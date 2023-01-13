ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
NJ.com

Giants vs. Eagles playoff tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Giants-Eagles NFC Divisional playoff game in Philadelphia | Ticket prices, best deals, more

The New York Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones, face the Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, in the 2023 NFL Divisional round on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 or Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. BUY GIANTS PLAYOFFS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Giants offensive coordinator makes huge decision

The New York Giants have seen a massive improvement this season. After going 4-13 last season, the Giants are now headed to the divisional round of the playoffs. Much of that improvement is due to coaching, with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka emerging as one of the top assistants in the league. But even though he has plenty of opportunities to become a head coach after this season, he doesn’t seem worried about that just yet.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Broncos Ejiro Evero Up Next In Houston Texans Coaching Search

- The Houston Texans are set to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Evero is scheduled to arrive Monday night for a Tuesday interview with Houston regarding their head coaching vacancy, per a league source. Evero, 42, has interviewed with the Broncos and Indianapolis Colts. He's also set to...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX59

Colts interview Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn

INDIANAPOLIS – We’re at six. And counting. The Indianapolis Colts completed their interview Saturday with Aaron Glenn for their vacant head coaching position. Glenn, 50, has served as the Detroit Lions’ defensive coordinator the past two seasons. He previously was worked with New Orleans’ defensive backs from 2016-20 and was an assistant DBs coach with […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Giants coach Daboll undaunted by 3rd meeting with Eagles

What Brian Daboll has done with the New York Giants this season is being labeled as a performance worthy of coach-of-the-year honors. In the New York City metropolitan area, Daboll is being compared to Bill Parcells, the coach who turned around the Giants in the 1980s and led them to their first two Super Bowl triumphs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Another honor for Giants legend Michael Strahan

It’s good to be Michael Strahan. Variety reports the former New York Giants defensive end “will be honored with the first sports entertainment Walk of Fame star on January 23.”. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per Awful Announcing:. “We are very excited to inaugurate the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

What channel is New York Giants game today vs. Minnesota Vikings (1/15/23)? FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Pick for NFC Wild Card, NFL Playoffs 2023

New York Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley, meet the Minnesota Vikings, led by quarterback Kirk Cousins and record-setting wide receiver Justin Jefferson, in an NFC Wild Card NFL Playoff Game on Sunday, January 15, 2023 (1/15/2023) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. If...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
