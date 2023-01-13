Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Eli Manning Has 2-Word Reaction To Giants Win
The New York Giants have won a playoff game for the first time since their 2012 Super Bowl win. Eli Manning, who led the Giants to two championships, took to social media following the big win on Sunday afternoon. The former Giants quarterback had a two-word reaction to New York's win over ...
Giants DC Wink Martindale gets head coach interview with 1 team
Wink Martindale has helped the New York Giants turn things around after five straight losing seasons, and his work has caught the attention of at least one rival team. The Indianapolis Colts have requested permission to interview Martindale for their vacant head coach job, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports. That is the first known... The post Giants DC Wink Martindale gets head coach interview with 1 team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Giants send message to Eagles’ A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, as Adoree’ Jackson shuts down Vikings’ Justin Jefferson
MINNEAPOLIS — It looked like Justin Jefferson was going to pick the Giants’ defense apart all Sunday afternoon. And then … well, it just didn’t happen — at all. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Jefferson, the NFL’s best wide receiver, caught three...
Yardbarker
Giants Add Former All-ACC Running Back To Wild Card Roster
The Giants added a former All-ACC RB for Sunday’s roster. The New York Giants will have a former All-ACC running back as a potential option in the backfield for the Wild Card round. The Giants were making a few roster decisions ahead of their matchup against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. The Giants were dealing with injuries in practice, but they appear to have good news on offensive lineman Evan Neal, as the team did not elevate a lineman.
Giants rip phantom roughing penalty: “I don’t know how else to tackle a quarterback”
MINNEAPOLIS — As Giants co-owner John Mara stood in the euphoric visiting locker room at U.S. Bank Stadium, a reporter noted that his voice was cracking. Was it from the emotion of ending a decade-long postseason drought with a 31-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings?. “I lost my voice....
Why Vikings’ Kirk Cousins didn’t go to Justin Jefferson on last play vs. Giants
All season long, Kirk Cousins looked to Justin Jefferson. But with the game and the season on the line Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback didn’t go to his favorite target. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Facing fourth and eight, Cousins completed a three-yard pass to tight...
Giants Co-Owner Steve Tisch Issues Statement Following Giants Playoff Win
Giants co-owner Steve Tisch makes a rare statement following the team's Wild Card playoff win at Minnesota.
NJ.com
NJ
236K+
Followers
140K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0