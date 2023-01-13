Read full article on original website
Driver indicted in crash that killed 34-year-old crossing N.J. street
A grand jury has indicted a Cumberland County motorist on charges he left the scene of a fatal collision with a pedestrian and was unlicensed at the time of the crash. Steven Clark, 66, was allegedly at the wheel of a minivan traveling on North Pearl Street in Bridgeton around 8:40 p.m. on Oct. 17 when prosecutors say the vehicle struck Leonardo Sanchez-Salas as he crossed the street.
Man indicted in shooting death of N.J. driver who crashed into house
A grand jury has indicted a Cumberland County man accused of shooting another man in a vehicle he was allegedly following. Miguel A. Barea, 26, is accused of shooting George Gonzalez, 27, of Vineland as the victim drove shortly before midnight on July 30. The victim’s girlfriend told investigators she...
N.J. man found shot to death in his apartment, officials say
A 29-year-old Trenton man was found shot to death in his apartment Monday afternoon, authorities said. Donnell Williams had a gunshot wound when police arrived at the apartment on the 100 block of South Overbrook Avenue just after 4 p.m., the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. He was...
Vandals ripped apart retaining wall with heavy machinery at N.J. construction site
Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they try to find who is responsible for using on-site heavy machinery to cause significant damage at a construction site in Sayreville earlier this month. The “large scale act of vandalism” took place Jan. 6 between 3 and 5 a.m. when...
George Santos raised $3K for sick dog’s operation but kept the money, disabled N.J. vet alleges
A New Jersey veteran desperate to help his dying dog says embattled Congressman George Santos scammed him out of $3,000 that was supposed to be used for the dog’s care. Richard Osthoff said Santos, in 2016, raised $3,000 for life-saving surgery for his ailing dog Sapphire via a GoFundMe fundraiser, but never gave the money to Osthoff.
Man dies after being struck by car at N.J. intersection, police say
A pedestrian died Monday morning after he was struck by a car in East Brunswick, police said. Moos S. Song, 70, of East Brunswick, was found critically injured at the intersection of Ryders Lane and Cedar Village Boulevard shortly after 6:30 a.m., according to a release from the East Brunswick Police Department. Song was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Dec. 5-11, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth and Salem counties for Dec. 5-11, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Entries list property address followed by selling price,...
N.J. school district’s funding is unconstitutionally low, lawyers tell appeals court
A New Jersey appeals court heard arguments Tuesday about state funding for the Lakewood school district, which lawyers for a public school parents group argue is so low that it violates students’ rights. In the predominantly Orthodox Jewish community in Ocean County, all but 6,000 of the district’s 50,000...
Catholic Church plans to sell 31 acres of N.J. ‘pristine forest’ over objections of neighbors
The Catholic Church is slated to sell acres of woods in Ocean County to a developer, but plans to build dozens of homes on the site have yet to be approved by local officials as some community members are speaking out against the deal. The Church of the Visitation and...
3 warehouses planned for former South Jersey business center property
Nearly 48 acres of land, located at what was formerly known as the Salem Business Center, will be the future home to three warehouse buildings, according to a release last week put out by the Carneys Point property’s new owners, D2 Collins LLC of Philadelphia. The seller, the Delaware...
Bowling: Phillipsburg girls 3-peat, Warren Hills boys also win at HWST
Allie Rumfield carded a 724 series with a high-game 264 to lead Phillipsburg girls bowling to a repeat title at the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament at Oakwood Lanes in Washington. The Stateliners have won three HWST titles in a row dating back to the 2019-20 season. There was no tournament held two...
N.J. native turned diplomat becomes U.S. ambassador to Mali
It was a proud moment for her New Jersey family. Rachna Sachdeva Korhonen, of Flemington, was sworn-in as U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Mali amongst family, friends, and colleagues at the Harry S. Truman building in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, Jan. 9. Originally born in India, Korhonen came to...
Boys Basketball: Bordentown defeats Palmyra
Bordentown overcome an early deficit to defeat Palmyra 58-44, in Palmyra. Narrowly trailing by two at the end of the first quarter, Bordentown (9-4) went on a 16-9 run in the second quarter and took a 22-17 lead into the half. Offensively the Scotties were difficult to slow down in...
Girls Basketball: Pennington rolls over Hill (PA)
Pennington cruised past Hill (PA) by a final score of 58-32, in Pottstown, PA. Pennington (12-3) extended its winning streak to five games in the process. The Red Hawks got off to a hot start and led by 10 at the end of the first quarter, then went on a 14-9 second quarter run to extend its lead to 32-17 at halftime.
Wrestling: Howell tops Middletown North
Led by Giovanni Scafidi, who scored 26 points, Howell defeated Middletown North 38-37 in Middletown. Kieran Bruen (150) secured a win with a pin, with Giovanni Scafidi (132) and Sebastian Ortega (126) winning by way of technical fall. Anthony Astorino (113) took home a win for Middletown North (11-4) with...
Boys ice hockey: Hun gets past Malvern Prep (PA)
Justin Laplante had a goal and two assists as Hun stopped Malvern Prep (PA) in Malvern. Scott Richmond scored on a power play for Hun (7-8) off assists from Laplante and Brendan Marino before Ryan Levesque added another goal in the second period with assists again by Laplante and Marino. Elian Estulin scored a third goal for Hun and Laplante closed proceedings with a goal in an empty net with an assist from Ryan Levesque.
No. 2 Camden boys basketball dominates in win at Hoophall Classic (PHOTOS)
Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, came out and dominated from start to finish in a 90-54 win over Bishop Gorman (NV) at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass.
Boys Basketball: East Brunswick Magnet defeats Dunellen
East Brunswick Magnet used a big second quarter run to propel itself to a 49-34 victory over Dunellen, in Dunellen. Leading by just two at the end of the first quarter, East Brunswick Magnet (7-5) went on a 16-4 run in the second quarter and held a 14 point lead at halftime as a result.
Boys Basketball: Hit hard by cancer, Cherry Hill East continues to lean on each other
You know it. I know it. The world knows it. When it comes to the South Jersey basketball community this season, no team may have been impacted by the disease more than Cherry Hill East. Hayden Laufgraben, a junior, was diagnosed with leukemia in the fall. Dave Quinn, an assistant...
Girls basketball: Medford Tech stops New Egypt for 6th straight win
Jada Jacobs finished with 21 points to help pace Medford Tech to a 36-24 win over New Egypt in Medford. Soleil Casseus tallied nine points for Medford Tech (9-3), which won its sixth straight game. Payton Arnold led New Egypt (7-5) with nine points while Sara Scozzari had eight. The...
