyn.) Ancient-wallpaper, faded-menu, Naugahyde-booth kind of places, where the waitresses have been around forever, the furnishings untouched for decades, and the words “Twitter” and “Facebook” might as well be in a foreign language.
See N.J. gymnasts soar, twist and flip at Star Struck Invitational

Hundreds of young gymnasts flipped, twisted and tumbled during the 26th annual Star Struck Invitational in Atlantic City this past weekend. Gymnasts of all levels competed on the uneven bars, balance beam, vault and floor exercises. The weekend-long event, hosted by Star Bound Gymnastics Academy in Deerfield Township, was held...
N.J. pets in need: Jan. 16, 2023

A Canines for Recovery Meeting will be held on Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Community Hub in Bernardsville. Folks are welcome to bring their pups to this recovery support meeting, which “celebrates the therapeutic value dogs have in our lives.” No dog? No problem ... all are welcome!
N.J. weather: Mixed signals for snow fans, with warm air and cold air in long-range forecasts

There’s some good news and some bad news for New Jersey snow fans who are hoping our low-snow winter trend makes a big reversal. First, the bad news: Long-range forecasters from the national Climate Prediction Center say there’s a high probability that the New Jersey region — and most of the eastern U.S. — will have warmer than normal temperatures during the last two weeks of January, and possibly into early February.
Pregnant woman, man in vehicle injured in shooting at Route 1 intersection, cops say

A man and a pregnant woman were injured Saturday when someone shot at their car and another vehicle at an intersection on Route 1 in Woodbridge, authorities said. The shooting took place at about 5:40 p.m. in the area of South Inman Avenue, but the pair was found in their car about three miles away in the parking lot of the Home Depot in Linden, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Times boys hoops notes, Week 4: Irish, Hornets, chase CVC foes Trenton and Ewing

Another week has passed on the Times area boys basketball scene, and we still have the two unbeaten teams left Mercer County and the Colonial Valley Conference. While one of the teams–NJ.com No. 17 (and rising quickly) Trenton–looks like it might not lose all year, the other–Ewing–has been in two weeks worth of scraps in and out of the CVC. Will both teams still be undefeated on January 31? That contest is shaping up to be the biggest CVC contest in years, whether or not the two teams have losses or not, and could be a preview of the 2023 Mercer County Tournament final.
Girls basketball: Highland Park outlasts Iselin Kennedy

Vanessa Kohler tallied 13 points to help Highland Park outlast Iselin Kennedy 39-33 in Iselin. Anasia Kambitsis chipped in with 10 points for Highland Park (6-6), which won its second straight game after four consecutive defeats. Paula Antunes led Iselin Kennedy (3-10) with 16 points, nine rebounds and three steals...
