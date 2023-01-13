Read full article on original website
Bowling: Passaic Tech boys and girls earn matching titles at Passaic County Tournament
The Passaic Tech bowling squads put on a pair of dominant showings on Friday, with the boys and girls teams each taking the respective top spot at the Passaic County Tournament at Parkway Lanes in Elmwood Park. John Candelaria led the way for the boys, recording a 720 series highlighted...
GMC girls wrestling tournament: St. Thomas Aquinas wins 4 individual titles to repeat
St. Thomas Aquinas placed five girls in the finals, crowned four individual champions and placed three more girls in third to repeat as the Greater Middlesex Conference champions at the GMC Tournament in Edison on Monday. The Trojans barely snuck by Perth Amboy last season, and even though Perth Amboy...
Girls wrestling notebook: Top teams in the state heading for Kingsway Duals Saturday
While there have been more and more competitive tri and quad meets for girls wrestling over the past year, there has probably never been one as competitive at so high a level as last Saturday’s quad at Lakewood that included the top three ranked teams in the NJ.com Top 10 as well as then No. 9 Perth Amboy.
Hanover Park over St. Elizabeth - Girls basketball recap
Alyssa Alfano scored a season-high 21 points, just three off her career-high, and Hanover Park held on for a 51-48 win over St. Elizabeth in Morristown. Alfano had seven field goals and made 7-of-9 attempts from the foul line. She helped the visitors take command with a 22-15 run in the third quarter to build a seven-point lead, and they withstood a late comeback bid by St. Elizabeth.
Times girls hoops notes, Week 4: last of the area unbeaten teams falls
While there are still area boys basketball teams unbeaten (for the moment), Ewing–which entered Saturday’s state top 10 clash with St. Rose at 13-0–lost its first contest of the season. The Blue Devils now have some Colonial Valley Conference company in the one-loss category. Allentown is still...
Girls basketball: Highland Park outlasts Iselin Kennedy
Vanessa Kohler tallied 13 points to help Highland Park outlast Iselin Kennedy 39-33 in Iselin. Anasia Kambitsis chipped in with 10 points for Highland Park (6-6), which won its second straight game after four consecutive defeats. Paula Antunes led Iselin Kennedy (3-10) with 16 points, nine rebounds and three steals...
Boys basketball: Teaneck, Paterson Kennedy win - Freedom Fighters Hoops Challenge
Tyler Tejada tallied 29 points, 11 rebounds and four assists while Keith McKnight had 23 points, four rebounds and three assists as Teaneck pulled away from Columbia 80-76 at the Freedom Fighters Hoops Challenge in Paterson. Ty Carnegie tallied nine points while Jarrell Harmitt had eight points, eight rebounds and...
Ice Hockey: Results and links for Mon., Jan. 16
No. 5 Princeton Day at No. 7 Gloucester Catholic, 3:30. Northern Highlands 11, Paramus Catholic 0 - Box Score. Christian Brothers 6, LaSalle Academy (RI) 1 - Box Score. Christian Brothers 6, LaSalle Academy (RI) 1 - Box Score. Delbarton 7, Fairfield Prep (CT) 2 - Box Score.
Bowling: Robertson and Masi of Jackson Memorial take top spots at South Jersey Singles Classic
The Jackson Memorial bowling teams were well-represented in Lakewood on Monday night, with a pair of Jaguars taking home the respective boys and girls trophies at the South Jersey Singles Classic at Finnigan’s Lanes. Gianni Masi cruised to a championship on the girls side, taking the top seed with...
Chatham boys, girls sweep second consecutive Morris County Tournament
Chatham has been one of the top fencing programs in the state and continues to prove that it is the class of Morris County. The Cougars took home both boys and girls overall team titles for the second consecutive year at the Morris County Tournament on Saturday at Randolph High School in Randolph. This also marks the fourth consecutive title for the boys’ team for Chatham.
