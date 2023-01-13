ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

CBS Philly

Teenage suspect arrested in deadly Camden shooting of 14-year-old Dai'meon Allen

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A teenage boy was arrested in connection with the shooting death of 14-year-old Dai'meon Allen, Camden County officials announced on Tuesday. The suspect, also 14-year-old, was charged with first-degree murder. The teenage suspect, who's from Camden, has a pending court hearing and he is currently held at Camden County Juvenile Detention Center.Allen was at a birthday party on Dec. 3 at the Elks Lodge on Mount Ephraim Avenue in Camden when shots were fired. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital by EMS with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead later that night.Allen, who was from Lindenwood, was the life of the party and was beloved by his large family.If you have information for the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, you're encouraged to contact Prosecutor Detective Matthew Kreidler at 856-930-5355 and Camden County Police Detective Maria Bagby at 609-519-6947. You can also submit tips anonymously online.
CAMDEN, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Police arrest man for threatening person with a gun in Morris County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegeldy threatened another person with a handgun in Hanover Township, according to Police. On Jan. 2, an officer responded to the Red Carpet Inn for a report of a man banging on a door threatening another tenant with a handgun, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Driver indicted in crash that killed 34-year-old crossing N.J. street

A grand jury has indicted a Cumberland County motorist on charges he left the scene of a fatal collision with a pedestrian and was unlicensed at the time of the crash. Steven Clark, 66, was allegedly at the wheel of a minivan traveling on North Pearl Street in Bridgeton around 8:40 p.m. on Oct. 17 when prosecutors say the vehicle struck Leonardo Sanchez-Salas as he crossed the street.
BRIDGETON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man found shot to death in his apartment, officials say

A 29-year-old Trenton man was found shot to death in his apartment Monday afternoon, authorities said. Donnell Williams had a gunshot wound when police arrived at the apartment on the 100 block of South Overbrook Avenue just after 4 p.m., the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. He was...
TRENTON, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Westville Police Searching For Rita Ramminger

The Westville Police Dept. is requesting the public’s assistance with information concerning the whereabouts of Rita Ramminger of Mullica Twp. Ramminger is wanted by the authorities in connection with an alleged Theft of a 2005 Dodge Dakota and Assault by Auto. The incident took place on January 17, 2023...
WESTVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

CAUGHT: Theft Suspects Apprehended In Atlantic County: NJSP

A pair of theft suspects has been apprehended in Atlantic County, authorities said. New Jersey State Police thanked the public for the dozens of tips in the case. The suspects were wanted by the NJSP Troop ‘A’ Buena Vista Station in connection with a theft of three Browning Trail Cameras from the Tractor Supply Store in Buena Vista Township.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Atlantic City Man Shot Through Victim's Door: Prosecutor

A 39-year-old Atlantic City man has admitted to shooting a victim through his door, authorities said. Leslie Washington pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and weapons offenses on Thursday, Jan. 12, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Washington's charges stemmed from a shooting that took place in Atlantic City on...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Hearing moved for teens charged in death of 15-year-old Sean Toomey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A preliminary hearing for two teens accused of killing another teenager outside of his Wissinoming home has been postponed until Thursday.Daniel Gardee and Saahir Teagle, both now 18 years old, are facing charges in the March 2022 murder of 15-year-old Sean Toomey.Toomey was carrying a case of bottled water from his dad's car when he was fatally shot on Mulberry Street.The motive behind the shooting is still unclear.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Kirkwood Highway Raid Near Elsmere Nets 22 Arrests

Delaware State Police have arrested 22 suspects involved in marijuana sales from a residence in the Wilmington area. Officials said the Delaware State Police New Castle County Governor’s Task Force and Northern Drug Unit have concluded a six-month investigation into illegal “Pop-Up” marijuana sale events occurring throughout New Castle County. On January 12, 2023, detectives, with the assistance of the Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team, FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, and Probation and Parole, executed a search warrant in the 2200 block of Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington. During the execution of the search warrant, 22 defendants were located within the establishment and taken into custody without incident. Also located during the execution of the search warrant was approximately 86.1 pounds of marijuana, edibles, and THC related items, 1.6 pounds of Psilocybin Mushrooms, 60 Oxycodone and Alprazolam prescription pills, $9,200 in suspected drug proceeds, 3 firearms one of which was reported stolen out of Pennsylvania State Police, and 1 bullet proof vest according to police.
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarevalleynews.com

Man Shot and Killed Inside Frankford Car Repair Shop

UPDATE 10:00 AM POLICE REPORTING THAT AN ARREST HAS BEEN MADE. A 56 year old male was shot and killed inside an auto body shop on the 4300 block of Josephine Street today at 8:21 AM. He was shot multiple times in the chest and one time in the buttocks, according to police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Pa. takeout restaurant: reports

Two people were killed and a third was seriously injured when gunfire broke out at a Chinese takeout restaurant in Philadelphia on Tuesday, according to reports from WPVI and NBC10 Philadelphia. At least 16 shorts were fired around 11:30 p.m. at the Shangri-La restaurant located along the 5400 block of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
