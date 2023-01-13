ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flemington, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Hanover Park over St. Elizabeth - Girls basketball recap

Alyssa Alfano scored a season-high 21 points, just three off her career-high, and Hanover Park held on for a 51-48 win over St. Elizabeth in Morristown. Alfano had seven field goals and made 7-of-9 attempts from the foul line. She helped the visitors take command with a 22-15 run in the third quarter to build a seven-point lead, and they withstood a late comeback bid by St. Elizabeth.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: Highland Park outlasts Iselin Kennedy

Vanessa Kohler tallied 13 points to help Highland Park outlast Iselin Kennedy 39-33 in Iselin. Anasia Kambitsis chipped in with 10 points for Highland Park (6-6), which won its second straight game after four consecutive defeats. Paula Antunes led Iselin Kennedy (3-10) with 16 points, nine rebounds and three steals...
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Ice Hockey: Results and links for Mon., Jan. 16

No. 5 Princeton Day at No. 7 Gloucester Catholic, 3:30. Northern Highlands 11, Paramus Catholic 0 - Box Score. Christian Brothers 6, LaSalle Academy (RI) 1 - Box Score. Christian Brothers 6, LaSalle Academy (RI) 1 - Box Score. Delbarton 7, Fairfield Prep (CT) 2 - Box Score.
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Chatham boys, girls sweep second consecutive Morris County Tournament

Chatham has been one of the top fencing programs in the state and continues to prove that it is the class of Morris County. The Cougars took home both boys and girls overall team titles for the second consecutive year at the Morris County Tournament on Saturday at Randolph High School in Randolph. This also marks the fourth consecutive title for the boys’ team for Chatham.
CHATHAM, NJ
NJ.com

No. 11 St. Rose defeats Patrick School - Boys basketball recap

Jayden Hodge led the way for St. Rose, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 53-49 victory over Patrick School in Belmar. With the win, St. Rose improved to 13-0. It was a back-and-forth game as Patrick School (8-10) took a 15-14 lead at the end of the first quarter before St. Rose led by one point at halftime. Patrick School went back ahead 42-39 in the third before St. Rose came up big down the stretch and outscored it 14-7 in the fourth.
BELMAR, NJ
NJ.com

Boys baskeball: St. John Vianney downs Pioneer Academy

Aiden Ur finished with 15 points to help lead St. John Vianney to a 74-50 win over Pioneer Academy in Holmdel. Connor Howard and Alex Jurado chipped in with seven points while Emanuel Domingo and Deon Jackson also had seven points apiece for St. John Vianney (6-8). Pioneer Academy fell...
HOLMDEL, NJ
NJ.com

Dunellen over Calvary Christian - Girls basketball recap

Jahzara McLaughlin led Dunellen with 16 points and nine rebounds during its 32-21 victory over Calvary Christian at Faber School in Dunellen. Alexa Castro added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Dunellen (8-2). After being tied at the end of the first and second quarter, Dunellen used defense to all away in the second half.
DUNELLEN, NJ
NJ.com

Times boys hoops notes, Week 4: Irish, Hornets, chase CVC foes Trenton and Ewing

Another week has passed on the Times area boys basketball scene, and we still have the two unbeaten teams left Mercer County and the Colonial Valley Conference. While one of the teams–NJ.com No. 17 (and rising quickly) Trenton–looks like it might not lose all year, the other–Ewing–has been in two weeks worth of scraps in and out of the CVC. Will both teams still be undefeated on January 31? That contest is shaping up to be the biggest CVC contest in years, whether or not the two teams have losses or not, and could be a preview of the 2023 Mercer County Tournament final.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Metuchen over Dunellen - Boys basketball recap

Max Cohn scored a game-high 16 points as Metuchen defeated Dunellen 48-30 in Dunellen. Dunellen (2-9) led after the first quarter but Metuchen (6-6) won the next two quarters bu a combined score of 33-11. Ryan Hutchins and Jordan Diaz scored eight points each for Dunellen, who got within 12...
DUNELLEN, NJ
NJ.com

Newark Vocational over Weequahic - Boys basketball recap

Jordan Love scored 24 points to help Newark Vocational come back in the second half and secure a 67-56 win over Weequahic in Newark. Adonis Akande logged a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Weequahic (4-7) built a five-point lead heading into halftime but Newark Vocational (8-2) was up for the challenge.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Courageous Caldwell extends winning streak, sets up showdown with rival West Essex

Things are already cramped at the top of the Super Essex Conference American Division. Caldwell has the chance to make in downright uncomfortable. Caldwell has been on a tear since suffering it lone loss, 56-11, to Seton Hall Prep on Jan. 6. Saturday, Caldwell ran undefeated streak to seven with two, narrow, yet satisfying victories over host Morris Hills (33-30) and Roxbury (39-37) in Rockaway.
CALDWELL, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
236K+
Followers
140K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy