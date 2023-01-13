Read full article on original website
Related
Doctor: New Jersey’s healthcare workforce shortage is getting worse | Opinion
I applaud Gov. Phil Murphy’s launch of an independent review of New Jersey’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a physician and leader of a non-profit home care and community health organization, I have repeatedly seen firsthand how Gov. Murphy approached the challenges of the pandemic with heart, strength, and a sense of duty to the most vulnerable.
Ex-worker sues N.J. cannabis operator for racial discrimination
A former employee of Ascend Wellness Holdings is suing the multi-state cannabis operator, claiming she was harassed and discriminated against by management because of her race and unfairly fired. The ex-employee, who is Black, filed the lawsuit in Passaic County against Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc., its subsidiary New Jersey Management...
MLK Day: We won’t go back. New Jersey continues the fight for civil rights. | Opinion
On Aug. 28, 1963, Clifford Arrington joined thousands of people at The March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom on the National Mall to demand passage of a federal civil rights bill that had been shot down by Southern representatives in Congress a couple of months earlier. When it was...
Conservation expert: Speculation on whale deaths jumps the shark | Opinion
As a professional captain and owner-operator of a recreational fishing charter business in New Jersey, my clients and I are often lucky to come across whales, dolphins, turtles and other marine life.
New Jersey′s 33 best old-school restaurants, ranked
Editor’s note: This story was originally published in 2018 and has been updated. Nobody does old-school restaurants like New Jersey. (Shaddup, Brooklyn.) Ancient-wallpaper, faded-menu, Naugahyde-booth kind of places, where the waitresses have been around forever, the furnishings untouched for decades, and the words “Twitter” and “Facebook” might as well be in a foreign language.
See N.J. gymnasts soar, twist and flip at Star Struck Invitational
Hundreds of young gymnasts flipped, twisted and tumbled during the 26th annual Star Struck Invitational in Atlantic City this past weekend. Gymnasts of all levels competed on the uneven bars, balance beam, vault and floor exercises. The weekend-long event, hosted by Star Bound Gymnastics Academy in Deerfield Township, was held...
The new Terminal A at Newark Liberty Airport is a mess. Pack your patience, Jersey travelers | Politi
As the Uber driver made an unexpected hard right after pulling into the Newark Airport complex, I found myself experiencing emotions uncommon to most travel experiences at this place. There was curiosity. There was anticipation. There was — dare I say it? — excitement. On my way to cover the...
N.J. pets in need: Jan. 16, 2023
A Canines for Recovery Meeting will be held on Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Community Hub in Bernardsville. Folks are welcome to bring their pups to this recovery support meeting, which “celebrates the therapeutic value dogs have in our lives.” No dog? No problem ... all are welcome!
N.J. weather: Mixed signals for snow fans, with warm air and cold air in long-range forecasts
There’s some good news and some bad news for New Jersey snow fans who are hoping our low-snow winter trend makes a big reversal. First, the bad news: Long-range forecasters from the national Climate Prediction Center say there’s a high probability that the New Jersey region — and most of the eastern U.S. — will have warmer than normal temperatures during the last two weeks of January, and possibly into early February.
Drunk driver pleads guilty in crash that killed mother of 2, officials say
A drunk driver has entered a guilty plea in a crash that killed a mother of two last year, Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart said. Attila Princz, 42, of Sparta, pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree death by auto and driving while intoxicated in the wreck that killed 41-year-old Sparta resident Erin Moore on January 30, 2022, prosecutors said.
Pregnant woman, man in vehicle injured in shooting at Route 1 intersection, cops say
A man and a pregnant woman were injured Saturday when someone shot at their car and another vehicle at an intersection on Route 1 in Woodbridge, authorities said. The shooting took place at about 5:40 p.m. in the area of South Inman Avenue, but the pair was found in their car about three miles away in the parking lot of the Home Depot in Linden, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Girls wrestling notebook: Top teams in the state heading for Kingsway Duals Saturday
While there have been more and more competitive tri and quad meets for girls wrestling over the past year, there has probably never been one as competitive at so high a level as last Saturday’s quad at Lakewood that included the top three ranked teams in the NJ.com Top 10 as well as then No. 9 Perth Amboy.
Times boys hoops notes, Week 4: Irish, Hornets, chase CVC foes Trenton and Ewing
Another week has passed on the Times area boys basketball scene, and we still have the two unbeaten teams left Mercer County and the Colonial Valley Conference. While one of the teams–NJ.com No. 17 (and rising quickly) Trenton–looks like it might not lose all year, the other–Ewing–has been in two weeks worth of scraps in and out of the CVC. Will both teams still be undefeated on January 31? That contest is shaping up to be the biggest CVC contest in years, whether or not the two teams have losses or not, and could be a preview of the 2023 Mercer County Tournament final.
Wrestlers of the Week for Week 5: Stars through the first wave of county tournaments
It’s now mid-January and the N.J. wrestling season is only getting more intense. Whether it’s loaded weight classes in a county tournament, action-packed duals between two of the state’s best or impressive individual upsets, grapplers in all 14 conferences are stepping up and delivering.
Point Pleasant Beach over West Windsor-Plainsboro South - Girls basketball recap
Lauryn Case knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and led all scorers with 13 points in Point Pleasant Beach’s 42-24 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro South in Trenton. Jada Clayton and Erin Frauenheim each added 11 points for Point Pleasant Beach, which raised its record to 10-2. Katherine Hsiao scored...
Times girls hoops notes, Week 4: last of the area unbeaten teams falls
While there are still area boys basketball teams unbeaten (for the moment), Ewing–which entered Saturday’s state top 10 clash with St. Rose at 13-0–lost its first contest of the season. The Blue Devils now have some Colonial Valley Conference company in the one-loss category. Allentown is still...
Ex-Jets coach, Eagles consultant among Patriots’ offensive coordinator candidates
The New England Patriots are looking for an offensive coordinator. Problem is, they should’ve hired someone a year ago after watching Josh McDaniels bolt for the Las Vegas Raiders. But head coach Bill Belichick, in his infinite wisdom, decided to head into the 2022 season with defensive-minded Matt Patricia...
Girls basketball: Highland Park outlasts Iselin Kennedy
Vanessa Kohler tallied 13 points to help Highland Park outlast Iselin Kennedy 39-33 in Iselin. Anasia Kambitsis chipped in with 10 points for Highland Park (6-6), which won its second straight game after four consecutive defeats. Paula Antunes led Iselin Kennedy (3-10) with 16 points, nine rebounds and three steals...
Boys Basketball: Check out these can’t-miss games for Jan. 16-22
The New Jersey high school boys basketball season is getting closer to the midway point of the regular season. There have already been a number of big games, with plenty more on the schedule over the next few weeks. Scroll down to see some of the can’t-miss games for Jan....
Girls basketball: Sparta upends No. 8 Immaculate Heart (PHOTOS)
Ally Sweeney recorded 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists to help Sparta hold off Immaculate Heart, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, by a score of 52-49 at the Zack Latteri Foundation benefit at Pascack Valley High School in Hillsdale. Bailey Chapman tallied 15 points while Molly Chapman...
NJ.com
NJ
236K+
Followers
140K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0