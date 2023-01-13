If you expect billionaires and political weasels to save the Earth, then you’ll love the World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland. The Swiss government assigned up to 5,000 Swiss troops to protect its attendees — except from prostitutes charging them $2,500 a night. Self-worship is obligatory in Davos. John Kerry, Joe Biden’s special presidential envoy for climate, hailed his fellow attendees as “extraterrestrial” for their devotion to saving the Earth. Never mind that they all flew there on private jets. WEF is whooping up the “Great Reset” — “ ‘building back better’ so that economies could emerge greener and fairer out...

18 MINUTES AGO