Read full article on original website
Related
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Owners On Monday
Tony Dungy is pretty upset with how NFL owners are conducting interviews as of late. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has four interviews between now and Sunday for head coaching vacancies. The rising star in the coaching world interviews with the Broncos on ...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Giants vs. Eagles playoff tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Giants-Eagles NFC Divisional playoff game in Philadelphia | Ticket prices, best deals, more
The New York Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones, face the Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, in the 2023 NFL Divisional round on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 or Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. BUY GIANTS PLAYOFFS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Updated NFL Divisional Playoffs matchups, complete TV schedule after Bengals beat Ravens: Chiefs, Eagles, Bills, 49ers at home
Here’s an updated look at the NFL postseason schedule with Super Wild Card Weekend under way and the Divisional Playoffs awaiting kickoff next weekend. 4. Jacksonville Jaguars (10-8) def. 5. Los Angeles Chargers (10-8), 31-30 2. San Francisco 49ers (14-4) def. 7. Seattle Seahawks (9-9), 41-23 Sunday, January 15.
thecomeback.com
Giants offensive coordinator makes huge decision
The New York Giants have seen a massive improvement this season. After going 4-13 last season, the Giants are now headed to the divisional round of the playoffs. Much of that improvement is due to coaching, with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka emerging as one of the top assistants in the league. But even though he has plenty of opportunities to become a head coach after this season, he doesn’t seem worried about that just yet.
Texans ‘Watching’ Patriots Coach Nick Caley, Potential Offenisve Coordinator?
Gannon, who interviewed with the Texans on Saturday, may have Caley on his list of potential candidates for offensive coordinator, if hired.
Yardbarker
Broncos Ejiro Evero Up Next In Houston Texans Coaching Search
- The Houston Texans are set to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Evero is scheduled to arrive Monday night for a Tuesday interview with Houston regarding their head coaching vacancy, per a league source. Evero, 42, has interviewed with the Broncos and Indianapolis Colts. He's also set to...
Giants send message to Eagles’ A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, as Adoree’ Jackson shuts down Vikings’ Justin Jefferson
MINNEAPOLIS — It looked like Justin Jefferson was going to pick the Giants’ defense apart all Sunday afternoon. And then … well, it just didn’t happen — at all. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Jefferson, the NFL’s best wide receiver, caught three...
Colts interview Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn
INDIANAPOLIS – We’re at six. And counting. The Indianapolis Colts completed their interview Saturday with Aaron Glenn for their vacant head coaching position. Glenn, 50, has served as the Detroit Lions’ defensive coordinator the past two seasons. He previously was worked with New Orleans’ defensive backs from 2016-20 and was an assistant DBs coach with […]
FOX Sports
Giants coach Daboll undaunted by 3rd meeting with Eagles
What Brian Daboll has done with the New York Giants this season is being labeled as a performance worthy of coach-of-the-year honors. In the New York City metropolitan area, Daboll is being compared to Bill Parcells, the coach who turned around the Giants in the 1980s and led them to their first two Super Bowl triumphs.
Complete NFL Divisional Playoffs schedule: Teams, dates, time, TV | Giants-Eagles, Bengals-Bills, more
The NFL Divisional Playoffs matchups are just about set. The picture will be complete following Monday’s Super Wild Card Weekend showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Saturday, January 14. 4. Jacksonville Jaguars (10-8) def. 5. Los Angeles Chargers (10-8), 31-30 2. San Francisco 49ers (14-4) def....
Colts request to interview Giants DC Wink Martindale for head coaching job
The New York Giants are busy preparing for the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles, their opponent in the next round of the playoffs, but defensive coordinator Wink Martindale might have to get ready for a big interview. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Colts have requested to interview Martindale for their...
What channel is Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills game today (1/15/23)? FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Pick for NFL Playoffs 2023, AFC Wild Card
The Miami Dolphins, without injured quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, meet the Buffalo Bills, led by quarterback Josh Allen and playing for recovering safety Damar Hamlin, in an AFC Wild Card Game in the 2023 NFL Playoffs on Sunday, January 15, 2023 (1/15/2023) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The...
Another honor for Giants legend Michael Strahan
It’s good to be Michael Strahan. Variety reports the former New York Giants defensive end “will be honored with the first sports entertainment Walk of Fame star on January 23.”. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per Awful Announcing:. “We are very excited to inaugurate the...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL playoff bracket 2023: Divisional round playoff matchups, schedule for AFC & NFC
Super Wild Card Weekend doesn't always live up to its title. Often, there are several blowouts in the NFL playoffs' first round as the higher-seeded teams take out the teams that just barely reached the playoffs with relative ease. That hasn't been the case in 2023. The only blowout happened...
New York Giants Upset Vikings, 31-24 in Wild Card Round
Giants advance to NFC Divisional Round, will face Eagles in Philadelphia.
What channel is New York Giants game today vs. Minnesota Vikings (1/15/23)? FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Pick for NFC Wild Card, NFL Playoffs 2023
New York Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley, meet the Minnesota Vikings, led by quarterback Kirk Cousins and record-setting wide receiver Justin Jefferson, in an NFC Wild Card NFL Playoff Game on Sunday, January 15, 2023 (1/15/2023) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. If...
NJ.com
NJ
236K+
Followers
140K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0