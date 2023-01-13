ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Kelly E.

Dog's life saved by generous Denver residents

Thanks to donations from Denver residents, a dog who was stabbed by its owner has been saved and adopted out to a new loving home. The life-saving surgery was done by the vet team at Foothills Animal Shelter and cost around $3,000.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

City opens warming shelters

All rec centers across Denver will be open for those who need a place to warm up during this snowstorm. All rec centers across Denver will be open for those who need a place to warm up during this snowstorm. Sledding at Ruby Hill in Denver. The kids are home...
DENVER, CO
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two stolen show pigs found

The case of the missing pigs has been solved. Miles Lee, his brother Chance and their family were in Denver to compete in the Junor Market Swine Division at the National Western Stock Show, KMGH reported. But before they were able to show off the pigs they had raised, the...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Family who lost home in fire was looking for fresh start

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Hundreds evacuated as the Sunshine Wildland fire burned just north of Boulder last month. The fire started at a home on Sunshine Canyon Drive and then spread, quickly. The house was a total loss. Lisa Larn remembered it well. "I’ve never seen anything like it....
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

Local Extreme Skier Creates Iconic Documentary ‘Mission Mount Mangart’

Colorado is a winter wonderland today, and one of our guests this morning is no stranger to the snow! Local extreme skier, and Denver native, Chris Anthony, caught up with GDC Hosts Chris Tomer and Spencer Thomas, regarding his new documentary, ‘Mission Mount Mangart’. The award winning film is about the legendary Colorado 10th Mountain Division of WWI.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

I-25 back open at Castle Pines after crash

Dan Daru is next to Interstate 25 near Castle Pines where cars are moving following a crash but roads remain snow packed. Dan Daru is next to Interstate 25 near Castle Pines where cars are moving following a crash but roads remain snow packed. Meteorologist Travis Michels forecasts outside in...
CASTLE PINES, CO
KDVR.com

Burst pipe floods popular Lyons floral shop

Evan Kruegel is speaking with the owner of a floral shop in Lyons that suffered a flood during a winter storm. Evan Kruegel is speaking with the owner of a floral shop in Lyons that suffered a flood during a winter storm. Sledding at Ruby Hill in Denver. The kids...
LYONS, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Quilt exhibit is sew spectacular

“Wild!” is the title of a beautiful new exhibit at Curtis Center for the Arts in Greenwood Village. Studio Art Quilt Associates of Colorado, Wyoming, Utah put out a call to its members for entries in a traveling exhibit that opened last June in Brigham City, Utah and is at Curtis until Feb. 25, when it will continue its journey to Gunnison, Grand Junction and Golden (October 2024).
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
KDVR.com

Slow down as snow continues to fall

Lisa D'Souza is headed east on Interstate 70 where she is taking things slow. Roads are snow packed and icy. Lisa D'Souza is headed east on Interstate 70 where she is taking things slow. Roads are snow packed and icy. 11 a.m. snow update: Snow will continue for the next...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy