The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has announced that its new 30-artist exhibition, The Art of Texas State Parks, will travel around the state in 2023 and 2024. The show debuted on January 7 at the Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin, where it will remain until April 30. Subsequently it can be seen at the Houston Museum of Natural Science from May 26 through October 1, and at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum in Canyon from October 27 until February 18 of next year. In 2024 the exhibit will also travel to College Station, Albany, and Tyler.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO