The Old Mutt Hut Provides a Loving Home to Abandoned Senior Dogs
(Colorado Springs, CO) A dog makes life better. They are good therapists, reliable workout buddies, and fierce security guards all rolled up into one loyal and loving companion.
Dog's life saved by generous Denver residents
Thanks to donations from Denver residents, a dog who was stabbed by its owner has been saved and adopted out to a new loving home. The life-saving surgery was done by the vet team at Foothills Animal Shelter and cost around $3,000.
Bobcat Sighted in Denver. Can you keep your pet safe?
Winter often brings bobcats closer to urban areas, and lets us get a glimpse at these beautiful creatures. Sophia Prado-Irwin, PhD. shared her Bobcat sighting on Twitter yesterday.
Family offering $10,000 for return of 2 missing dogs
A family in Longmont isn't giving up hope after their two Boston terriers went missing on Nov. 27 last year.
City opens warming shelters
All rec centers across Denver will be open for those who need a place to warm up during this snowstorm. All rec centers across Denver will be open for those who need a place to warm up during this snowstorm. Sledding at Ruby Hill in Denver. The kids are home...
Man found dead in Lone Tree home, shelter-in-place lifted
Police have issued a shelter-in-place for a Lone Tree neighborhood due to shots fired.
Two stolen show pigs found
The case of the missing pigs has been solved. Miles Lee, his brother Chance and their family were in Denver to compete in the Junor Market Swine Division at the National Western Stock Show, KMGH reported. But before they were able to show off the pigs they had raised, the...
Family who lost home in fire was looking for fresh start
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Hundreds evacuated as the Sunshine Wildland fire burned just north of Boulder last month. The fire started at a home on Sunshine Canyon Drive and then spread, quickly. The house was a total loss. Lisa Larn remembered it well. "I’ve never seen anything like it....
Local Extreme Skier Creates Iconic Documentary ‘Mission Mount Mangart’
Colorado is a winter wonderland today, and one of our guests this morning is no stranger to the snow! Local extreme skier, and Denver native, Chris Anthony, caught up with GDC Hosts Chris Tomer and Spencer Thomas, regarding his new documentary, ‘Mission Mount Mangart’. The award winning film is about the legendary Colorado 10th Mountain Division of WWI.
Driver crashes truck into Lakewood home
A truck ended up in a Lakewood resident's living room early morning Wednesday but the misplacement of the vehicle wasn't due to weather.
I-25 back open at Castle Pines after crash
Dan Daru is next to Interstate 25 near Castle Pines where cars are moving following a crash but roads remain snow packed. Dan Daru is next to Interstate 25 near Castle Pines where cars are moving following a crash but roads remain snow packed. Meteorologist Travis Michels forecasts outside in...
What is the dog flu? Denver veterinarian explains
Some cities across the United States have started to see an uptick in canine influenza, which is the flu but for dogs, and the symptoms can be similar to humans.
Burst pipe floods popular Lyons floral shop
Evan Kruegel is speaking with the owner of a floral shop in Lyons that suffered a flood during a winter storm. Evan Kruegel is speaking with the owner of a floral shop in Lyons that suffered a flood during a winter storm. Sledding at Ruby Hill in Denver. The kids...
Quilt exhibit is sew spectacular
“Wild!” is the title of a beautiful new exhibit at Curtis Center for the Arts in Greenwood Village. Studio Art Quilt Associates of Colorado, Wyoming, Utah put out a call to its members for entries in a traveling exhibit that opened last June in Brigham City, Utah and is at Curtis until Feb. 25, when it will continue its journey to Gunnison, Grand Junction and Golden (October 2024).
Hundreds of exotic predators roam Colorado plains at world's largest wild animal sanctuary
Did you know that hundreds of exotic predators call northeastern Colorado home?. The Wild Animal Sanctuary, which operates three locations in Colorado (in Springfield, Craig, and Keenesburg) and one in Texas, provides a home to over 650 rescued animals, including lions, tigers, bears, wolves, leopards, and other large carnivores. The...
Pigs found after being stolen from family in town for stock show
A family in town for the National Western Stock Show had their truck, trailer and show pigs stolen over the weekend.
16-year-old takes barrel racing by storm
Jackson now has thirteen years of experience under her belt. It was just a matter of time for her to rodeo.
Slow down as snow continues to fall
Lisa D'Souza is headed east on Interstate 70 where she is taking things slow. Roads are snow packed and icy. Lisa D'Souza is headed east on Interstate 70 where she is taking things slow. Roads are snow packed and icy. 11 a.m. snow update: Snow will continue for the next...
Snowfall totals: Here’s how much snow fell in your city Tuesday and Wednesday
A winter storm brought a fresh blanket of snow to Colorado on Tuesday into Wednesday.
From avian flu to zoning permits, here’s what you need to know about raising backyard chickens
While the cost of eggs skyrockets due to inflation, as well as the avian flu, some Coloradans are considering skipping the grocery store and setting up their own egg farms in their backyards. Raising backyard chickens is already a popular hobby across Colorado. A Facebook group for backyard chicken owners...
