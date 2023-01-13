Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
Google Discover gets three-column UI ahead of Pixel Tablet launch
The Google Discover app now has a three-column UI that allows watching more content on a single page. The update is now available for download. Since I/O 2022, Google has started to update and optimize its apps for larger screens. This has reinforced the speculations that the company may be laying the ground for unveiling the Pixel Tablet, a highly anticipated product from the Pixel family. Other Android tablets like Samsung Tab S8 are also getting the optimizations.
Android Headlines
How to activate Bluetooth on your Stadia controller
The time is nigh, Stadia fans, we’ve reached the eve of the Stadia service shutting down and after tomorrow it’s gone for good, but now you can activate Bluetooth mode on the controller so it’s still usable wirelessly. When Google launched Stadia all the way back in...
Android Headlines
Apple's next MacBook Pro refresh will use 3nm chips
While Apple announced the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pros today, that’s not stopping the rumor mill from churning about the 2024 models. According to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro’s will use the M3 Pro and M3 Max chipsets, based on TSMC’s 3nm process.
Android Headlines
Asus releases Android 13 to the Zenfone 8 and Flip
Android 13 was released a couple of months ago, and it’s making its way over to more non-Pixel devices. Soon after releasing the update to the Zenfone 9 phones, Asus is trickling the software down to the older generation of phones. The company just launched Android 13 for the Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip.
Android Headlines
The Google Clock app now lets you record your own alarms
Alarm clocks have been a part of mobile phones for decades, so there’s not much more that companies can do to improve them. However, Google issued an update to its Clock app that makes it a bit more fun. Thanks to a new update (via XDA Developers), the Google Clock app will let you record your own alarms.
Android Headlines
Latest rumor states the obvious: Apple bringing microLED to Mac & iPhone
Last week, we heard a rumor that Apple would be bringing microLED to the Apple Watch in 2024. Which left a lot of people scratching their head, since it’s such a small display and won’t really be able to take advantage of the benefits that microLED provides. However, now we are hearing that Apple is planning to bring microLED to its entire lineup, but it could take a decade.
Android Headlines
Apple just destroyed Intel again with M2 Pro & M2 Max MacBook Pros
Apple has just dropped a press release today, announcing new MacBook Pros and a new Mac Mini. Powered by the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets from the company. This refresh is actually a pretty big one, as it now doubles the unified memory bandwidth, going of 96GB of unified memory. We’re getting closer to the Mac Pro, but not quite there yet.
Android Headlines
Samsung topped Apple in 2022, but Apple secured a major win in Q4
Canalys has shared its global smartphone shipments for 2022, and a separate table for Q4 last year. This report actually shared some very interesting info. Samsung managed to top Apple in 2022, but Apple managed to secure a major win towards the end of the year. Samsung managed to top...
Android Headlines
Best MagSafe Accessories for iPhone – 2023
When Apple announced MagSafe with the iPhone 12 back in 2020, many wrote it off as just an easy way to charge your phone wirelessly. But it has really morphed into a lot more than just wireless chargers at home. These days, you’ll find multi-chargers for your desk or night stand, as well as wallets, battery packs and a whole lot more.
Android Headlines
Samsung adds 5 devices to its self-repair program, includes Galaxy S22 phones
The tech community fought tooth and nail for the ability to repair devices at home. Since then, Apple, Google, and Samsung made strides in letting people repair their own devices. Samsung has a self-repair program, and it just added five new devices including the Galaxy S22 phones. Starting last Summer,...
Android Headlines
Sunny is a simplistic weather app with a gorgeous UI
If you’re on the lookout for a new weather app, we may have just the one for you. Sunny is a simplistic weather app that has a really nice-looking UI. As long as you’re looking to keep it simple, this app is worth checking out. Sunny is a...
Android Headlines
The Galaxy S10 gets it next (and maybe last) monthly update
While the Galaxy S23 phones are soon to see the light of day, the aging Galaxy S10 phones are fading into the sunset. The Galaxy S10 phones just received their latest security update from Samsung, but looks like it could be their last monthly update. After this, the Galaxy S10 could be downgraded to less-frequent updates, according to SamMobile.
Android Headlines
10 best apps for college students to help with studies
Bet we have all heard the saying: “Education is one of the most significant things in life.” While we don’t deny this statement, sometimes studying can get boring. That is why you mustn’t focus on studying hard and instead start focusing on studying smart. But how to learn smart? While there are several ways to do this, our favorite is to use smartphone study apps. However, this will only work if you can use your phone efficiently. If you’re wondering how to do it, Wr1ter.com has gathered the 10 top apps for learners to help them study effectively in 2022.
Android Headlines
Pixel 7 users report problems with fullscreen YouTube playback
Google‘s Pixel 7 series phones seem to be having problems with fullscreen YouTube playback. Several users have reported that their phones occasionally freeze or crash when exiting fullscreen playback on YouTube or YouTube TV. The issue does not occur when watching videos in the regular player. According to a...
Android Headlines
What to do when your Android phone gets stuck updating
Google releases monthly, quarterly, and biannual updates for Android phones. With every update, devices get new features, or their performance improves. However, it is not a rare problem for Android phones to get stuck while updating. This issue can have many causes, including insufficient storage for installing the update or...
Android Headlines
Apple announces new HomePod for those that want an inferior smart assistant
Apple has just announced a new HomePod, which is actually rather surprising. Seeing as the original HomePod was discontinued and discounted in 2021, and was never mentioned again. But it is definitely good to see it get announced today, as many users were looking for a larger HomePod again. The...
Android Headlines
Realme 10 Pro review: excellent mid-ranger for $300
Realme 10 Pro offers excellent all-around performance including really sharp pictures from the rear camera. Realme 10 Pro is available globally starting December 8, 2022. We at AndroidHeadlines have reviewed a lot of Realme devices in the past. The new Realme 10 Pro compares quite well to the Realme 9 5G that we reviewed back in August of this year.
Android Headlines
OPPO Find X6 to include a gigantic camera bump: gallery
The alleged OPPO Find X6 prototype has surfaced online, and it has a gigantic camera bump. If you check out the images in the gallery below the article, you’ll be able to see the device. The OPPO Find X6 will include a gigantic camera bump, it seems. Four images...
Android Headlines
Motorola Edge 40 Pro full specifications leaked ahead of launch
Last year, Motorola launched the Moto Edge 40 Pro in China as the Moto X 40. This year, this phone is heading to the global markets. The Edge 40 Pro is a successor to Edge 30 Pro and features excellent specifications. For starters, the Motorola Edge 40 Pro comes with...
Android Headlines
Detailed Galaxy S23 & S23+ specifications are here!
Detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ specifications have just surfaced, along with some more images. This time around, the information comes from Roland Quandt, and it has been published on WinFuture.de. Detailed Galaxy S23 & S23+ specifications have appeared. Let’s focus on the specs first, and we’ll talk a bit...
