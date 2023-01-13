ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Driver indicted in crash that killed 34-year-old crossing N.J. street

A grand jury has indicted a Cumberland County motorist on charges he left the scene of a fatal collision with a pedestrian and was unlicensed at the time of the crash. Steven Clark, 66, was allegedly at the wheel of a minivan traveling on North Pearl Street in Bridgeton around 8:40 p.m. on Oct. 17 when prosecutors say the vehicle struck Leonardo Sanchez-Salas as he crossed the street.
BRIDGETON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man found shot to death in his apartment, officials say

A 29-year-old Trenton man was found shot to death in his apartment Monday afternoon, authorities said. Donnell Williams had a gunshot wound when police arrived at the apartment on the 100 block of South Overbrook Avenue just after 4 p.m., the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. He was...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Man dies after being struck by car at N.J. intersection, police say

A pedestrian died Monday morning after he was struck by a car in East Brunswick, police said. Moos S. Song, 70, of East Brunswick, was found critically injured at the intersection of Ryders Lane and Cedar Village Boulevard shortly after 6:30 a.m., according to a release from the East Brunswick Police Department. Song was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. native turned diplomat becomes U.S. ambassador to Mali

It was a proud moment for her New Jersey family. Rachna Sachdeva Korhonen, of Flemington, was sworn-in as U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Mali amongst family, friends, and colleagues at the Harry S. Truman building in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, Jan. 9. Originally born in India, Korhonen came to...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Bordentown defeats Palmyra

Bordentown overcome an early deficit to defeat Palmyra 58-44, in Palmyra. Narrowly trailing by two at the end of the first quarter, Bordentown (9-4) went on a 16-9 run in the second quarter and took a 22-17 lead into the half. Offensively the Scotties were difficult to slow down in...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: Pennington rolls over Hill (PA)

Pennington cruised past Hill (PA) by a final score of 58-32, in Pottstown, PA. Pennington (12-3) extended its winning streak to five games in the process. The Red Hawks got off to a hot start and led by 10 at the end of the first quarter, then went on a 14-9 second quarter run to extend its lead to 32-17 at halftime.
PENNINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: Howell tops Middletown North

Led by Giovanni Scafidi, who scored 26 points, Howell defeated Middletown North 38-37 in Middletown. Kieran Bruen (150) secured a win with a pin, with Giovanni Scafidi (132) and Sebastian Ortega (126) winning by way of technical fall. Anthony Astorino (113) took home a win for Middletown North (11-4) with...
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey: Hun gets past Malvern Prep (PA)

Justin Laplante had a goal and two assists as Hun stopped Malvern Prep (PA) in Malvern. Scott Richmond scored on a power play for Hun (7-8) off assists from Laplante and Brendan Marino before Ryan Levesque added another goal in the second period with assists again by Laplante and Marino. Elian Estulin scored a third goal for Hun and Laplante closed proceedings with a goal in an empty net with an assist from Ryan Levesque.
MALVERN, PA
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: East Brunswick Magnet defeats Dunellen

East Brunswick Magnet used a big second quarter run to propel itself to a 49-34 victory over Dunellen, in Dunellen. Leading by just two at the end of the first quarter, East Brunswick Magnet (7-5) went on a 16-4 run in the second quarter and held a 14 point lead at halftime as a result.
DUNELLEN, NJ
NJ.com

