Man indicted in shooting death of N.J. driver who crashed into house
A grand jury has indicted a Cumberland County man accused of shooting another man in a vehicle he was allegedly following. Miguel A. Barea, 26, is accused of shooting George Gonzalez, 27, of Vineland as the victim drove shortly before midnight on July 30. The victim’s girlfriend told investigators she...
Teenage suspect arrested in deadly Camden shooting of 14-year-old Dai'meon Allen
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A teenage boy was arrested in connection with the shooting death of 14-year-old Dai'meon Allen, Camden County officials announced on Tuesday. The suspect, also 14-year-old, was charged with first-degree murder. The teenage suspect, who's from Camden, has a pending court hearing and he is currently held at Camden County Juvenile Detention Center.Allen was at a birthday party on Dec. 3 at the Elks Lodge on Mount Ephraim Avenue in Camden when shots were fired. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital by EMS with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead later that night.Allen, who was from Lindenwood, was the life of the party and was beloved by his large family.If you have information for the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, you're encouraged to contact Prosecutor Detective Matthew Kreidler at 856-930-5355 and Camden County Police Detective Maria Bagby at 609-519-6947. You can also submit tips anonymously online.
wrnjradio.com
Police arrest man for threatening person with a gun in Morris County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegeldy threatened another person with a handgun in Hanover Township, according to Police. On Jan. 2, an officer responded to the Red Carpet Inn for a report of a man banging on a door threatening another tenant with a handgun, police said.
Driver indicted in crash that killed 34-year-old crossing N.J. street
A grand jury has indicted a Cumberland County motorist on charges he left the scene of a fatal collision with a pedestrian and was unlicensed at the time of the crash. Steven Clark, 66, was allegedly at the wheel of a minivan traveling on North Pearl Street in Bridgeton around 8:40 p.m. on Oct. 17 when prosecutors say the vehicle struck Leonardo Sanchez-Salas as he crossed the street.
N.J. man found shot to death in his apartment, officials say
A 29-year-old Trenton man was found shot to death in his apartment Monday afternoon, authorities said. Donnell Williams had a gunshot wound when police arrived at the apartment on the 100 block of South Overbrook Avenue just after 4 p.m., the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. He was...
southjerseyobserver.com
Westville Police Searching For Rita Ramminger
The Westville Police Dept. is requesting the public’s assistance with information concerning the whereabouts of Rita Ramminger of Mullica Twp. Ramminger is wanted by the authorities in connection with an alleged Theft of a 2005 Dodge Dakota and Assault by Auto. The incident took place on January 17, 2023...
South Jersey Fugitive Indicted In Fatal Shooting: Prosecutor
A 38-year-old man from Mays Landing has been indicted in connection with a fatal shooting in Egg Harbor Township last summer, authorities said. Isaiah Toulson, who remains a fugitive, was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and weapons offenses, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. On Aug. 19,...
CAUGHT: Theft Suspects Apprehended In Atlantic County: NJSP
A pair of theft suspects has been apprehended in Atlantic County, authorities said. New Jersey State Police thanked the public for the dozens of tips in the case. The suspects were wanted by the NJSP Troop ‘A’ Buena Vista Station in connection with a theft of three Browning Trail Cameras from the Tractor Supply Store in Buena Vista Township.
Atlantic City Man Shot Through Victim's Door: Prosecutor
A 39-year-old Atlantic City man has admitted to shooting a victim through his door, authorities said. Leslie Washington pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and weapons offenses on Thursday, Jan. 12, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Washington's charges stemmed from a shooting that took place in Atlantic City on...
Evesham, NJ, Police: Son Beat His 75-year-old Mother With a Landscaping Rock
Authorities in Burlington County say a 43-year-old man is facing charges after he beat his mother with a landscaping rock, critically injuring her. The incident happened Monday at a home on Woodlake Drive in Marlton. At the scene, officers with the Evesham Township Police Department located an unconscious 75-year-old woman...
Hearing moved for teens charged in death of 15-year-old Sean Toomey
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A preliminary hearing for two teens accused of killing another teenager outside of his Wissinoming home has been postponed until Thursday.Daniel Gardee and Saahir Teagle, both now 18 years old, are facing charges in the March 2022 murder of 15-year-old Sean Toomey.Toomey was carrying a case of bottled water from his dad's car when he was fatally shot on Mulberry Street.The motive behind the shooting is still unclear.
NJ man accused of beating 75-year-old mother over the head
A 75-year-old Marlton, New Jersey woman is in critical but stable condition after her son allegedly beat her on the head with a rock. Lawrence Kim, 43, is now in custody after the attack.
N.J. man beat 75-year-old relative with landscaping rock, cops say
A New Jersey man beat a 75-year-old relative with a landscaping rock in Evesham on Monday, authorities said. The woman was brought to an area hospital after being attacked at a condominium on Woodlake Drive in the Marlton section of the township, Evesham police said Tuesday. She is in critical but stable condition.
firststateupdate.com
Kirkwood Highway Raid Near Elsmere Nets 22 Arrests
Delaware State Police have arrested 22 suspects involved in marijuana sales from a residence in the Wilmington area. Officials said the Delaware State Police New Castle County Governor’s Task Force and Northern Drug Unit have concluded a six-month investigation into illegal “Pop-Up” marijuana sale events occurring throughout New Castle County. On January 12, 2023, detectives, with the assistance of the Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team, FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, and Probation and Parole, executed a search warrant in the 2200 block of Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington. During the execution of the search warrant, 22 defendants were located within the establishment and taken into custody without incident. Also located during the execution of the search warrant was approximately 86.1 pounds of marijuana, edibles, and THC related items, 1.6 pounds of Psilocybin Mushrooms, 60 Oxycodone and Alprazolam prescription pills, $9,200 in suspected drug proceeds, 3 firearms one of which was reported stolen out of Pennsylvania State Police, and 1 bullet proof vest according to police.
delawarevalleynews.com
Man Shot and Killed Inside Frankford Car Repair Shop
UPDATE 10:00 AM POLICE REPORTING THAT AN ARREST HAS BEEN MADE. A 56 year old male was shot and killed inside an auto body shop on the 4300 block of Josephine Street today at 8:21 AM. He was shot multiple times in the chest and one time in the buttocks, according to police.
PennLive.com
2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Pa. takeout restaurant: reports
Two people were killed and a third was seriously injured when gunfire broke out at a Chinese takeout restaurant in Philadelphia on Tuesday, according to reports from WPVI and NBC10 Philadelphia. At least 16 shorts were fired around 11:30 p.m. at the Shangri-La restaurant located along the 5400 block of...
Nearly 2 dozen arrested in Wilmington, Delaware drug bust
Twenty-two suspects are now in custody after a major drug bust in Delaware.
Police: Man Wanted, Officer Pinned in Car Door During Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Shoplifting
Authorities in Egg Harbor Township say a suspect, who has been charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, is on the run following a shoplifting incident over the weekend. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department says their officers responded to CVS on Tilton Road Sunday for a report...
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Looking for Man Carrying Big Screen TV
Police in Egg Harbor Township are looking to identify a man who appears to me carrying a box with a big screen TV in a local retail store. Police aren't saying why they want to talk to the man, only that it's in reference to an ongoing investigation. In addition...
NBC Philadelphia
Boy, 16, Arrested, Charged After Gunshot in Delaware High School Restroom
A teenager is now charged after a shot was fired inside a New Castle County, Delaware, high school last week. On Monday, Delaware State Police said that a 16-year-old was charged in relation to last Wednesday's gunfire inside a restroom at William Penn High School in New Castle. A school...
