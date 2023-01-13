Read full article on original website
insideevs.com
Tesla Price Cuts The "Right Medicine At The Right Time:" Analyst
Analysts' reactions to the price cuts announced by Tesla last week are mixed. Some believe the EV maker made the right move at the right time, while others are concerned about thinning gross profit margins. Tesla made major price cuts to all its models in the US and to the...
insideevs.com
Demand For Tesla's EVs Is Ridiculous Thanks To Price Cuts
As you likely know, Tesla made the largest price cuts it has ever made in the US recently. The automaker had already offered two rounds of incentives to end 2022, but then surprised many people by dropping prices much more significantly not long after the start of 2023. Tesla was...
insideevs.com
Report: Tesla EV Sales In China Surged After Price Cuts
In theory, lower prices should boost sales and this is probably what is happening right now with Tesla electric cars. According to Reuters, Tesla's retail sales surged in the first part of January, after the company cut its prices by 5.7-13.5 percent in an attempt to sell more cars. We...
insideevs.com
Are Tesla's Price Cuts A Sign Of Impending Doom, Or The Opposite?
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
insideevs.com
Tesla Staged 2016 Self-Driving Demo Video, Senior Engineer Testifies
Tesla's director of Autopilot Software testified in court last year that a 2016 video used by the automaker to promote its self-driving tech was staged. Ashok Elluswamy said the video was staged to show capabilities like stopping at a red light and accelerating at a green light that the system did not have at the time. The senior engineer made the comments in a July 2022 deposition taken as evidence in a lawsuit against Tesla for a 2018 fatal crash involving former Apple engineer Walter Huang.
insideevs.com
VW ID.4 Is Being Shipped Without A Heat Pump Due To Semiconductor Shortage
Volkswagen has stopped putting heat pumps in the US-made ID.4 electric crossover since late December 2022, due to the semiconductor shortage that still affects some car manufacturers. The news comes via Drive Tesla Canada, which got an email from a reader saying that Volkswagen told him his yet-to-be-delivered ID.4 won’t...
insideevs.com
Carmax Sold Over Half Its Tesla Inventory In 24 Hours
Now that Tesla's new car prices are much lower, the same is becoming true of used Tesla prices. Just a quick look at the online car sales website Carmax shows a 57 percent drop in Tesla inventory over a 24-hour period. When Tesla first dropped its prices in the US...
insideevs.com
Here’s How Fast An EV Heats Up Compared To An ICE Car
Heating a car in the winter is sometimes a bit of a hassle – you have to clear up the snow on the windshield and let the interior warm-up. At least that was the case with older, internal combustion engine vehicles. In newer EVs like the Ford F-150 Lightning,...
insideevs.com
XPeng Cuts Prices In China By Up To 13 Percent, EV Price War Is On
Tesla's move to drop prices of all its models in the US and the Model 3 and Model Y in its biggest overseas markets – China and Europe – is beginning to have a ripple effect on the EV market. We've already seen prices of used Tesla vehicles...
insideevs.com
Tesla Model S Is Constantly Getting Improvements, Chief Designer Says
Tesla is working every day on improving the Model S, constantly thinking of ways to make life easier for the owners of the decade-old vehicle. It’s something that long-time Tesla fans have known for a while, but now it’s been confirmed by none other than the company’s chief designer, Franz von Holzhausen.
insideevs.com
BMW CEO Says Neue Klasse EVs Will Offer "Benchmark" Range, Prices
BMW Group CEO Oliver Zipse believes the automaker's Neue Klasse line of electric vehicles scheduled to debut in 2025 will be the industry's benchmark when it comes to range, charging speed and pricing. That's a bold claim from any legacy carmaker, including one that has BMW's history, technology and industrial...
insideevs.com
Watch Tesla Model 3 Attempt To Drive Through Deep Water
Today we came across a new video with a Tesla electric car that drove through the water that was covering the streets. The attempt completely surprised people that were reporting on the site about the flooded area, as it was not considered the right thing to do, not even in an electric car.
insideevs.com
Check Out This Tesla Model 3 Redesigned To Endure Climate Change
No matter how we proceed on this planet, climate change is a reality. We can go to great lengths to slow it or even try to stop it, but according to science, it's still inevitable. At this point, it's really just a question of how bad we let it get, and when it gets to the point that it causes even more catastrophic issues.
insideevs.com
Tesla Design Boss Says Yoke "Makes A Lot Of Sense" For Cybertruck
The Tesla Cybertruck may enter production with a steering yoke instead of a conventional steering wheel, the company's chief designer Franz von Holzhausen said in a recent interview. The Cybertruck has been in development for several years, and recent prototypes have been spotted with yoke steering following the introduction of...
insideevs.com
Europe: Ford Plans Beyond Volkswagen's MEB Platform
Ford intends to launch in Europe two all-electric cars based on Volkswagen's MEB platform, but it might be just a temporary move to jjump-startelectrification. According to the Financial Times, the company is not willing to rely on the German competitor in the long term and already thinks about an alternative.
insideevs.com
Tesla Starts Assembling 9,000-Ton Cybertruck Giga Press In Texas
After several components from Italian die casting machinery maker IDRA Group were spotted at Tesla's Gigafactory Austin over the past few months, it looks like technicians finally started assembling the 9,000-ton Giga Press that will be used to churn out Cybertruck structural components. Drone operator Joe Tegtmeyer, who has been...
insideevs.com
Customer Feedback Made Tesla Add Round Steering Wheel To Model S/X
Tesla is known for its approach to continuously develop and update its products instead of waiting for yearly cycles like most automakers. The EV maker manages to improve its cars frequently thanks mostly to over-the-air (OTA) software updates. But the automaker doesn't shy away from making physical updates to its cars when something needs to be corrected.
insideevs.com
Netherlands: Plug-In Car Sales Reached 51% Share In December 2022
Passenger car sales in the Netherlands decreased in December and in the full year of 2022, but electrification continues to rise, reaching very solid levels. According to EV Volumes' data, shared by Jose Pontes, 15,757 new plug-in cars were registered last month, which is roughly 32 percent less than a year ago.
insideevs.com
Tesla Increases The Price Of Its Wall Connector To $425.00
Today, Tesla raised the price of its popular Wall Connector by more than 21%, from $350.00 to $425.00. The 48-amp home and business charging solution can deliver 11.5 kW to the vehicle which is the most power any current Teslas can accept from a 240-v AC charging source. Price changes...
insideevs.com
British Company Converts Ford Mustang Mach-E Into Electric Hearse And Limousine
The all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E has been converted into a zero-emissions hearse and limousine by the British firm Coleman Milne, which prides itself as being the UK’s leading hearse and limousine manufacturer. The two models are part of Coleman Milne’s Etive range of coach-built ceremonial vehicles and will be...