Hasbrouck Heights over Passaic Charter - Boys basketball recap
Josh Rodriguez led the way with 25 points as Hasbrouck Heights got off to a quick start during it 52-42 victory over Passaic Charter in Hasbrouck Heights. Hasbrouck Heights (10-3) built a nine-point lead going into halftime and was able to remain consistent. Caden DeRosa added 10 points in the win.
Point Pleasant Beach over West Windsor-Plainsboro South - Girls basketball recap
Lauryn Case knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and led all scorers with 13 points in Point Pleasant Beach’s 42-24 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro South in Trenton. Jada Clayton and Erin Frauenheim each added 11 points for Point Pleasant Beach, which raised its record to 10-2. Katherine Hsiao scored...
No. 11 St. Rose defeats Patrick School - Boys basketball recap
Jayden Hodge led the way for St. Rose, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 53-49 victory over Patrick School in Belmar. With the win, St. Rose improved to 13-0. It was a back-and-forth game as Patrick School (8-10) took a 15-14 lead at the end of the first quarter before St. Rose led by one point at halftime. Patrick School went back ahead 42-39 in the third before St. Rose came up big down the stretch and outscored it 14-7 in the fourth.
Girls basketball: Passaic Charter, Newark Central win - MLK College Showcase
Na’Tori Postell finished with 25 points to help lead Passaic Charter to a 50-45 win over Hillside at the Martin Luther King College Showcase at Montclair State University. Asoni Henderson tallied 10 points for Passaic Charter (7-4), which has won five of its last six games. Precious Onyeagocha led...
Boys baskeball: St. John Vianney downs Pioneer Academy
Aiden Ur finished with 15 points to help lead St. John Vianney to a 74-50 win over Pioneer Academy in Holmdel. Connor Howard and Alex Jurado chipped in with seven points while Emanuel Domingo and Deon Jackson also had seven points apiece for St. John Vianney (6-8). Pioneer Academy fell...
Dunellen over Calvary Christian - Girls basketball recap
Jahzara McLaughlin led Dunellen with 16 points and nine rebounds during its 32-21 victory over Calvary Christian at Faber School in Dunellen. Alexa Castro added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Dunellen (8-2). After being tied at the end of the first and second quarter, Dunellen used defense to all away in the second half.
Times boys hoops notes, Week 4: Irish, Hornets, chase CVC foes Trenton and Ewing
Another week has passed on the Times area boys basketball scene, and we still have the two unbeaten teams left Mercer County and the Colonial Valley Conference. While one of the teams–NJ.com No. 17 (and rising quickly) Trenton–looks like it might not lose all year, the other–Ewing–has been in two weeks worth of scraps in and out of the CVC. Will both teams still be undefeated on January 31? That contest is shaping up to be the biggest CVC contest in years, whether or not the two teams have losses or not, and could be a preview of the 2023 Mercer County Tournament final.
Metuchen over Dunellen - Boys basketball recap
Max Cohn scored a game-high 16 points as Metuchen defeated Dunellen 48-30 in Dunellen. Dunellen (2-9) led after the first quarter but Metuchen (6-6) won the next two quarters bu a combined score of 33-11. Ryan Hutchins and Jordan Diaz scored eight points each for Dunellen, who got within 12...
Newark Vocational over Weequahic - Boys basketball recap
Jordan Love scored 24 points to help Newark Vocational come back in the second half and secure a 67-56 win over Weequahic in Newark. Adonis Akande logged a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Weequahic (4-7) built a five-point lead heading into halftime but Newark Vocational (8-2) was up for the challenge.
Courageous Caldwell extends winning streak, sets up showdown with rival West Essex
Things are already cramped at the top of the Super Essex Conference American Division. Caldwell has the chance to make in downright uncomfortable. Caldwell has been on a tear since suffering it lone loss, 56-11, to Seton Hall Prep on Jan. 6. Saturday, Caldwell ran undefeated streak to seven with two, narrow, yet satisfying victories over host Morris Hills (33-30) and Roxbury (39-37) in Rockaway.
