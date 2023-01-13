ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal

CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
New York Post

Elite ‘extraterrestrials’ plot in Davos to take away your freedom

If you expect billionaires and political weasels to save the Earth, then you’ll love the World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland. The Swiss government assigned up to 5,000 Swiss troops to protect its attendees — except from prostitutes charging them $2,500 a night. Self-worship is obligatory in Davos. John Kerry, Joe Biden’s special presidential envoy for climate, hailed his fellow attendees as “extraterrestrial” for their devotion to saving the Earth. Never mind that they all flew there on private jets. WEF is whooping up the “Great Reset” — “ ‘building back better’ so that economies could emerge greener and fairer out...

Comments / 0

Community Policy